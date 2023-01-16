COGECO INC. ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS ON THE ELECTION OF DIRECTORS HELD DURING ITS ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING
MONTRÉAL, Jan. 16, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - Cogeco Inc. ("Cogeco") (TSX: CGO) is pleased to announce that each of the nominees as directors for Cogeco listed in the Corporation's Information Circular dated November 14, 2022 was elected as director of Cogeco during its Annual Shareholders' Meeting held in person on January 13, 2023 (the "Meeting").
Detailed voting results on the election of directors are as follows:
Nominee
Results
For
% For
Withhold
% Withhold
Louis Audet
Elected
36,498,948
96.70 %
1,244,001
3.30 %
Arun Bajaj
Elected
37,706,578
99.90 %
36,371
.10 %
Mary- Ann Bell
Elected
37,427,994
99.17 %
314,955
.83 %
James C. Cherry
Elected
37,493,284
99.34 %
249,665
.66 %
Patricia Curadeau-Grou
Elected
37,492,186
99.34 %
250,763
.66 %
Samih Elhage
Elected
37,491,970
99.34 %
250,979
.66 %
Philippe Jetté
Elected
37,494,884
99.34 %
248,065
.66 %
Normand Legault
Elected
37,484,568
99.32 %
258,381
.68 %
Caroline Papadatos
Elected
37,723,949
99.95 %
19,000
.05 %
Results on all matters voted at the Meeting are available on SEDAR's website (www.sedar.com.) including, for information purposes, the voting results for the subordinate voting shares only.
ABOUT COGECO
Rooted in the communities it serves, Cogeco Inc. is a growing competitive force in the North American telecommunications and media sectors with a legacy of 65 years. Through its business units Cogeco Connexion and Breezeline (formerly Atlantic Broadband), Cogeco provides Internet, video and phone services to 1.6 million residential and business customers in Québec and Ontario in Canada as well as in thirteen states in the United States. Through Cogeco Media, it owns and operates 21 radio stations primarily in the province of Québec as well as a news agency. Cogeco's subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CGO). The subordinate voting shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. are also listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CCA).
