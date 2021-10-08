U.S. markets close in 12 minutes

Cognigy Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for General-Purpose Conversational AI Platforms

·4 min read

Cognigy has been recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide General-Purpose Conversational AI Platforms 2021 Vendor Assessment

DÜSSELDORF, Germany and SAN FRANCISCO and SYDNEY, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognigy, a global leader in omnichannel customer service automation, has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide General-Purpose Conversational AI Platforms 2021 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US47354421 , October 2021). Cognigy is recognized for its AI strategies in the report, which covers a selection of vendors that are most conducive to success in providing AI services in both the short-term and the long-term.

"The conversational AI software platforms that the IDC MarketScape has evaluated have shown that organizations can develop and deploy sophisticated AI-based conversational agents that can truly interact and provide a wide range of self-service that wasn't possible only a few years ago," says Hayley Sutherland, IDC's analyst on the assessment alongside David Schubmehl. "Cognigy has created a multilingual, multichannel conversational AI platform with a low-code development environment that enables both business users and developers to create conversational AI applications across the enterprise."

As part of this evaluation, IDC analysts spoke with dozens of organizations using these conversational AI software platforms to develop and deploy applications that are providing great customer and employee service and generating significant return on investment.

The IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. The Capabilities score measures vendor product, go-to-market and business execution in the short-term. The Strategy score measures alignment of vendor strategies with customer requirements in a 3-5-year timeframe. Vendor market share is represented by the size of the circles.

"As a leader in customer service automation, we are honored to be recognized in a Leader category in this 2021 IDC MarketScape assessment as a multilingual, multi-channel Conversational AI platform. We place high value on our client services which has helped us to develop working solutions alongside our clients to provide a quality experience," says Cognigy CEO Philipp Heltewig.

Strengths of Cognigy include:

  • Strong technology support: Cognigy has developed very strong natural language processing capabilities as well as an extensive low-code developer toolset for creating and deploying conversational AI applications. Its natural language understanding (NLU) capabilities include support for over 100 languages and dialects including variations of English, Spanish and Portuguese.

  • Broad based channel capabilities: Cognigy supports a wide range of digital channels including text messaging/SMS, rich web chat, email, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Slack, Microsoft Teams, and others.

  • Voice capabilities: Cognigy Voice Gateway is a turnkey solution to deploy virtual voice agents for automated phone conversations, allowing seamless integration into any existing voice network and can connect to various engagement channels from where users initiate calls: SIP Trunk, PSTN or cellular, Enterprise Unified Communications (UC) and IP-PBXs, Contact Centers or WebRTC. It supports agent assist, intelligent routing, outbound voicebots and other use cases.

To read an excerpt of the report, visit www.cognigy.com/idc-marketscape-leader-2021.

About Cognigy

Cognigy is a global leader in omnichannel Customer Service Automation. Intelligent voice and chatbots powered by its Conversational AI platform help businesses improve service quality, reduce operational costs, and support teams across the enterprise. Cognigy's award-winning AI understands user intents precisely and enables natural dialogs in over 100 languages. Easily scalable and pluggable, its low-code platform automates business processes through integrations into backend systems, operates as SaaS and on-premise, and is GDPR compliant. Cognigy's worldwide client portfolio includes BioNTech, Bosch, Daimler and Lufthansa. Learn more at cognigy.com.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cognigy-named-a-leader-in-idc-marketscape-for-general-purpose-conversational-ai-platforms-301396352.html

SOURCE Cognigy

