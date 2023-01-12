U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,983.17
    +13.56 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,189.97
    +216.96 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,001.10
    +69.43 (+0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,876.06
    +32.01 (+1.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.35
    -0.04 (-0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,902.20
    +3.40 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    23.97
    -0.03 (-0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0862
    +0.0007 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4490
    -0.1050 (-2.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2222
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.0640
    -0.2490 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,847.08
    +889.53 (+4.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    442.01
    +11.89 (+2.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,794.04
    +69.06 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.82
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Cogeco Communications Releases its Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2023

·20 min read

  • Revenue increased by 6.1% (2.3% in constant currency (1)) compared to the same period of the prior year to $762.3 million;

  • Adjusted EBITDA (1) was $367.2 million, an increase of 5.1% (1.8% in constant currency (1));

  • Profit for the period amounted to $120.4 million, an increase of 3.2%;

  • Earnings per share on a diluted basis was $2.44, an increase of 7.5%;

  • Net capital expenditures (1) (2) amounted to $197.0 million, an increase of 39.7% (33.4% in constant currency). Excluding network expansion projects (1), net capital expenditures amounted to $131.1 million, an increase of 8.4% (3.8% in constant currency);

  • Acquisition of property, plant and equipment amounted to $234.6 million, an increase of 60.9%; 

  • Free cash flow (1) amounted to $105.1 million, a decrease of 20.4% (20.0% in constant currency (1)), due to intensified network expansion projects. Free cash flow, excluding network expansion projects (1) was $171.0 million, an increase of 12.4% (10.6% in constant currency);

  • Cash flows from operating activities decreased by 32.3% to $194.2 million, mainly resulting from working capital items;

  • Purchased and cancelled 512,170 Cogeco Communications subordinate voting shares for a total consideration of $37.3 million;

  • Fiscal 2023 financial guidelines were revised; and

  • A quarterly eligible dividend of $0.776 per share was declared, compared to $0.705 per share in the comparable quarter of fiscal 2022, an increase of 10%.

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 12, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - Today, Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA) ("Cogeco Communications" or the "Corporation") announced its financial results for the first quarter ended November 30, 2022, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

OPERATING RESULTS

For the first quarter of fiscal 2023:

  • Revenue increased by 6.1% to reach $762.3 million. On a constant currency basis, revenue increased by 2.3%, mainly explained as follows:

  • Adjusted EBITDA increased by 5.1% to reach $367.2 million. On a constant currency basis, adjusted EBITDA increased by 1.8%, mainly explained as follows:

  • Profit for the period amounted to $120.4 million, of which $111.5 million, or $2.44 per diluted share, was attributable to owners of the Corporation compared to $116.6 million, $106.8 million, and $2.27 per diluted share, respectively, in the comparable period of fiscal 2022. The increases resulted mainly from higher adjusted EBITDA and lower acquisition, integration, restructuring and other costs, partly offset by increases in income tax expense, financial expense and depreciation and amortization expense.

  • Net capital expenditures, which account for construction subsidies, and capital intensity were $197.0 million and 25.8%, respectively, compared to $141.0 million and 19.6% in the same period of the prior year, driven by increased network expansion activities in Canada and the United States. Excluding network expansion projects, net capital expenditures and capital intensity were $131.1 million and 17.2%, respectively, compared to $121.0 million and 16.8% in the same period of the prior year.

  • Acquisition of property, plant and equipment increased by 60.9% to $234.6 million, mainly due to network expansion projects in both countries.

  • Free cash flow decreased by 20.4%, or 20.0% in constant currency, and amounted to $105.1 million, mainly due to higher net capital expenditures driven by increased network expansion activity in both countries and higher financial expense, partly offset by lower acquisition, integration, restructuring and other costs, higher adjusted EBITDA and lower current income taxes. Free cash flow, excluding network expansion projects increased by 12.4%, or 10.6% in constant currency, and amounted to $171.0 million.

  • Cash flows from operating activities decreased by 32.3% to reach $194.2 million, driven by a $64.4 million outflow in non-cash operating activities versus a $13.2 million inflow in the comparative period, resulting from the timing of trade and other payables, as well as increased interest and income taxes paid, partly offset by higher adjusted EBITDA and lower acquisition, integration, restructuring and other costs.

  • Cogeco Communications purchased and cancelled 512,170 subordinate voting shares for a total consideration of $37.3 million, compared to 274,000 subordinate voting shares purchased and cancelled in the comparable quarter of fiscal 2022, for a total consideration of $29.5 million.

