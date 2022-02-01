Cogeco Listed in The Sustainability Yearbook 2022 presented by S&P Global for Its ESG Excellence

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Cogeco Communications (TSX: CCA) ("Cogeco") is pleased to announce that it has been included, for the first time, in the prestigious Sustainability Yearbook 2022 presented by S&P Global for its excellence in implementing best ESG business practices. In order to be listed in the Yearbook, companies must score within the 15% top performers in their industry and achieve an S&P Global ESG Score within 30% of their industry's top-performing businesses. S&P evaluated more than 7,000 companies and designated only 716 as sustainability leaders.

"We congratulate Cogeco on its inclusion in The Sustainability Yearbook 2022. Over 7,000 companies were assessed and receiving this distinction highlights dedication to sustainable business practices," said Manjit Jus, Managing Director, Global Head of ESG Research, S&P Global.

"Being recognized in the prestigious S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook is a great honour for us," stated Philippe Jetté, President and Chief Executive Officer at Cogeco. "This recognition underscores, once again, our longstanding commitment to superior ESG standards and motivates us to build on our track record of social engagement, environmental performance and solid governance practices to drive sustainable and inclusive growth."

Sustainability and ESG at the heart of Cogeco's actions

Social engagement and the development of communities have long been at the heart of Cogeco's actions. The company has an ambitious Corporate Social Responsibility program that aims to implement the best ESG practices. On that note, Cogeco will publish in March its next ESG and Sustainability Report, in which the company will present an update of its performance indicators and further information on its ESG strategy.



Moreover, Cogeco was recently ranked, for a third consecutive year, among the world's 100 most sustainable corporations according to Corporate Knights. Last November, Cogeco received the prestigious "A" rating from the internationally recognized organization CDP for its leadership in environmental transparency. This rating was given to only 2% of the companies that were assessed. In addition to presenting its Climate Action Plan , Cogeco also announced, in the last few months, its goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. Finally, during COP26, the company received the inaugural Terra Carta Seal from His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales, which recognises global companies that are driving innovation and demonstrating their commitment to, and motivation towards, the creation of a sustainable future.

