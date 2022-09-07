U.S. markets open in 2 minutes

Cognician Partners With NTT Data to Activate Workplace Cybersecurity Readiness and Risk Management

·3 min read

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognician, the go-to platform for activating behavior change, is pleased to announce that it is partnering with digital business and IT services leader, NTT DATA to boost its workforce readiness and risk management offerings. The collaboration will enable NTT DATA to enhance its delivery of practical and scalable solutions to mitigate the negative impact on information security caused by human error.

"We continually strive to guide our users with powerful models that help improve security risks across their organization. Our collaboration with NTT DATA will allow us to significantly improve security behaviors," said Barry Kayton, co-founder of Cognician. "NTT DATA has a great reputation for helping clients navigate and simplify the modern complexities of business and technology. We are looking forward to working together to help drive digital transformation to make businesses safer and more resilient to hostile threats."

By combining NTT DATA's expertise and deep industry knowledge in information security with Cognician's self-directed, neuroscience-based approach, the pairing will offer clients an effective, laser-focused tool to create sustainable, realistic and tangible behavior change at scale. Together the companies will bring clients customized solutions targeting their needs and goals.

"Our mission is to help organizations establish a culture of security and enterprise level risk management as another line of defense in tackling ever-evolving internal and external cybersecurity threats," said Edmund Tribue, Vice President, Risk and Compliance, NTT DATA Services. "With its user-friendly, chat-based interface, Cognician is perfectly positioned to boost our personalized approach in helping our clients to reduce critical security vulnerabilities within their organizations."

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA – a part of NTT Group – is a trusted global innovator of IT and business services headquartered in Tokyo. We help clients transform through consulting, industry solutions, business process services, digital & IT modernization and managed services. NTT DATA enables them, as well as society, to move confidently into the digital future. We are committed to our clients' long-term success and combine global reach with local client attention to serve them in over 50 countries around the globe. Visit us at nttdata.com

About NTT DATA Services

NTT DATA Services is a recognized leader in IT and business services including cloud, data and applications. A division of NTT DATA headquartered in Texas, the company leverages consulting and deep industry expertise to help clients accelerate and sustain value throughout their digital journeys. Visit nttdataservices.com or LinkedIn to learn more.

About Cognician 

Cognician activates employees through scalable, personalized, and data-driven digital experiences that achieve measurable change in 30 days or less. This behavior change approach, based on neuroscience, is grounded in action, follow-through, reflection, and social engagement. Cognician's chat-based, interactive interface is user-friendly and guides employees to adopt new ways of thinking and action for personal development, team collaboration, innovation, and productivity.

Media Contact
Betty Kayton
Cognician
925- 609-4873 
344029@email4pr.com