  • At its January 12, 2023 meeting, the Board of Directors of Cogeco Communications declared a quarterly eligible dividend of $0.776 per share, an increase of 10% compared to $0.705 per share in the comparable quarter of fiscal 2022.

(1)

Adjusted EBITDA and net capital expenditures are total of segments measures. Capital intensity is a supplementary financial measure. Constant currency basis, net capital expenditures, excluding network expansion projects, free cash flow and free cash flow, excluding network expansion projects, are non-IFRS financial measures. Change in constant currency and capital intensity, excluding network expansion projects are non-IFRS ratios. These indicated terms do not have standardized definitions prescribed by IFRS and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. For more information on these financial measures, please consult the "Non-IFRS and other financial measures" section of this press release.



(2)

 Net capital expenditures are presented net of government subsidies, including the utilization of those received in advance.


"We have met our financial targets during the first quarter of fiscal 2023," stated Philippe Jetté, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cogeco Communications Inc.

"Cogeco Connexion, our Canadian telecommunications business unit, performed as expected," Mr. Jetté continued. "We continued to connect new homes to our network as part of the fibre-to-the-home network expansions in Québec and we are starting to see the positive effects."

"In the United States, Breezeline's first-quarter financial results were consistent with our expectations, with a high value product mix offsetting an expected decline in subscribers in Ohio, driven primarily by the remaining impact from our customer management and billing systems' migration," Mr. Jetté added. "While inflation and increased nationwide competition present challenges, notably for entry-level products, we are working on several initiatives aimed at continuously improving our customers' experience. In Ohio, our IPTV product was successfully introduced to our new video customers and we will be phasing in this service to existing Breezeline video customers in the state starting in early 2023."

"Finally, we are delighted that our corporate governance practices have been recognized again this year by the Globe and Mail's Board Games as among the best within Canadian family-controlled dual class public corporations," Mr. Jetté concluded.

FISCAL 2023 REVISED FINANCIAL GUIDELINES

Cogeco Communications has revised its fiscal 2023 financial guidelines as issued on July 13, 2022 for revenue, adjusted EBITDA, net capital expenditures and capital intensity. Free cash flow projections remain the same as previously disclosed. The Corporation expects a reduction in revenue growth rates, driven by a lower customer base than expected in Ohio, and to a lesser extent, by the current economic conditions which are impacting customers' discretionary spending, especially for the Corporation's entry-level services, and by increasing competition. The Corporation has initiated several cost optimization initiatives in order to minimize the revenue impact on adjusted EBITDA, and with a prudent cash management strategy, net capital expenditures are expected to be lower than under the previous financial guidelines.

Compared to fiscal 2022, on a constant currency and consolidated basis, revenue and adjusted EBITDA are now expected to increase between 0.5% and 2.0%. The expected growth in revenue and adjusted EBITDA results mainly from expected growth in Internet service customers and a high value product mix. The expected increase in net capital expenditures compared to fiscal 2022 is primarily due to the continued net investments in network expansions which will increase the Corporation's footprint in Canada and the United States.








January 12, 2023


July 13, 2022




Revised projections

(1)

Original projections

(1)

Actual

(In millions of Canadian dollars, except percentages)

Fiscal 2023

(constant currency)

(2)

Fiscal 2023

(constant currency)

(2)

Fiscal 2022

$


$


$







Financial guidelines






Revenue

Increase of 0.5% to 2.0%


Increase of 2% to 4%


2,901

Adjusted EBITDA

Increase of 0.5% to 2.0%


Increase of 1.5% to 3.5%


1,393

Net capital expenditures

$700 to $775


$750 to $800


689

 Net capital expenditures in connection with network expansion projects

$180 to $230


$180 to $230


157

Capital intensity

24% to 26%


Approximately 26%


23.8 %

Capital intensity, excluding network expansion projects

17% to 19%


Approximately 19%


18.3 %

Free cash flow

Decrease of 2% to 12%

(3)

Decrease of 2% to 12%

(3)

424

Free cash flow, excluding network expansion projects

Decrease of 5% to an increase of 5%

(3)

Decrease of 5% to an increase of 5%

(3)

582







(1)

Percentage of changes compared to fiscal 2022.

(2)

Fiscal 2023 financial guidelines are based on a USD/CDN constant exchange rate of 1.2718 USD/CDN.

