Cogeco Communications Releases its Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2022
Revenue increased by 14.7% (12.7% in constant currency (1)) compared to the same period of the prior year to reach $725.4 million;
Adjusted EBITDA (1) reached $347.1 million, an increase of 19.4% (17.7% in constant currency (1));
Profit for the period amounted to $111.8 million, an increase of 8.1%;
Earnings per share on a diluted basis was $2.28, an increase of 12.3%;
Net capital expenditures (1) (2) and capital intensity (1) were $223.5 million and 30.8%, respectively (or $161.9 million and 22.3% excluding network expansion projects (1), respectively), compared to $175.2 million and 27.7%, respectively, in the same period of the prior year;
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment amounted to $243.6 million, an increase of 35.6%;
Free cash flow (1) amounted to $34.5 million, a decrease of 51.8% (49.2% in constant currency (1)), following accelerated network expansion activities. Free cash flow, excluding network expansion projects (1) was $96.1 million;
Cash flows from operating activities increased by 13.4% to reach $319.1 million;
Purchased and cancelled 390,800 Cogeco Communications subordinate voting shares for a total consideration of $34.5 million; and
A quarterly eligible dividend of $0.776 per share was declared, compared to $0.705 per share last year, an increase of 10%.
◦ For fiscal 2022, free cash flow dividend payout ratio (1) was 31% (or 22% excluding excluding network expansion projects (1))
MONTRÉAL, Oct. 27, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Today, Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA) ("Cogeco Communications" or the "Corporation") announced its financial results for the fourth quarter ended August 31, 2022, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").
OPERATING RESULTS
For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022:
Revenue increased by 14.7% to reach $725.4 million. On a constant currency basis, revenue increased by 12.7%, mainly explained as follows:
Adjusted EBITDA increased by 19.4% to reach $347.1 million. On a constant currency basis, adjusted EBITDA increased by 17.7%, mainly explained as follows:
Profit for the period amounted to $111.8 million, of which $104.9 million, or $2.28 per diluted share, was attributable to owners of the Corporation compared to $103.4 million, $96.2 million, and $2.03 per diluted share, respectively, in the comparable period of fiscal 2021. The increases resulted mainly from higher adjusted EBITDA and lower income tax expense, partly offset by the increases in financial expense, depreciation and amortization expense, and acquisition, integration, restructuring and other costs.
Net capital expenditures and capital intensity were $223.5 million and 30.8%, respectively, compared to $175.2 million and 27.7% in the same period of the prior year, following accelerated network expansion activities in the U.S. and Canada. Excluding network expansion projects, net capital expenditures and capital intensity amounted to $161.9 million and 22.3%, respectively.
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment increased by 35.6% to $243.6 million, mainly due to network expansion projects in both countries.
Free cash flow decreased by 51.8% (49.2% in constant currency) and amounted to $34.5 million, mainly due to higher net capital expenditures driven by increased activity related to network expansions in both countries, and the increases in financial expense, acquisition, integration, restructuring and other costs, and current income taxes, partly offset by higher adjusted EBITDA. Free cash flow, excluding network expansion projects was $96.1 million;
Cash flows from operating activities increased by 13.4% to reach $319.1 million, mainly resulting from higher adjusted EBITDA and lower income taxes paid, partly offset by higher trade and other payables, and the increases in acquisition, integration, restructuring and other costs, and interest paid.
Cogeco Communications purchased and cancelled 390,800 subordinate voting shares for a total consideration of $34.5 million.
Cogeco Communications maintains its fiscal 2023 financial guidelines as issued on July 13, 2022.
At its October 27, 2022 meeting, the Board of Directors of Cogeco Communications declared a quarterly eligible dividend of $0.776 per share, an increase of 10% compared to $0.705 per share last year.
(1)
Adjusted EBITDA and net capital expenditures are total of segments measures. Capital intensity is a supplementary financial measure. Net capital expenditures, excluding network expansion projects, free cash flow and free cash flow, excluding network expansion projects, are non-IFRS financial measures. Constant currency basis, organic adjusted EBITDA growth in constant currency, capital intensity, excluding network expansion projects, free cash flow dividend payout ratio and free cash flow, excluding network expansion projects, dividend payout ratio are non-IFRS ratios. These indicated terms do not have standardized definitions prescribed by IFRS and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. For more information on these financial measures, please consult the "Non-IFRS and other financial measures" section of this press release.
