Cogitativo Expands Senior Leadership Team to Support Its Growth Initiatives

BERKELEY, Calif., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogitativo is pleased to announce and welcome Sean Zhao as Senior Vice President of Payor Services and Kaushik Raha as Senior Vice President of Data Science and Data Management Operations.

The expansion of the leadership team brings over 20 years of combined strategy and data-science experience to Cogitativo's existing clients in the payor, provider, and federal healthcare space, including the Veterans Health Administration.

Sean joins the Cogitativo team from McKinsey & Company. He brings nearly 10 years of experience across roles spanning strategy and financial sustainability. While at McKinsey and Company, Sean led its healthcare payer economics and resiliency model, most recently focused on addressing the long-term impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sean is also a credentialed healthcare actuary by training.

"I look forward to working with our clients and partners to improve healthcare outcomes and equity through distinctive and actionable insights," said Sean.

Kaushik joins the Cogiativo team from Elsevier, a global information analytics business, where he served as the Vice President of Data Science in Health Content Operations. He brings 15 years of experience in data science strategy, execution, and operations in global health information analytics and pharmaceutical companies such as Johnson & Johnson and GlaxoSmithKline.

"I'm looking forward to making a real impact on healthcare by leveraging and scaling data science solutions," said Kaushik. "Cogitativo is in an exciting position to lead the charge on improving patient care and operational efficiencies that our healthcare system so desperately needs."

Gary Velasquez, CEO of Cogitativo, welcomed Sean and Kaushik by saying, "These recent hires represent the company's ability to attract and recruit talent at the highest level of expertise. Our team has reached a new and exciting level of machine learning and AI driven results in healthcare. With their additional insight and experience, we will help our clients accomplish what was seemingly impossible before the advent of AI-enabled solutions."

These strategic hires occur when Cogitativo is quickly advancing machine learning and AI-enabled technologies to improve healthcare affordability while enhancing patient-level clinical outcomes.

About Cogitativo Inc.

Cogitativo is a Berkeley-based data science company founded in 2015 with a mission to create and implement innovative, scalable solutions to the most complex challenges facing the healthcare system. Leveraging machine learning, proprietary data sets and expertise from leaders with decades of experience working with public health agencies, Cogitativo can deliver actionable insights and save lives. To date, Cogitativo has successfully applied data science solutions to more than 200 unique operational challenges to significantly improve the efficiency of our healthcare systems and protect vulnerable patients and communities. Visit www.cogitativo.com for more information.

