Cognetivity Neurosciences Announces Successful Filing of Audited Annual Financial Statements and Lifting of Management Cease Trade Order

VANCOUVER, BC, June 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd. ("Cognetivity" or the "Company") (CSE: CGN) (OTCQB: CGNSF) (FRA: 1UB), a technology company that has created a unique brain health screening platform for use in medical, commercial and consumer environments, is pleased to announce that its management cease trade order ("MCTO") was lifted effective immediately following the filing on SEDAR on June 3, 2022 of the Company's audited annual financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022. The slight delay to the filing was caused by the rapid increase in Cognetivity's growth and the accompanying increase in the number of transactions, which were quickly resolved and approved by the Company's auditors.

Cognetivity applied to the applicable securities regulatory authorities and received an MCTO that applied only to the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Company, precluding them from trading securities of the Company, and was in effect until the audited annual financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis were filed on or before June 10, 2022, which was successfully completed on June 3, 2022.

About Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd.

Cognetivity is a technology company that has created a cognitive testing platform for use in medical, commercial and consumer environments. Cognetivity's CognICA™ uses Artificial Intelligence and machine learning techniques to help detect the earliest signs of cognitive impairment by testing the performance of large areas of the brain. The CognICA™ is currently available for clinical use in the USA, UK and Europe, with regulatory approval for other regions planned for 2022.