(2)
Net capital expenditures are presented net of government subsidies, including the utilization of those received in advance.
(3)
Calculated as a percentage of growth compared to August 31, 2021. Organic growth is calculated by excluding additions resulting from acquisitions. Homes passed at acquisition date have been adjusted upwards by approximately 19,000 following the migration of the customer management and billing systems in Ohio in late May 2022. This change has been applied retrospectively to the comparative figures.
(4)
During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, the Corporation modified its definition of Internet service customers in order to be consistent with industry practices. As per the new definition, Internet service customers include only customers who have their Internet service installed, operated and billed directly by the Corporation. The previous definition also included wholesale Internet customers, which is applicable only in Canada. This change has been applied retrospectively to the comparative figures.
"We are pleased with Cogeco Communications' overall performance which is in line with our financial projections for fiscal 2022, despite the current challenging economic environment," said Philippe Jetté, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cogeco Communications Inc.
"Our Canadian telecommunications business unit, Cogeco Connexion, performed well during the quarter," Mr. Jetté noted. "The quarter saw continued organic growth of our Internet service customer base as well as the implementation of several of our network expansion projects, mainly in Québec, and the announcement of new projects that will connect more than 13,800 homes and businesses as part of the Government of Ontario's Accelerated High Speed Internet Program."
"In the U.S., Breezeline reported good results in the latest quarter, consistent with our expectations," Mr. Jetté added. "Performance was strong within our networks outside of Ohio, driven by organic growth in our Internet service customers. Additionally, we continued extending fibre-to-the-home networks to communities in New Hampshire and West Virginia, adjacent to our existing operations. Within Ohio, the transition of the customer base onto our Breezeline platform affected our performance in this region. We are now focussing on running the Ohio business under the Breezeline brand name and will be rolling out our IPTV product in this market by the end of the calendar year."
"Last week's decision from the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) regarding the terms and conditions under which regional players such as Cogeco will be able to access the mobile networks of incumbents is a positive step in the implementation of the Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) regulatory framework. The CRTC has denied many unreasonable terms and conditions proposed by incumbents which would have rendered the MVNO regulatory regime ineffective. The CRTC has also determined that eligibility for the MVNO access service is contingent on being a commercial mobile wireless operator somewhere in Canada and this new requirement will need to be factored into our planning, as Cogeco has not yet launched a mobile wireless operation."
"Looking ahead, we will start adding new Internet customers in fiscal 2023 in areas where we have been investing in network expansion, with contributions to adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow from this customer base expected to begin flowing through in fiscal 2024 and beyond. The Corporation announced a further 10% increase in its dividend today, reflecting its confidence in our growth strategy and outlook."
"Regarding our ESG practices, once again this year Cogeco was awarded Imagine Canada's Caring Company certification, which recognizes outstanding leadership in community engagement and social responsibility in this country," Mr. Jetté stated. "We also recently held our second 1Cogeco Community Involvement Day, an annual company-wide initiative that gives employees an opportunity to engage in local environmental initiatives to support our communities and promote climate action."
"The year 2022 marks Cogeco's 65th anniversary and I am very proud of how far we have come since our company's founding. More than ever, we are in an excellent position to pursue our strategy for sustainable and inclusive growth," concluded Mr. Jetté.
OPERATING ENVIRONMENT
The current global economic and political instability has resulted in rising inflation and interest rates and, for certain purchased products, more scarcity and longer delivery lead times. While we are proactively working at minimizing the impact on the Corporation, we expect the combination of those elements to continue to put pressure on revenue, as some customers seek ways to reduce their monthly spending, and on the costs to deliver our services.
While the Corporation experienced sustained demand for its residential high-speed Internet product in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, a softening of the market is being observed with the re-opening of the economy and a return to the workplace. Although we have conducted our operations normally during the recent quarters, we will remain vigilant should the situation change in the future.