(3)

The assumed current income tax effective rate is approximately 11%.


These financial guidelines, including the various assumptions underlying them, contain forward-looking statements concerning the business outlook for Cogeco Communications, and should be read in conjunction with the "Forward-looking statements" section of this press release.

OPERATING ENVIRONMENT

The current global economic and political instability has resulted in rising inflation and interest rates. While we are proactively working at minimizing their impact on the Corporation, we expect the combination of those elements to continue to put pressure on revenue, as some customers seek ways to reduce their monthly spending, and on the costs to deliver our services. At the same time, and partially as a reaction to a more challenging market, some telecommunications providers have adopted more aggressive strategies and price points in order to generate sales activity.

While the Corporation experienced sustained demand for its residential high-speed Internet product in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, a softening of the market is being observed with the re-opening of the economy in the recent quarters and a return to the workplace. While we remain cautious in our management of the situation, our priority remains on ensuring the well-being of our employees, customers and business partners. Although we have conducted our operations normally during recent quarters, we will remain vigilant should the situation change in the future.

The Corporation's results discussed herein may not be indicative of future operational trends and financial performance. Please refer to the "Forward-looking statements" section.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Three months ended November 30,

2022

2021

(1)

Change

Change in

constant currency

(2)  (3)

(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except percentages and per share data)

$

$


%

%


Operations







Revenue

762,300

718,541


6.1

2.3


Adjusted EBITDA (3)

367,223

349,287


5.1

1.8


Adjusted EBITDA margin (3)

48.2 %

48.6 %





Acquisition, integration, restructuring and other costs (4)

2,677

18,635


(85.6)



Profit for the period

120,375

116,610


3.2



Profit for the period attributable to owners of the Corporation

111,504

106,837


4.4



Cash flow







Cash flows from operating activities

194,159

286,945


(32.3)



Free cash flow (3)

105,128

132,111


(20.4)

(20.0)


Free cash flow, excluding network expansion projects (3)

170,962

152,127


12.4

10.6


Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

234,637

145,848


60.9



Net capital expenditures (1) (3)

196,971

141,028


39.7

33.4


Net capital expenditures, excluding network expansion projects (3)

131,137

121,012


8.4

3.8


Capital intensity (3)

25.8 %

19.6 %





Capital intensity, excluding network expansion projects (3)

17.2 %

16.8 %





Per share data (5)







Earnings per share







Basic

2.45

2.29


7.0



Diluted

2.44

2.27


7.5



Dividends

0.776

0.705


10.1

















 

As at

November 30, 2022

August 31, 2022

(In thousands of Canadian dollars)

$

$

Financial condition



Cash and cash equivalents

407,757

370,899

Total assets

9,587,396

9,278,509

Long-term debt



Current

340,606

339,096

Non-current

4,610,038

4,334,373

Net indebtedness (3)

4,672,763

4,489,330

Equity attributable to owners of the Corporation

2,844,925

2,751,080







(1)

Comparative figures have been restated following the application of the IFRS Interpretations Committee issued agenda decision Demand Deposits with Restrictions on Use arising from a Contract with a Third Party (IAS 7 Statement of Cash Flows) during the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Furthermore, the Corporation also changed the label of its "Acquisition of property, plant and equipment" key performance indicator measure to "Net capital expenditures" following this application. For further details, refer to the "Accounting policies" section of the first quarter of fiscal 2023 Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A").

(2)

Key performance indicators presented on a constant currency basis are obtained by translating financial results from the current period denominated in US dollars at the foreign exchange rate of the comparable period of the prior year. For the three-month period ended November 30, 2021, the average foreign exchange rate used for translation was 1.2559 USD/CDN.

(3)

Adjusted EBITDA and net capital expenditures are total of segments measures. Adjusted EBITDA margin and capital intensity are supplementary financial measures. Free cash flow, free cash flow, excluding network expansion projects and net capital expenditures, excluding network expansion projects are non-IFRS financial measures. Change in constant currency and capital intensity, excluding network expansion projects are non-IFRS ratios. Net indebtedness is a capital management measure. These indicated terms do not have standardized definitions prescribed by IFRS and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. For more information on these financial measures, please consult the "Non-IFRS and other financial measures" section of this press release.

