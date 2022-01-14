Cogeco Inc. Announces Voting Results on the Election of Directors Held During its Annual And Special Shareholders' Meeting
MONTRÉAL, Jan. 14, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Cogeco Inc. ("Cogeco") (TSX: CGO) is pleased to announce that each of the nominees as directors for Cogeco listed in the Corporation's Information Circular dated November 16, 2021 was elected as director of Cogeco during its Annual and Special Shareholders' Meeting held virtually on January 14, 2022 (the "Meeting").
Detailed voting results on the election of directors are as follows:
Nominee
Results
For
% For
Withhold
% Withhold
Louis Audet
Elected
37,594,831
99.24
289,050
0.76
Arun Bajaj
Elected
37,333,362
98.55
550,519
1.45
Mary-Ann Bell
Elected
36,644,587
96.73
1,239,294
3.27
James C. Cherry
Elected
37,709,571
99.54
174,310
0.46
Patricia Curadeau-Grou
Elected
37,708,785
99.54
175,096
0.46
Samih Elhage
Elected
37,710,415
99.54
173,466
0.46
Philippe Jetté
Elected
37,880,345
99.99
3,536
0.01
Normand Legault
Elected
37,138,607
98.03
745,274
1.97
David McAusland
Elected
36,891,960
97.38
991,921
2.62
Results on all matters voted at the Meeting are available on SEDAR's website (www.sedar.com) including, for information purposes, the voting results for the subordinate voting shares only.
ABOUT COGECO INC.
Rooted in the communities it serves, Cogeco Inc. (TSX: CGO) is a growing competitive force in the North American telecommunications and media sectors with a legacy of over 60 years. Through its business units Cogeco Connexion and Breezeline (formerly Atlantic Broadband), Cogeco provides broadband services (Internet, television and phone) to 1.6 million residential and business customers in Quebec and Ontario in Canada as well as in twelve states in the United States. Through Cogeco Media, it owns and operates 23 radio stations as well as a news agency in Quebec. To learn more about Cogeco's growth strategy and its commitment to support its communities, promote inclusive growth and fight climate change, please visit us online at corpo.cogeco.com.