The Corporation's results discussed herein may not be indicative of future operational trends and financial performance. Please refer to the "Forward-looking statements" section.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Three months ended August 31,
Years ended August 31,
2022
2021
(1)
Change
Change in
constant
(2) (3)
2022
2021
(1)
Change
Changes in
(2) (3)
(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except percentages and per share data)
$
$
%
%
$
$
%
%
Operations
Revenue
725,446
632,684
14.7
12.7
2,900,654
2,510,453
15.5
15.4
Adjusted EBITDA (3)
347,074
290,570
19.4
17.7
1,393,062
1,205,656
15.5
15.5
Adjusted EBITDA margin (3)
47.8 %
45.9 %
48.0 %
48.0 %
Acquisition, integration, restructuring and other costs (4)
12,593
3,974
—
34,942
8,744
—
Profit for the period
111,829
103,406
8.1
453,756
431,647
5.1
Profit for the period attributable to owners of the Corporation
104,937
96,200
9.1
423,299
401,517
5.4
Cash flow
Cash flows from operating activities
319,137
281,547
13.4
1,240,282
1,019,059
21.7
Free cash flow (3)
34,452
71,423
(51.8)
(49.2)
424,358
486,877
(12.8)
(12.1)
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
243,589
179,654
35.6
744,655
537,660
38.5
Net capital expenditures (1) (3)
223,509
175,180
27.6
24.5
688,913
533,186
29.2
28.5
Capital intensity (3)
30.8 %
27.7 %
23.8 %
21.2 %
Financial condition
Cash and cash equivalents
370,899
549,054
(32.4)
Total assets
9,278,509
7,351,692
26.2
Long-term debt
Current
339,096
225,344
50.5
Non-current
4,334,373
3,046,872
42.3
Net indebtedness (3)
4,489,330
2,954,188
52.0
Equity attributable to owners of the Corporation
2,751,080
2,415,144
13.9
Per share data (5)
Earnings per share
Basic
2.29
2.05
11.7
9.16
8.47
8.1
Diluted
2.28
2.03
12.3
9.09
8.40
8.2
Dividends
0.705
0.64
10.2
2.82
2.56
10.2
(1)
Comparative figures have been restated following the application of the IFRS Interpretations Committee issued agenda decision Demand Deposits with Restrictions on Use arising from a Contract with a Third Party (IAS 7 Statement of Cash Flows) during the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Furthermore, the Corporation also changed the label of its "Acquisition of property, plant and equipment" key performance indicator measure to "Net capital expenditures" following this application. For further details, refer to the "Accounting policies" section of the Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A").
(2)
Key performance indicators presented on a constant currency basis are obtained by translating financial results from the current periods denominated in US dollars at the foreign exchange rates of the comparable periods of the prior year. For the three-month period and year ended August 31, 2021, the average foreign exchange rates used for translation were 1.2450 USD/CDN and 1.2691 USD/CDN, respectively.
(3)
Adjusted EBITDA and net capital expenditures are total of segments measures. Adjusted EBITDA margin and capital intensity are supplementary financial measures. Free cash flow is a non-IFRS financial measure. Change in constant currency is a non-IFRS ratio. Net indebtedness is a capital management measure. These indicated terms do not have standardized definitions prescribed by IFRS and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. For more information on these financial measures, please consult the "Non-IFRS and other financial measures" section of this press release.
(4)
For the three-month period and year ended August 31, 2022, acquisition, integration, restructuring and other costs resulted mostly from the ongoing integration of the Ohio broadband systems, from restructuring costs associated with organizational changes during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 within the Canadian telecommunications segment, resulting in cost optimization, as well as from costs associated with configuration and customization related to cloud computing arrangements. For the three-month period and year ended August 31, 2021, acquisition, integration, restructuring and other costs resulted mostly from costs incurred in connection with the acquisition, completed on December 14, 2020, and integration of DERYtelecom, and due diligence costs and legal fees related to the acquisition of the Ohio broadband systems, which was completed on September 1, 2021.
