U.S. markets close in 1 hour 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,140.09
    +31.55 (+0.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,018.18
    +118.48 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,131.49
    +118.75 (+0.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,894.46
    +11.40 (+0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.53
    -0.34 (-0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,844.80
    -5.40 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    22.16
    +0.25 (+1.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0700
    -0.0021 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0330
    +0.0760 (+2.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2537
    +0.0044 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.8140
    +0.9540 (+0.73%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,317.54
    +1,251.57 (+4.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    676.19
    -1.36 (-0.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,608.22
    +75.27 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,915.89
    +154.32 (+0.56%)
     

Cognetivity Neurosciences Announces Successful Filing of Audited Annual Financial Statements and Lifting of Management Cease Trade Order

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CGNSF

VANCOUVER, BC, June 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd. ("Cognetivity" or the "Company") (CSE: CGN) (OTCQB: CGNSF) (FRA: 1UB), a technology company that has created a unique brain health screening platform for use in medical, commercial and consumer environments, is pleased to announce that its management cease trade order ("MCTO") was lifted effective immediately following the filing on SEDAR on June 3, 2022 of the Company's audited annual financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022. The slight delay to the filing was caused by the rapid increase in Cognetivity's growth and the accompanying increase in the number of transactions, which were quickly resolved and approved by the Company's auditors.

Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd. (CSE: CGN) (OTCQB: CGNSF) (FRA: 1UB) (CNW Group/Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd)
Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd. (CSE: CGN) (OTCQB: CGNSF) (FRA: 1UB) (CNW Group/Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd)

Cognetivity applied to the applicable securities regulatory authorities and received an MCTO that applied only to the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Company, precluding them from trading securities of the Company, and was in effect until the audited annual financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis were filed on or before June 10, 2022, which was successfully completed on June 3, 2022.

About Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd.

Cognetivity is a technology company that has created a cognitive testing platform for use in medical, commercial and consumer environments. Cognetivity's CognICA uses Artificial Intelligence and machine learning techniques to help detect the earliest signs of cognitive impairment by testing the performance of large areas of the brain. The CognICA is currently available for clinical use in the USA, UK and Europe, with regulatory approval for other regions planned for 2022.

For more information, please visit: www.cognetivity.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
"Sina Habibi"
Sina Habibi
Chief Executive Officer and Director

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "assume" "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This news release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Such statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/06/c0682.html

Recommended Stories

  • Analysts Expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) To Breakeven Soon

    We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Novavax, Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:NVAX ) business as it appears the company may be...

  • Seeking at Least 10% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    A falling market trend, a rally at the end of May, and now a volatile week to start off the month of June. Just what is the market up to, and how can we make sense of it? Those are the questions that Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson tries to tackle in a recent note. The well-known analyst is one of the Street’s highest-profile bears right now, although he does see gains coming in the short term. Wilson quantifies those gains with a prediction of 4,250 to 4,300 in the S&P 500’s current rally

  • 10 Best Passive Income Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best passive income stocks to buy now. You can skip our analysis of these stocks and go directly to the 5 Best Passive Income Stocks to Buy Now. Tech and growth stocks have been taking a beating due to concerns related to rising inflation […]

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 With Serious Red Flags

    In short, Ford stock's 33% year-to-date drop offers an attractive buying opportunity for long-term investors. Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) has been struggling for a year now, after being the target of a short-seller. In 2021, Lordstown's number of outstanding shares already rose by 28 million, to 196.4 million.

  • Amazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained For

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock splits were all the rage early this year as indexes hovered near record highs, with companies from Amazon.com Inc. to Alphabet Inc. announcing them to make their share prices more alluring to individual investors. A few months on, the market has taken care of the problem. Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesStocks Hold Gains as Treasury Yield Ascent Sta

  • Amazon's Stock Split Has Taken Effect. Now What?

    Back in March, e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced that it would conduct a 20-for-1 stock split, and in May, shareholders voted to approve it. For every Amazon share that previously existed, 20 have taken its place. In turn, the price of each Amazon share has shrunk in proportion.

  • 3 No-Brainer Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in June

    These passive income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 8.2% to 13.2%, are ripe for the picking by opportunistic investors.

  • Is Now the Time to Buy These 3 Top EV Stocks?

    As of this writing, the Nasdaq Composite Index has corrected roughly 21% this year. Investors had long been divided on Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) success as an EV maker. The debate has instead now shifted to the high valuation of Tesla stock.

  • 5 Growth Stocks That Can Build Generational Wealth by 2040

    These innovative growth stocks have the potential to lead investors to financial independence in less than two decades.

  • Amazon Stock Split: What the Chart Says After Its 20-for-1 Split

    Shares of Amazon have spent most of the year down in the dumps, as it suffered a peak-to-trough decline of 46%. Amid the stretch, Amazon stock has rallied more than 25%. Now with a new catalyst in play and a renewed bid in tech stocks — for now — let's look at Amazon stock after its 20-for-1 stock split.

  • After stock splits for Alphabet and Amazon, here’s who might be next

    Stock splits typically have led to oversized returns, says Bank of America.

  • Here are 3 top dividend stocks for stable cash return and inflation protection — one of them even offers an incredible 13.3% yield

    Look beyond the popular growth stocks. A healthy stream of income awaits.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in June

    A decent dividend plus a bargain price adds up to an incredible opportunity for investors to consider.

  • 10 Best CBD Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best CBD stocks to invest in. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and the current market situation, and go directly to 5 Best CBD Stocks To Invest In. With the growing acceptance of cannabis among global consumers and their elected representatives, the CBD market has […]

  • Oil: ‘We’re not seeing the bounce back we’d hope for’ in supply, energy expert says

    Severin Borenstein, professor at UC Berkeley Haas School of Business and faculty director of the Energy Institute at Haas, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how oil producers are struggling to keep up with global demand.&nbsp;

  • How Much Of Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) Do Insiders Own?

    Every investor in Solid Power, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SLDP ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups...

  • As Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) drops to US$1.2b market cap, insiders might rethink their US$11m stock purchase earlier this year

    Insiders who acquired US$11m worth of Clover Health Investments, Corp.'s ( NASDAQ:CLOV ) stock at an average price of...

  • 91% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is in These 4 Sectors

    Few investors have a more impressive track record than Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett. Buffett has long believed that diversification is only necessary if you don't know what you're doing. Despite Buffett's company having stakes in more than four dozen securities, 91% of Berkshire Hathaway's $347.6 billion investment portfolio, including holdings from New England Asset Management, is tied up in the following four sectors, as of June 1, 2022.

  • 10 Best Up and Coming Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best up and coming stocks to invest in. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and the current market situation, and go directly to 5 Best Up and Coming Stocks To Invest In. With the first half of the year nearly in the books, investors on […]

  • Kinder Morgan Stock: Bull vs. Bear

    Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) pays a big-time dividend that yields over 5.5%. That makes it attractive to investors seeking an above-average passive income stream. However, before investors go out and buy shares of Kinder Morgan, they should know the arguments for and against an investment.