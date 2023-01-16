COGECO INC. ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS ON THE ELECTION OF DIRECTORS HELD DURING ITS ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 16, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - Cogeco Inc. ("Cogeco") (TSX: CGO) is pleased to announce that each of the nominees as directors for Cogeco listed in the Corporation's Information Circular dated November 14, 2022 was elected as director of Cogeco during its Annual Shareholders' Meeting held in person on January 13, 2023 (the "Meeting").

Detailed voting results on the election of directors are as follows:

Nominee Results For % For Withhold % Withhold Louis Audet Elected 36,498,948 96.70 % 1,244,001 3.30 % Arun Bajaj Elected 37,706,578 99.90 % 36,371 .10 % Mary- Ann Bell Elected 37,427,994 99.17 % 314,955 .83 % James C. Cherry Elected 37,493,284 99.34 % 249,665 .66 % Patricia Curadeau-Grou Elected 37,492,186 99.34 % 250,763 .66 % Samih Elhage Elected 37,491,970 99.34 % 250,979 .66 % Philippe Jetté Elected 37,494,884 99.34 % 248,065 .66 % Normand Legault Elected 37,484,568 99.32 % 258,381 .68 % Caroline Papadatos Elected 37,723,949 99.95 % 19,000 .05 %



Results on all matters voted at the Meeting are available on SEDAR's website (www.sedar.com.) including, for information purposes, the voting results for the subordinate voting shares only.

ABOUT COGECO

Rooted in the communities it serves, Cogeco Inc. is a growing competitive force in the North American telecommunications and media sectors with a legacy of 65 years. Through its business units Cogeco Connexion and Breezeline (formerly Atlantic Broadband), Cogeco provides Internet, video and phone services to 1.6 million residential and business customers in Québec and Ontario in Canada as well as in thirteen states in the United States. Through Cogeco Media, it owns and operates 21 radio stations primarily in the province of Québec as well as a news agency. Cogeco's subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CGO). The subordinate voting shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. are also listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CCA).

