U.S. markets open in 1 hour 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,645.00
    -22.75 (-0.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,033.00
    -74.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,431.00
    -150.00 (-0.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,164.00
    -11.90 (-0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.37
    -0.53 (-0.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.30
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    22.40
    -0.01 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1319
    -0.0046 (-0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7710
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.81
    +1.20 (+6.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3571
    -0.0017 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2670
    -0.2830 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,240.13
    -601.99 (-1.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    977.99
    -64.89 (-6.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,469.56
    -15.72 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.34 (-0.03%)
     

Cognition Therapeutics Provides Update on Corporate and Pipeline Progress and Reviews Goals for 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cognition Therapeutics, Inc.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PURCHASE, N.Y., Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CGTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina (the “Company” or “Cognition”), today provided a summary of the Company’s 2021 accomplishments and outlined upcoming milestones anticipated in the year ahead.

Key 2021 Financial Achievements

  • Initial public offering: On October 13, Cognition closed its upsized IPO and, in mid-November, the underwriters’ overallotment option was exercised to purchase additional shares of the Company’s common stock, bringing aggregate gross proceeds to approximately $52 million.

  • $45 million in NIA grants: Cognition was awarded a $30 million grant from the National Institute on Aging (NIA) to support a planned Phase 2 study of CT1812 in dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB). The company received additional grant funding from the NIA to conduct human absorption, metabolism, and excretion (hAME) studies ($1.6 million) and to supplement the ongoing Phase 2 SHINE (COG0201) study of CT1812 ($13.6 million). In 2020, Cognition experienced a temporary delay in enrollment and patient treatment in the SHINE trial due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the additional capital from the NIA, Cognition has recommenced enrollment in the trial.

Key 2021 Operational Achievements

  • Management team: Anthony Caggiano, M.D., Ph.D., was appointed to the position of chief medical officer and head of R&D. Additionally, Mary Hamby, Ph.D., was promoted to VP of research. Together, Drs. Caggiano and Hamby will oversee ongoing and planned trials of CT1812 for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease, dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD) and DLB, as well as the identification and optimization of preclinical candidates.

  • Board composition: Cognition appointed Ellen B. Richstone to the board of directors. She serves as chair of the audit committee.

Key 2021 Pipeline Achievements

  • Foundational science: Findings supporting the role of sigma-2 (σ-2) receptors in the pathology of Parkinson’s disease (doi: 10.1002/jnr.24782) and in Alzheimer’s disease (doi:10.1111/jnc.15212) were published in January 2021.

  • Clinical trials: The SNAP (COG0104) clinical study was completed, was observed to demonstrate Aβ oligomer displacement as measured in the CSF, providing evidence of target engagement and confirmation of CT1812’s unique mechanism of action. The SPARC (COG0105) study was also completed in 2021, providing evidence that CT1812 slowed brain atrophy in patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease as assessed by brain volume. Complete results from both SNAP and SPARC will be presented at upcoming medical meetings.

  • Expansion into new indications: Clinical programs were established in DLB and dry AMD and discussions with regulators and clinical sites commenced.

“2021 was a transformative year for Cognition Therapeutics. We completed our IPO, secured significant additional non-dilutive funding and progressed our pipeline creating a product portfolio in addition to our lead candidate CT1812,” stated Lisa Ricciardi, Cognition Therapeutics’ president and CEO. “We expect to continue the momentum in 2022 to advance our ongoing and planned studies, bring forward new compounds to expand the pipeline. Through these efforts, we aim to create shareholder value and advance medicines for Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative diseases.”

Key 2022 Goals and Initiatives

  • Progress the Phase 2 Alzheimer’s Clinical Trials Consortium (ACTC) study with 540 early-stage AD patients, assessing cognition and biomarkers. This trial is funded by an NIA $81 million grant.

  • Enroll the final cohort in the ongoing SHINE trial recruiting 120 patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease. An interim analysis demonstrated a clinically meaningful three-point change in ADAS-COG scores at day 185, and a statistically significant reduction in Aβ protein in the treated arm. This study is supported by a $30 million grant from the NIA.