(4)

For the three-month period ended November 30, 2022, acquisition, integration, restructuring and other costs resulted mostly from costs associated with the configuration and customization related to cloud computing arrangements. For the three-month period ended November 30, 2021, acquisition, integration, restructuring and other costs resulted mostly from costs incurred in connection with the acquisition, completed on September 1, 2021, and integration of the Ohio broadband systems.

(5)

Per multiple and subordinate voting share.


FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to Cogeco Communications Inc.'s ("Cogeco Communications" or the "Corporation") future outlook and anticipated events, business, operations, financial performance, financial condition or results and, in some cases, can be identified by terminology such as "may"; "will"; "should"; "expect"; "plan"; "anticipate"; "believe"; "intend"; "estimate"; "predict"; "potential"; "continue"; "foresee", "ensure" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Particularly, statements regarding the Corporation's financial guidelines, future operating results and economic performance, objectives and strategies are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain factors and assumptions including expected growth, results of operations, purchase price allocation, tax rates, weighted average cost of capital, performance and business prospects and opportunities, which Cogeco Communications believes are reasonable as of the current date. Refer in particular to the "Corporate objectives and strategies" section of the Corporation's 2022 annual MD&A and of the fiscal 2023 first-quarter MD&A, the "Fiscal 2023 financial guidelines" section of the Corporation's 2022 annual MD&A and the "Fiscal 2023 revised financial guidelines of the current MD&A for a discussion of certain key economic, market and operational assumptions we have made in preparing forward-looking statements. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to the Corporation, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information is also subject to certain factors, including risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what Cogeco Communications currently expects. These factors include risks such as competitive risks (changing competitive ecosystem, disruptive competitive strategies adopted by our competitors), business risks (including potential disruption to our supply chain caused by economic and geopolitical instability and other contributing factors, increasing transportation lead times, scarcity and shortage of input materials and key telecommunication equipment and competition for limited resources), regulatory risks, technology risks (including cybersecurity), financial risks (including variations in currency and interest rates), economic conditions (including elevated inflation reaching historical highs pressuring revenue, due to reduced consumer spending, and increasing costs), human-caused and natural threats to our network (including increased frequency of extreme weather events with the potential to disrupt operations), infrastructure and systems, community acceptance risks, ethical behavior risks, ownership risks, litigation risks and public health and safety, many of which are beyond the Corporation's control. For more exhaustive information on these risks and uncertainties, the reader should refer to the "Uncertainties and main risk factors" sections of the Corporation's 2022 annual MD&A and of the fiscal 2023 first-quarter MD&A. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect Cogeco Communications and future events and results may vary significantly from what management currently foresees. The reader should not place undue importance on forward-looking information contained in this press release which represent Cogeco Communications' expectations as of the date of this press release (or as of the date they are otherwise stated to be made) and are subject to change after such date. While management may elect to do so, the Corporation is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) and does not undertake to update or alter this information at any particular time, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

All amounts are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated. This press release should be read in conjunction with the Corporation's MD&A for the three-month period ended November 30, 2022, the Corporation's condensed interim consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto for the same periods prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and the Corporation's 2022 Annual Report.

NON-IFRS AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release includes references to non-IFRS and other financial measures used by Cogeco Communications. These financial measures are reviewed in assessing the performance of Cogeco Communications and used in the decision-making process with regard to its business units.

Reconciliations between non-IFRS and other financial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS financial measures are provided below. Certain additional disclosures for non-IFRS and other financial measures used in this press release have been incorporated by reference and can be found in the "Non-IFRS and other financial measures" section of the Corporation's MD&A for the three-month period ended November 30, 2022, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE IMPACT RECONCILIATION

Consolidated

















Three months ended November 30,













Change



2022


Foreign exchange impact


2022

in constant currency

(1)

2021


Actual


In

constant currency


(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except percentages)

$


$


$


$


%


%


Revenue

762,300


(26,910)


735,390


718,541


6.1


2.3


Operating expenses

389,677


(15,435)


374,242


363,674


7.2


2.9


Management fees – Cogeco Inc.

5,400



5,400


5,580


(3.2)


(3.2)


Adjusted EBITDA

367,223


(11,475)


355,748


349,287


5.1


1.8


Free cash flow

105,128


594


105,722


132,111


(20.4)


(20.0)


Net capital expenditures

196,971


(8,904)


188,067


141,028


39.7


33.4















(1)

Fiscal 2023 first-quarter in constant currency is translated at the average foreign exchange rate of fiscal 2022 first-quarter, which was 1.2559 USD/CDN.


