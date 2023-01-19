Cogeco and its employees give back to the community: nearly half a million dollars raised during the 2022 United Way / Centraide campaign in Canada

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 19, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - Cogeco (TSX: CGO) is proud to announce that the company and its employees have once again partnered with the annual campaigns of United Way in Ontario and Centraide in Québec. This year, nearly $470,000 was raised and will be donated to the organization.

Drawing on its long history of social engagement and community involvement, Cogeco has been committed for many years to supporting the United Way / Centraide campaign, which combats poverty and social exclusion locally.

"Once again, the commitment and generosity of our people have shone through, illustrating the deep connection between Cogeco and the communities we serve," said Philippe Jetté, President and Chief Executive Officer, Cogeco Inc. "In the current socio-economic context, it is more important than ever to make these efforts to help reduce exclusion and address the growing needs of those most vulnerable in our society." He added: "The great sensitivity to these issues shown by our employees in Ontario and Québec means that this campaign has meaningful impacts in the communities that benefit from the proceeds, and this is why we are so proud of our yearly commitment to this cause."

Taking part in inclusive growth through concrete actions

Social engagement is one of Cogeco's core values. As a company deeply rooted in the communities it serves through the operation of local offices where its team members and customers live, it aims to help those communities thrive by supporting local economies, building partnerships, and fostering community cohesion. In fiscal 2022, Cogeco supported over 600 non-profit organizations in Canada and the U.S., and its total donations amounted to 3.1% of pre-tax profits.

ABOUT COGECO INC.

Rooted in the communities it serves, Cogeco Inc. is a growing competitive force in the North American telecommunications and media sectors with a legacy of 65 years. Through its business units Cogeco Connexion and Breezeline (formerly Atlantic Broadband), Cogeco provides Internet, video and phone services to 1.6 million residential and business customers in Québec and Ontario in Canada as well as in thirteen states in the United States. Through Cogeco Media, it owns and operates 21 radio stations primarily in the province of Québec as well as a news agency. Cogeco's subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CGO). The subordinate voting shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. are also listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CCA).