  • Expand the pipeline with Phase 2 dry AMD study and DLB studies, the latter of which is funded by a $30 million grant from NIA.

  • Advance preclinical work in Parkinson’s disease evaluating two σ-2 modulators for clinical development. This project is partially funded by a grant from the Michael J. Fox Foundation.

Beginning today, Cognition Therapeutics is participating in one-on-one meetings during the week of the annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference, January 10-14, 2022, and will present on a panel at the Biotech Showcase conference, titled, “Aduhelm Stimulating the Next Generation of AD Treatment.” In addition, Cognition is participating in today’s Nasdaq Opening Bell Ceremony, which is dedicated to the healthcare sector.

About Cognition Therapeutics:
Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system, or CNS, and retina. Our goal is to develop disease modifying treatments for patients with these degenerative disorders by initially leveraging our expertise in the sigma-2 (σ-2) receptor, which is expressed by multiple cell types, including neuronal synapses, and acts as a key regulator of cellular damage commonly associated with certain age-related degenerative diseases of the CNS and retina. We believe that targeting the σ-2 receptor complex represents a mechanism that is functionally distinct from other current approaches in clinical development for the treatment of degenerative diseases.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release, other than statements of historical facts or statements that relate to present facts or current conditions, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “aim,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” ”forecast,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond our control. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the “Risk Factors” section of our most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and are available at www.sec.gov.You should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in our forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur, and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Moreover, we operate in a dynamic industry and economy. New risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all risk factors and uncertainties that we may face. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

Contact Information:
Cognition Therapeutics, Inc.
info@cogrx.com

Aline Sherwood (media)
Scienta Communications
asherwood@scientapr.com

Lisa Sher (investors)
Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.
lsher@tiberend.com



Recommended Stories

  • Pfizer Makes Foray Into CRISPR, Inking $1.35 Billion Deal With Beam Therapeutics

    Pfizer is entering the CRISPR space through a $1.35 billion deal with Beam, the companies said Monday, in a deal sure to spark Beam stock.

  • 3 Big FDA Approvals to Watch For in Q1 2022

    Get ready for a deluge of important approval decisions. This year, before April showers get a chance to bring any May flowers, the FDA is expected to make a slew of important approval decisions. Cancer patients in the U.S. could get some important new treatment options.

  • My 3 Top Biopharma Stock Picks for 2022

    Thanks to the dual headwinds of sky-high inflation and the threat of rising interest rates, biopharmaceutical stocks appear poised for a turbulent 2022. Underscoring this point, investors have been dumping risky clinical and early commercial-stage biopharma stocks over the past several weeks in response to these closely intertwined macro variables. This year thus seems destined to be a bona fide "stock-picker's market" for biopharma investors.

  • Novartis to seek FDA approval for COVID-19 treatment after positive data

    Novartis AG and Molecular Partners AG on Monday reported positive topline data from their antiviral Covid-19 treatment ensovibep, and will seek expedited regulatory authorizations globally.

  • This Hot Growth Stock Is Still a Buy After Enormous Gains

    Vaccine giant Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has gained a jaw-dropping 1,200% over the past two years. In recent months, though, some investors have started to take a step back from Moderna. The big concern is vaccine revenue will eventually decline -- and this is Moderna's only commercialized product.

  • Dr. Fauci Just Said When Surge May End

    Coronavirus cases are at all-time record highs and even though experts say hospitalizations are the true metric of how bad things are—well, hospitalizations are rising, too, if only because so many people are catching COVID. How can you stay safe? And when might this Omicron surge end? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with NBC New York's David Ushery. Read on for 5 life-saving pieces

  • Surefire Signs Omicron is in Your Body

    If you feel like you know a lot of people who are coming down with COVID-19 these days, you're not alone. The highly contagious Omicron variant is, in the words of doctors, "everywhere" right now—it's accounting for 95% of new COVID cases, which are hitting all-time highs nationwide. So how do you know if the symptoms you might be feeling are likely to be COVID, and what should you do then? Here's the very latest guidance from medical experts. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health a

  • 3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy for January

    Healthcare can be a wonderful industry for investors. Telemedicine has been a big theme during COVID, especially during the height of lockdowns when patients were either frightened or at risk of infection, choosing instead to connect with healthcare providers digitally. Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) has played a significant role in meeting this need and has grown rapidly as a result.