Canadian telecommunications segment

















Three months ended November 30,













Change



2022


Foreign exchange impact


2022

in constant currency

(1)

2021


Actual


In

constant currency


(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except percentages)

$


$


$


$


%


%


Revenue

372,084



372,084


355,047


4.8


4.8


Operating expenses

173,451


(1,168)


172,283


167,186


3.7


3.0


Adjusted EBITDA

198,633


1,168


199,801


187,861


5.7


6.4


Net capital expenditures

115,238


(3,360)


111,878


67,471


70.8


65.8















(1)

Fiscal 2023 first-quarter in constant currency is translated at the average foreign exchange rate of fiscal 2022 first-quarter, which was 1.2559 USD/CDN.


American telecommunications segment

















Three months ended November 30,













Change



2022


Foreign exchange impact


2022

in constant currency

(1)

2021


Actual


In

constant currency


(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except percentages)

$


$


$


$


%


%


Revenue

390,216


(26,910)


363,306


363,494


7.4


(0.1)


Operating expenses

207,710


(14,267)


193,443


187,730


10.6


3.0


Adjusted EBITDA

182,506


(12,643)


169,863


175,764


3.8


(3.4)


Net capital expenditures

80,408


(5,544)


74,864


73,227


9.8


2.2















(1)

Fiscal 2023 first-quarter in constant currency is translated at the average foreign exchange rate of fiscal 2022 first-quarter, which was 1.2559 USD/CDN.


FREE CASH FLOW RECONCILIATION



Three months ended November 30,


2022

2021

(In thousands of Canadian dollars)

$

$

Cash flows from operating activities

194,159

286,945

Amortization of deferred transaction costs and discounts on long-term debt (1)

3,044

2,922

Changes in other non-cash operating activities

64,416

(13,174)

Income taxes paid

46,618

25,360

Current income taxes

(8,376)

(14,563)

Interest paid

60,498

31,599

Financial expense

(56,919)

(44,955)

Net capital expenditures

(196,971)

(141,028)

Repayment of lease liabilities

(1,341)

(995)

Free cash flow

105,128

132,111




(1)

Included within financial expense.


NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES RECONCILIATION






Three months ended November 30,


2022

2021

(1)

(In thousands of Canadian dollars)

$

$


Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

234,637

145,848


Subsidies received in advance recognized as a reduction of the cost of property, plant and equipment during the period

(37,666)

(4,820)


Net capital expenditures

196,971

141,028






(1)

Comparative figures have been restated. For further details, refer to the "Accounting policies" section of the fiscal 2023 first-quarter MD&A.


ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION





Three months ended November 30,


2022

2021

(In thousands of Canadian dollars)

$

$

Profit for the period

120,375

116,610

Income taxes

31,953

17,450

Financial expense

56,919

44,955

Depreciation and amortization

155,299

151,637

Acquisition, integration, restructuring and other costs

2,677

18,635

Adjusted EBITDA

367,223

349,287





NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AND FREE CASH FLOW EXCLUDING NETWORK EXPANSION PROJECTS RECONCILIATIONS

Net capital expenditures














Three months ended November 30,












Change


2022


Foreign exchange impact


 2022

in constant currency

(1)

2021


Actual


In

constant currency

(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except percentages)

$


$


$


$


%


%

Net capital expenditures

196,971


(8,904)


188,067


141,028


39.7


33.4

Net capital expenditures in connection with network expansion projects

65,834


(3,362)


62,472


20,016



Net capital expenditures, excluding network expansion projects

131,137


(5,542)


125,595


121,012


8.4


3.8













(1)

Fiscal 2023 first-quarter in constant currency is translated at the average foreign exchange rate of fiscal 2022 first-quarter, which was 1.2559 USD/CDN.


Free cash flow














Three months ended November 30,












Change


2022


Foreign exchange impact


2022

in constant currency

(1)

2021


Actual


In

constant currency

(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except percentages)

$


$


$


$


%


%

Free cash flow

105,128


594


105,722


132,111


(20.4)


(20.0)

Net capital expenditures in connection with network expansion projects

65,834


(3,362)


62,472


20,016



Free cash flow, excluding network expansion projects

170,962


(2,768)


168,194


152,127


12.4


10.6













(1)

Fiscal 2023 first-quarter in constant currency is translated at the average foreign exchange rate of fiscal 2022 first-quarter, which was 1.2559 USD/CDN.


ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Additional information relating to the Corporation is available on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com and on the Corporation's website at corpo.cogeco.com.

ABOUT COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC.

Rooted in the communities it serves, Cogeco Communications Inc. is a growing competitive force in the North American telecommunications sector with a legacy of more than 65 years. Through its business units Cogeco Connexion and Breezeline, Cogeco Communications provides Internet, video and phone services to 1.6 million residential and business customers in Québec and Ontario in Canada as well as in thirteen states in the United States. Cogeco Communications Inc.'s subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CCA).                                                                                             

Conference Call:               

Friday, January 13, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. (Eastern Time)






A live audio webcast of the analyst call will be available on Cogeco Communications' website at https://corpo.cogeco.com/cca/en/investors/investor-relations/. The webcast will be available on Cogeco Communications' website for a three-month period. Members of the financial community will be able to access the conference call and ask questions. Media representatives may attend as listeners only.




Please use the following dial-in number to have access to the conference call 5 to 10 minutes before the start of the conference:




Local - Toronto: 1-416-764-8646


Toll Free - North America: 1-888-396-8049




In order to join this conference, participants are required to provide the operator with the name of the company hosting the call, that is, Cogeco Inc. or Cogeco Communications Inc.




The conference call will be followed by the Annual Shareholders' Meetings at 11:30 a.m. at the Centre Mont-Royal in Montréal, Québec (2200 Mansfield Street). A live webcast of the Annual Shareholders' Meetings will be available on Cogeco's and Cogeco Communications' websites. You will be able to log into the virtual Meetings at https://corpo.cogeco.com/cca/en/investors/shareholders-meetings/ starting at 10:30 a.m. on January 13. Note that the Meetings are not accessible via the Internet Explorer web browser.




For information:

Investors 
Patrice Ouimet 
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer  
Cogeco Communications Inc.
Tel.: 514-764-4700 
patrice.ouimet@cogeco.com

Media 
Marie-Hélène Labrie 
Senior Vice President and Chief Public Affairs, Communications and Strategy Officer 
Cogeco Communications Inc. 
Tel.: 514-764-4700 
marie-helene.labrie@cogeco.com

SOURCE Cogeco Communications Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/12/c3787.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Lucid, ChargePoint, and QuantumScape Are All Jumping Over 20% This Week

    Electric vehicle (EV) stocks are soaring this week. EV maker Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) was up by 30%, charging network company ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) was 24.1% above last Friday's closing price, and solid-state battery maker QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) was rising by 32.1% for the week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Many growth stocks were rising this week as investors anticipated -- and received -- tamer inflation data that spurred hopes that the Federal Reserve would slow, or pause, interest rate hikes.

  • Why Units of KNOT Offshore Partners Are Plunging Today

    Units of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE: KNOP) are plummeting today, down by nearly 40% as of 10:30 a.m. ET. The sharp move lower came after the master limited partnership (MLP) focused on the shuttle tanker market made a significant distribution cut. KNOT Offshore Partners declared its fourth-quarter distribution payment.

  • Down 66% in This Bear Market, Can Nio Stock Recover in 2023?

    Nio stock has solid chances of a recovery in 2023 thanks to new launches and a focus on market share.

  • The Amazon of Latin America: Is MercadoLibre Stock a Buy Now?

    MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) stock popped over 8% today on news from a Brazilian competitor. In the below video, I share this news and how it could impact MercadoLibre going forward. I also provide a background of the business, important growth demographics, valuation, and a chart to see where the stock could be headed next.

  • Why Logitech Stock Tumbled Today

    Shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ: LOGI) were taking a dive today after the maker of computer accessories like mice, keyboards and webcams posted disappointing results in its preliminary earnings report for the third quarter of fiscal 2023, ended Dec. 31, 2022. Logitech said preliminary revenue fell 22% to 23%, or 17% to 18% in constant currency, to $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion, which was well below the analyst consensus at $1.39 billion. On the bottom line, operating income under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) was down 33% to 35% to between $171 million and $176 million, while adjusted operating income was down by a similar amount to between $198 million and $203 million.

