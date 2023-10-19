Cognition Holdings Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS: R0.045 (vs R0.067 loss in FY 2022)

Cognition Holdings (JSE:CGN) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: R79.2m (down 14% from FY 2022).

Net income: R10.4m (up from R15.5m loss in FY 2022).

Profit margin: 13% (up from net loss in FY 2022). The move to profitability was driven by lower expenses.

EPS: R0.045 (up from R0.067 loss in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

The primary driver behind last 12 months revenue was the Knowledge Creation and Management segment contributing a total revenue of R45.3m (57% of total revenue). The largest operating expense was General & Administrative costs, amounting to R40.1m (73% of total expenses). Over the last 12 months, the company's earnings were enhanced by non-operating gains of R6.81m.Explore how CGN's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Cognition Holdings shares are up 19% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 4 warning signs for Cognition Holdings (2 shouldn't be ignored!) that you need to be mindful of.

