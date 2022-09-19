Cogeco Communications to participate in the 21st Annual CIBC Eastern Institutional Investor Conference

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 19, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA) announced today that it will be participating in the 21st Annual CIBC Eastern Institutional Investor Conference being held in Montréal, Québec. As part of this conference Mr. Patrice Ouimet, Cogeco Communications Inc.'s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in an interactive discussion on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. (Eastern Daylight Time).

Once available, the video webcast of the discussion will be posted on the Investor Relations page or on the Events and Presentations page on the Cogeco Communications website.

ABOUT COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC.

Rooted in the communities it serves, Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA) is a growing competitive force in the North American telecommunications sector with a legacy of 65 years. Through its business units Cogeco Connexion and Breezeline (formerly Atlantic Broadband), Cogeco Communications provides Internet, video and phone services to 1.6 million residential and business customers in Quebec and Ontario in Canada as well as in twelve states in the United States. To learn more about Cogeco Communications' growth strategy and its commitment to support its communities, promote inclusive growth and fight climate change, please visit us online at corpo.cogeco.com.