(5)
Per multiple and subordinate voting share.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to Cogeco Communications Inc.'s ("Cogeco Communications" or the "Corporation") future outlook and anticipated events, business, operations, financial performance, financial condition or results and, in some cases, can be identified by terminology such as "may"; "will"; "should"; "expect"; "plan"; "anticipate"; "believe"; "intend"; "estimate"; "predict"; "potential"; "continue"; "foresee", "ensure" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Particularly, statements regarding the Corporation's financial guidelines, future operating results and economic performance, objectives and strategies are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain factors and assumptions including expected growth, results of operations, purchase price allocation, tax rates, weighted average cost of capital, performance and business prospects and opportunities, which Cogeco Communications believes are reasonable as of the current date. Refer in particular to the "Corporate objectives and strategies" and "Fiscal 2023 financial guidelines" sections of the Corporation's 2022 annual Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for a discussion of certain key economic, market and operational assumptions we have made in preparing forward-looking statements. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to the Corporation, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information is also subject to certain factors, including risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what Cogeco Communications currently expects. These factors include risks such as competitive risks, business risks (including potential disruption to our supply chain caused by economic and geopolitical instability resulting from the war in Ukraine and other contributing factors, increasing transportation lead times, scarcity and shortage of input materials and key telecommunication equipment and competition for resources), regulatory risks, technology risks (including cybersecurity), financial risks (including variations in currency and interest rates), economic conditions (including elevated inflation reaching historical highs pressuring revenue, due to reduced consumer spending, and increasing costs), human-caused and natural threats to our network, infrastructure and systems, community acceptance risks, ethical behavior risks, ownership risks, litigation risks and public health and safety, many of which are beyond the Corporation's control. For more exhaustive information on these risks and uncertainties, the reader should refer to the "Uncertainties and main risk factors" section of the Corporation's 2022 annual MD&A. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect Cogeco Communications and future events and results may vary significantly from what management currently foresees. The reader should not place undue importance on forward-looking information contained in this press release which represent Cogeco Communications' expectations as of the date of this press release (or as of the date they are otherwise stated to be made) and are subject to change after such date. While management may elect to do so, the Corporation is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) and does not undertake to update or alter this information at any particular time, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
All amounts are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated. This press release should be read in conjunction with the MD&A included in the Corporation's 2022 Annual Report, the Corporation's consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") for the year ended August 31, 2022.
NON-IFRS AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES
This press release includes references to non-IFRS and other financial measures used by Cogeco Communications. These financial measures are reviewed in assessing the performance of Cogeco Communications and used in the decision-making process with regard to its business units.
Reconciliations between non-IFRS and other financial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS financial measures are provided below. Certain additional disclosures for non-IFRS and other financial measures used in this press release have been incorporated by reference and can be found in the "Non-IFRS and other financial measures" section of the Corporation's MD&A for the year ended August 31, 2022, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE IMPACT RECONCILIATION
Consolidated
Change
Three months ended August 31,
2022
Foreign exchange impact
2022
in constant currency
(1)
2021
Actual
In
constant currency
(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except percentages)
$
$
$
$
%
%
Revenue
725,446
(12,518)
712,928
632,684
14.7
12.7
Operating expenses
372,797
(7,346)
365,451
336,206
10.9
8.7
Management fees – Cogeco Inc.
5,575
—
5,575
5,908
(5.6)
(5.6)
Adjusted EBITDA
347,074
(5,172)
341,902
290,570
19.4
17.7
Free cash flow
34,452
1,825
36,277
71,423
(51.8)
(49.2)
Net capital expenditures
223,509
(5,434)
218,075
175,180
27.6
24.5
(1)
Fiscal 2022 in constant currency is translated at the average foreign exchange rate of the comparable period of fiscal 2021 which was 1.2450 USD/CDN.
Change
Years ended August 31,
2022
Foreign exchange impact
2022
in constant currency
(1)
2021
Actual
In
constant currency
(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except percentages)
$
$
$
$
%
%
Revenue
2,900,654
(2,881)
2,897,773
2,510,453
15.5
15.4
Operating expenses
1,485,292
(2,460)
1,482,832
1,281,332
15.9
15.7
Management fees – Cogeco Inc.
22,300
—
22,300
23,465
(5.0)
(5.0)
Adjusted EBITDA
1,393,062
(421)
1,392,641
1,205,656
15.5
15.5
Free cash flow
424,358
3,524
427,882
486,877
(12.8)
(12.1)
Net capital expenditures
688,913
(3,876)
685,037
533,186
29.2
28.5
(1)
Fiscal 2022 in constant currency is translated at the average foreign exchange rate of fiscal 2021, which was 1.2691 USD/CDN.
