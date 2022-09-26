U.S. markets close in 2 hours 18 minutes

Cogitativo Appoints New Strategic Advisor

·2 min read

Dr. Kenneth W. Kizer, former Under Secretary for Health at the VA, is joining Cogitativo to improve healthcare delivery

BERKELEY, Calif., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogitativo announced today that it is appointing Dr. Kenneth W. Kizer to a senior advisor role. Dr. Kizer will guide Cogitativo's precision health initiatives and be a dynamic resource for customers within the nation's largest health systems.

"Dr. Kizer's appointment to Senior Advisor is a reflection of our commitment to improving healthcare delivery," said Gary Velasquez, Co-Founder and CEO of Cogitativo. "Dr. Kizer is a world-class healthcare strategist and acclaimed for his transformation of the Veterans Healthcare System."

In addition to his position at the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, Dr. Kizer served in various senior roles. Most notably, he was the founding President and CEO of the National Quality Forum, a premier health care quality improvement organization. Dr. Kizer's list of achievements also include orchestrating California's response to the then new HIV/AIDS epidemic, establishing the internationally renowned California Tobacco Control Program, pioneering Medicaid managed care, and constructing California's statewide Emergency Medical Services system.

Dr. Kizer was also the founding Director of the Institute for Population Health Improvement in the University of California Davis Health System, and served as the inaugural Chief Medical Officer for the California Department of Managed Health Care.

His accomplishments have been recognized with dozens of awards, and he has been selected as one of the '100 Most Powerful People in Healthcare' by Modern Healthcare magazine on several occasions.

About Cogitativo Inc.

Cogitativo is a Berkeley-based data science company founded in 2015 with a mission to create and implement innovative, scalable solutions to the most complex challenges facing the healthcare system. Leveraging machine learning, proprietary data sets and expertise from leaders with decades of experience working with public health agencies, Cogitativo is able to deliver actionable insights and save lives. To date, Cogitativo has successfully applied data science solutions to more than 200 unique operational challenges to significantly improve the efficiency of our healthcare systems and protect vulnerable patients and communities. Visit www.cogitativo.com for more information.

Media Contact: 
Amy Domangue
amy.domangue@cogitativo.com
Phone: (225) 337-6402

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cogitativo-appoints-new-strategic-advisor-301633322.html

SOURCE Cogitativo, Inc.