  • How a Janitor Built an $8 Million Fortune Without Touching Cryptos, Stock Options or Leverage

    Ronald Reid was the last person you would expect to be a millionaire. He used safety pins to hold his old coats together and cut his own firewood well into his 90s. He drove a second-hand Toyota Yaris and resisted new purchases. To stay updated with top startup investments, sign up for Benzinga’s Startup Investing & Equity Crowdfunding Newsletter His only real indulgence may have been his daily English muffin and a cup of coffee at the Brattleboro Memorial Hospital in Vermont, where a friend rem

  • Coinbase Strikes a Massive Blow to Bankman-Fried and FTX

    Coinbase Chief Executive Brian Armstrong does not mince words. Nearly two months after rival Sam Bankman-Fried's empire went bankrupt, he's just delivered a massive blow to what until recently was the institutional face of crypto. Bankman-Fried's empire consisted of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange.

  • Tesla faces delays in expanding its Shanghai gigafactory

    EV maker Tesla's Shanghai gigafactory expansion is reportedly delayed amid data concerns.

  • Why Cryptocurrency Stocks Like Riot Blockchain Surged Higher Today

    Riot closed the day almost 15% higher, while Silvergate cruised to a nearly 13% increase. Riot and Silvergate are rather different animals. Silvergate is in many ways a traditional bank but is often lumped in with other crypto assets since its Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN) is a real-time payments platform that services users from cryptocurrency exchanges and institutions.

  • OrganiGram (OGI) Reports Q1 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    OrganiGram (OGI) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 0% and 1.43%, respectively, for the quarter ended November 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Begins Talks on Bankruptcy Loan, Takeover

    (Bloomberg) -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is speaking with potential lenders that would finance the company during bankruptcy proceedings, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Cools Again, Putting Fed on Track to DownshiftElon Musk Fan With 2,900% Gain Sees $1.5 Million Wiped AwayT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionBond Yields Tumble as Traders Dial Back Fed Wagers

  • Taiwan Semiconductor stock surges despite weakened guidance on Q4 earnings

    Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor are moving higher even amid the company's weak guidance for fourth-quarter earnings.

  • Why Upstart Surged 20% This Week

    This economically sensitive fintech rose as hopes for a "soft landing" emerged in the second trading week of the year.

  • Why Lumen Stock Plummeted 58% in 2022

    Shares of Lumen (NYSE: LUMN) suffered a precipitous valuation decline in 2022. The telecommunications company's share price fell 58.4% across last year's trading, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Amid macroeconomic pressures including inflation and rising interest rates, Lumen's stock lost ground in conjunction with the broader market last year.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    Let's discuss the prospects of three high-yield stocks, which are offering dividend yields above 5% and are attractively valued right now. Thanks to the high dividends of these stocks, their shareholders are adequately compensated while waiting for the stock prices to appreciate. Verizon Communications , which was created by the merger between Bell Atlantic and GTE in 2000, is one of the largest wireless carriers in the U.S. The company generates approximately 75% of its revenue from its wireless business and the remaining 25% from broadband and cable services.

  • Stocks reverse gains following Fed comments, bitcoin rises

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferré joins the Live show to discuss how stocks are trading as U.S. inflation cools for a sixth-straight month.

  • 4 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Warren Buffett would tell you the answer is "forever." TikTok is a serious challenger to YouTube's dominance in the video app market. OpenAI's ChatGPT AI tool could threaten Alphabet's most important business -- Google Search.

  • Smart Investors Are Watching These 2 Fast-Moving Stocks Right Now

    One company has celestial aspirations, while the other is looking to get back its positive momentum.

  • Don't Blame the Bear Market for This Growth Stock's Jaw-Dropping Sell-Off

    The pandemic set off an intense race among pharmaceutical companies to produce effective vaccines against COVID-19. Novavax's critical weakness continues to be its manufacturing operations, which since mid-2021 have struggled to scale up to meet the company's ambitions -- never mind the purchase orders for which it already received payment from customers. Other major international purchasers inked deals for similarly large quantities in 2020 and 2021, driving Novavax's trailing-12-month revenue to grow to more than $1.8 billion, though it remains unprofitable.

  • Inflation at 6.5%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks That Beat This Rate

    Stocks were up this week, ahead of today’s inflation data. The gains reflected investor optimism that inflation will continue to scale back – a sentiment that was backed up by the actual numbers. The rate of price increases for December came in at a 0.1% decrease month-over-month, and at an increase of 6.5% annualized. These were exactly in-line with the forecasts, and mark a slowing down of inflation going forward. The slower pace is good news. With this scale-back – inflation’s annualized incr