Canadian telecommunications segment
Change
Three months ended August 31,
2022
Foreign exchange impact
2022
in constant currency
(1)
2021
Actual
In
constant currency
(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except percentages)
$
$
$
$
%
%
Revenue
360,834
—
360,834
356,850
1.1
1.1
Operating expenses
163,157
(527)
162,630
171,128
(4.7)
(5.0)
Adjusted EBITDA
197,677
527
198,204
185,722
6.4
6.7
Net capital expenditures
100,140
(1,305)
98,835
76,342
31.2
29.5
(1)
Fiscal 2022 in constant currency is translated at the average foreign exchange rate of the comparable period of fiscal 2021 which was 1.2450 USD/CDN.
Change
Years ended August 31,
2022
Foreign exchange impact
2022
in constant currency
(1)
2021
Actual
In
constant currency
(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except percentages)
$
$
$
$
%
%
Revenue
1,440,276
—
1,440,276
1,393,097
3.4
3.4
Operating expenses
665,732
(374)
665,358
642,568
3.6
3.5
Adjusted EBITDA
774,544
374
774,918
750,529
3.2
3.2
Net capital expenditures
336,104
(1,500)
334,604
256,636
31.0
30.4
(1)
Fiscal 2022 in constant currency is translated at the average foreign exchange rate of fiscal 2021, which was 1.2691 USD/CDN.
American telecommunications segment
Change
Three months ended August 31,
2022
Foreign exchange impact
2022
in constant currency
(1)
2021
Actual
In
constant currency
(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except percentages)
$
$
$
$
%
%
Revenue
364,612
(12,518)
352,094
275,834
32.2
27.6
Operating expenses
199,561
(6,819)
192,742
153,903
29.7
25.2
Adjusted EBITDA
165,051
(5,699)
159,352
121,931
35.4
30.7
Net capital expenditures
120,347
(4,129)
116,218
96,989
24.1
19.8
(1)
Fiscal 2022 in constant currency is translated at the average foreign exchange rate of the comparable period of fiscal 2021 which was 1.2450 USD/CDN.
Change
Years ended August 31,
2022
Foreign exchange impact
2022
in constant currency
(1)
2021
Actual
In
constant currency
(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except percentages)
$
$
$
$
%
%
Revenue
1,460,378
(2,881)
1,457,497
1,117,356
30.7
30.4
Operating expenses
783,704
(2,086)
781,618
605,856
29.4
29.0
Adjusted EBITDA
676,674
(795)
675,879
511,500
32.3
32.1
Net capital expenditures
348,176
(2,376)
345,800
271,474
28.3
27.4
(1)
Fiscal 2022 in constant currency is translated at the average foreign exchange rate of fiscal 2021, which was 1.2691 USD/CDN.
ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH IN CONSTANT CURRENCY RECONCILIATION
Three months ended August 31,
Fiscal 2022
in constant
Impact of
Fiscal 2022
Fiscal 2021
Organic revenue
in
(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except percentages)
$
$
$
$
%
Canadian telecommunications
360,834
—
360,834
356,850
1.1
American telecommunications
352,094
62,737
289,357
275,834
4.9
712,928
62,737
650,191
632,684
2.8
ORGANIC ADJUSTED EBITDA IN CONSTANT CURRENCY RECONCILIATION
Three months ended August 31,
Fiscal 2022
Impact of
Fiscal 2022
constant currency
Fiscal 2021
Organic adjusted
in constant currency
(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except percentages)
$
$
$
$
%
Canadian telecommunications
198,204
—
198,204
185,722
6.7
American telecommunications
159,352
23,223
136,129
121,931
11.6
Corporate and eliminations
(15,654)
—
(15,654)
(17,083)
(8.4)
341,902
23,223
318,679
290,570
9.7
FREE CASH FLOW RECONCILIATION
Three months ended August 31,
Years ended August 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
(In thousands of Canadian dollars)
$
$
$
$
Cash flows from operating activities
319,137
281,547
1,240,282
1,019,059
Amortization of deferred transaction costs and discounts on long-term debt (1)
2,974
2,342
11,815
9,277
Changes in other non-cash operating activities
(30,026)
(50,068)
(74,840)
(40,289)
Income taxes paid
6,871
25,320
36,563
101,715
Current income taxes
(27,430)
(20,331)
(69,513)
(65,070)
Interest paid
39,882
32,185
161,019
123,657
Financial expense
(52,349)
(23,608)
(187,617)
(124,163)
Net capital expenditures
(223,509)
(175,180)
(688,913)
(533,186)
Repayment of lease liabilities
(1,098)
(784)
(4,438)
(4,123)
Free cash flow
34,452
71,423
424,358
486,877
(1)
Included within financial expense.
NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES RECONCILIATION
Three months ended August 31,
Years ended August 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
(In thousands of Canadian dollars)
$
$
$
$
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
243,589
179,654
744,655
537,660
Subsidies received in advance recognized as a reduction of the cost of property, plant and equipment during the period
(20,080)
(4,474)
(55,742)
(4,474)
Net capital expenditures
223,509
175,180
688,913
533,186
ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION
Three months ended August 31,
Years ended August 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except percentages)
$
$
$
$
Profit for the period
111,829
103,406
453,756
431,647
Income taxes
17,290
28,466
95,663
130,726
Financial expense
52,349
23,608
187,617
124,163
Depreciation and amortization
153,013
131,116
621,084
510,376
Acquisition, integration, restructuring and other costs
12,593
3,974
34,942
8,744
Adjusted EBITDA
347,074
290,570
1,393,062
1,205,656
NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AND FREE CASH FLOW EXCLUDING NETWORK EXPANSION PROJECTS RECONCILIATIONS
Net capital expenditures
Three months ended,
Fiscal 2022
Foreign exchange impact
Fiscal 2022
in constant currency
(1)
Nov. 30
Feb. 28
May 31
Aug. 31
(In thousands of Canadian dollars)
$
$
$
$
$
$
$
Net capital expenditures
141,028
142,195
182,181
223,509
688,913
(3,876)
685,037
Net capital expenditures in connection with network expansion projects
20,016
36,982
38,659
61,632
157,289
(1,178)
156,111
Net capital expenditures, excluding network expansion projects
121,012
105,213
143,522
161,877
531,624
(2,698)
528,926
(1)
Fiscal 2022 in constant currency is translated at the average foreign exchange rate of fiscal 2021, which was 1.2691 USD/CDN.
Free cash flow
Three months ended,
Fiscal 2022
Foreign exchange impact
Fiscal 2022
in constant currency
(1)
Nov. 30
Feb. 28
May 31
Aug. 31
(In thousands of Canadian dollars)
$
$
$
$
$
$
$
Free cash flow
132,111
153,000
104,795
34,452
424,358
3,524
427,882
Net capital expenditures in connection with network expansion projects
20,016
36,982
38,659
61,632
157,289
(1,178)
156,111
Free cash flow, excluding network expansion projects
152,127
189,982
143,454
96,084
581,647
2,346
583,993
(1)
Fiscal 2022 in constant currency is translated at the average foreign exchange rate of fiscal 2021, which was 1.2691 USD/CDN.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
Additional information relating to the Corporation, including its Annual Information Form, is available on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com or on the Corporation's website at corpo.cogeco.com.
ABOUT COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Rooted in the communities it serves, Cogeco Communications Inc. is a growing competitive force in the North American telecommunications sector with a legacy of 65 years. Through its business units Cogeco Connexion and Breezeline (formerly Atlantic Broadband), Cogeco Communications provides Internet, video and phone services to 1.6 million residential and business customers in Québec and Ontario in Canada as well as in thirteen states in the United States. Cogeco Communications Inc.'s subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CCA).
For information:
Investors
Patrice Ouimet
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Cogeco Communications Inc.
Tel.: 514-764-4700
patrice.ouimet@cogeco.com
Media
Marie-Hélène Labrie
Senior Vice President and Chief Public Affairs, Communications and Strategy Officer
Cogeco Communications Inc.
Tel.: 514-764-4700
marie-helene.labrie@cogeco.com
Conference Call:
Friday, October 28, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)
A live audio webcast will be available on Cogeco Communications' website at https://corpo.cogeco.com/cca/en/investors/investor-relations/. Members of the financial community will be able to access the conference call and ask questions. Media representatives may attend as listeners only. The webcast will be available on Cogeco Communications' website for a three-month period.
Please use the following dial-in number to have access to the conference call 10 minutes before the start of the conference:
Local - Toronto: 1-416-764-8646
Toll Free - North America: 1-888-396-8049
In order to join this conference, participants are required to provide the operator with the name of the company hosting the call, that is, Cogeco Inc. or Cogeco Communications Inc.
