Cogeco Communications is Proud to be Ranked Among the Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada for the Fifth Consecutive Year

·2 min read
In this article:
  • CGEAF

MONTRÉAL, June 29, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA) is pleased to be named one of Corporate Knights' Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada and to be ranked 24th. For the fifth year in a row, the company has been included in this highly respected ranking of Canadian companies that are setting the standards for leadership in sustainable growth.

"The top 50 corporate citizens are challenging the status quo by raising the bar for sustainable business practices," said Toby Heaps, President and CEO, Corporate Knights. "Not only are they making a positive impact on society and the planet, but they are also proving that cleaner, fairer and more inclusive business practices create fertile ground for new investment and innovation."

Philippe Jetté, President and Chief Executive Officer, Cogeco Communications Inc., stated: "We are proud to be recognized as one of the Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada for the fifth consecutive year, and we are particularly pleased that our efforts have placed us in the top half of the rankings for a second time. At Cogeco, we're always looking to incorporate best practices in social responsibility and social engagement in order to support our communities, reduce the environmental impact of our activities, and be a model corporate citizen."

Cogeco Communications was ranked among a group of 332 leading Canadian organizations and international industry peers based on 24 quantitative key performance indicators. The methodology used by Corporate Knights to determine the Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada is provided here: 2022 Best 50: Overview of Methodology.

65 years of history and corporate citizenship

Cogeco promotes sustainable and inclusive growth through its long tradition of corporate citizenship and community involvement, concrete measures to fight climate change, modern operating practices, and strong commitment to responsible and ethical management. The company is proud of the progress it has made over the past two years, which has earned it several distinctions, including being named one of the World's 100 Most Sustainable Corporations. To learn more about how Cogeco is contributing to sustainable and inclusive growth, watch this video.

ABOUT COGECO COMMUNICATIONS

Rooted in the communities it serves, Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA) is a growing competitive force in the North American telecommunications sector with a legacy of 65 years. Through its business units Cogeco Connexion and Breezeline (formerly Atlantic Broadband), Cogeco Communications provides Internet, video and phone services to 1.6 million residential and business customers in Quebec and Ontario in Canada as well as in twelve states in the United States. To learn more about Cogeco Communications' growth strategy and its commitment to support its communities, promote inclusive growth and fight climate change, please visit us online at corpo.cogeco.com.

SOURCE Cogeco Communications Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/29/c1255.html