  • Novartis seek approval for COVID-19 drug

    It comes after its global clinical trials, which tested 407 patients during a Phase Two study, showed a 78% reduction in hospitalisations or emergency visits related to coronavirus versus a placebo.

  • Latest Covid Wave Likely Peaking on East Coast, Gottlieb Says

    Dr. Scott Gottlieb said while East Coast cases are peaking, other parts of the country where the Omicron variant isn't as prevalent yet probably have a couple more weeks of the current surge.

  • 3 No-Brainer Big Pharma Stocks to Buy in 2022

    Here's why they chose AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX). Prosper Junior Bakiny (AbbVie): The bears have been predicting AbbVie's doom since the company lost patent protection for its blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug, Humira, back in 2018. While Humira's sales have been dropping like a rock in international markets, the drug continues to make headway in the U.S. During the third quarter, Humira's domestic sales grew by 10.1% year over year to $4.6 billion.

  • Pfizer and Beam Partner to Develop Treatments for 3 Genetic Diseases

    The two companies will develop three treatments for genetic disease by correcting errors in our genes, using base-editing technology.

  • Pfizer doubles down on mRNA tech with three deals

    The pharmaceutical giant has been looking to advance the development of mRNA-based vaccines and therapeutics after it led global efforts develop a shot against the COVID-19 pandemic. It said on Monday it would pay Beam $300 million upfront to do research on three new therapy targets outside the gene-editing company's existing programs.

  • Considering Bone or Joint Surgery? You May Not Need It.

    Considering bone or joint surgery? In many cases, surgery may be no more effective than options like exercise, physical therapy and drug treatments. Hip and knee replacements, surgery for carpal tunnel syndrome and other orthopedic procedures are among the most common elective surgeries performed today, but they involve cost, risk and sometimes weeks or months of recovery. Many of these surgeries are not supported by evidence from randomized trials, a review found. Even when surgery has been sho

  • Talking Points: Expert Says Pandemic’s Worse Is Yet To Come

    While the U.S. grapples with record COVID-19 case numbers, some health experts are seeing signs the highly contagious Omicron variant may be about to peak in parts of the country, while still spreading in others.

  • Beam Therapeutics inks deal with Pfizer worth up to $1.35B

    The Cambridge-based gene-editing firm has signed a four-year deal worth up to $1.35 billion with pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc.

  • Omicron variant is spiking in Florida. This free tool compares the spread of COVID-19 in your area

    Are coronavirus cases spiking near you? Use this tool to compare the spread of COVID-19's delta and omicron variants with other areas in the U.S. here.

  • The Dangerous Side Effect of Eating Red Meat, New Research Suggests

    There are numerous reasons to consider cutting back on beef, pork, and other types of meat. Doing so could help alleviate joint pain, decrease inflammation, and lower your risk of fatty liver disease. Now, new research links a nutrient in red meat to an increased risk of cardiovascular disease, meaning cutting back on this food may also have a vital impact on heart health.In the study, published in the journal Nature Microbiology, researchers from the Cleveland Clinic, a non-profit medical cente

  • Readers comment on COVID policies, health coverage and the two-party system

    Gainesville Sun readers comment on COVID-19 policies, health coverage and the two-party system.

  • Novartis in-licenses COVID-19 treatment ensovibep from Molecular Partners

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Novartis said it will license in a new drug it has been developing with Molecular Partners to treat COVID-19, the Swiss company said on Monday, after getting positive trial data. Novartis will pay 150 million Swiss francs ($162.92 million) to in-license ensovibep from Molecular Partners to speed up its manufacturing ramp up and get approvals for the drug more quickly. The decision comes after the two companies said they had received positive topline data from a phase 2 study for ensovibep (mp0420), an antiviral therapeutic for COVID-19 that will from now on be developed and manufactured by Novartis.