Cognex's (NASDAQ:CGNX) earnings trajectory could turn positive as the stock grows 4.3% this past week

For many investors, the main point of stock picking is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But if you try your hand at stock picking, your risk returning less than the market. Unfortunately, that's been the case for longer term Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) shareholders, since the share price is down 48% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return of around 25%.

Although the past week has been more reassuring for shareholders, they're still in the red over the last three years, so let's see if the underlying business has been responsible for the decline.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the three years that the share price fell, Cognex's earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 13% each year. The share price decline of 20% is actually steeper than the EPS slippage. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, in the past. Of course, with a P/E ratio of 63.50, the market remains optimistic.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 33% in the last year, Cognex shareholders lost 12% (even including dividends). However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 3% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Cognex .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

