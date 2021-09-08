U.S. markets open in 2 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,518.00
    -1.25 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,077.00
    -14.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,667.00
    -7.75 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,275.90
    +0.50 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.29
    +0.94 (+1.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.00
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    24.39
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1823
    -0.0025 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.51
    +2.10 (+12.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3771
    -0.0014 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2200
    -0.0390 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,436.68
    -4,702.05 (-9.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,179.00
    -184.95 (-13.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,114.85
    -34.52 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,181.21
    +265.07 (+0.89%)
     

Cognitive Assessment and Training Market to Grow by $ 8.82 bn during 2021-2025 | Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast 2025 | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cognitive Assessment and Training Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cognitive Assessment and Training Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cognitive Assessment and Training Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The potential growth difference for the cognitive assessment and training market between 2021 and 2025 is USD 8.82 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Click Here.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

The cost-effectiveness of online cognitive assessments is one of the key market drivers. However, factors such as credibility concerns will challenge market growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Take a look at our FREE Sample Report right now!

The cognitive assessment and training market report is segmented by end-user (healthcare, education, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). North America will be the leading region with 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Germany and the UK are the key markets for cognitive assessment and training in Europe.

View our sample report for accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in store.

Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

  • Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc

  • CogniFit Ltd.

  • Cogstate Ltd.

  • ImPACT Applications Inc.

  • Pearson Plc

  • To gain access about more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Educational Toys Market – Global educational toys market is segmented by product (academic toys, cognitive toys, motor skills toys, and other toys), age (0-4 years, 4-8 years, and Above 8 years), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA)
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global E-learning Courses Market – Global e-learning courses market is segmented by end-user (higher education sector, corporate sector, and K-12 sector) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Landscape

  • Market Sizing

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Customer landscape

  • Geographic Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Analysis

  • Appendix

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cognitive-assessment-and-training-market-to-grow-by--8-82-bn-during-2021-2025--industry-analysis-market-trends-market-growth-opportunities-and-forecast-2025--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301370422.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • These jobs are offering lucrative sign-on bonuses of up to $100,000 amid shortage of candidates

    A shortage of talent has pushed companies to offer sign-on bonuses of up to $100,000 for some high-end speciality jobs, an analysis of job advertisements from 4,000 of the world’s largest companies concluded. Sign-on bonus have increased across all sectors by 454%, rising to 57,123 advertised positions in August 2021 from 10,312 in August 2020, according to research released Tuesday by GlobalData an analytics company. President Biden blamed the coronavirus delta variant.

  • Why Mechel PAO Stock Popped 41% Today

    Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) stock is flying through the roof Tuesday, gaining a whopping 41% within the first few minutes of the market's opening. Mechel PAO is among the world's largest metallurgical and coking coal miners, and is the largest manufacturer of steel products in Russia. Steel prices have skyrocketed in recent months while coking coal and ferrosilicon prices are hovering near all-times highs in China as of this writing.

  • Force Majeure at Top Fertilizer Plant Has Prices Soaring

    (Bloomberg) -- Fertilizer prices are soaring after the world’s largest nitrogen facility had to declare a force majeure.CF Industries Holdings Inc. said on Sept. 3 that it can’t fill orders from its Donaldsonville, Louisiana, nitrogen complex, which was closed ahead of Hurricane Ida, according to a letter seen by Bloomberg. That’s stoking fears of production losses at a time when supplies are already tight.Fertilizer prices are already high, and that’s adding to increasing costs for farmers, who

  • Dogecoin – Daily Tech Analysis – September 8th, 2021

    Following Tuesday’s meltdown, Dogecoin would need to break back through to $0.30 levels to restore confidence…

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – September 8th, 2021

    Following Tuesday’s sell-off, Bitcoin would need to return to $50,000 levels to restore confidence. A return to sub-$45,000 would test investor resilience…

  • 401(k) vs. Pension Plan: What’s the Difference?

    A 401(k) plan and pension are both employer-sponsored retirement plans. The biggest difference between the two is that a 401(k) is a defined-contribution plan and a pension is a defined-benefit plan. A defined-contribution plan allows employees and employers (if they choose) to contribute and invest funds to save for retirement, while a defined-benefit plan provides a specified payment amount in retirement.

  • Here's Why PepsiCo Is More Recession-Proof Than Coca-Cola

    According to the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER), a recession is the period between a peak of economic activity and its subsequent trough, or lowest point. Again, according to NBER, the most recent recession in the U.S. was between February and April of 2020. Interestingly, some companies are better prepared to deal with recessions.

  • Toyota and BMW Are Auto Industry’s Contrarian Investors

    While General Motors and Volkswagen are betting the farm on electric vehicles, Toyota and BMW have stressed the importance of transition technologies and wider decarbonization measures in the industry’s shift to a cleaner future.

  • Why Tesla Stock Stomped on the Gas Today

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) had roared ahead by 3.3% at 10:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, and there might be three reasons this is happening. Let's address the first two reasons: On Friday, before the holiday weekend, ARK Invest founder Cathie Wood reportedly told investors that because Tesla's share of the electric car market "has actually gone up fairly dramatically around the world," she now believes that the stock could be worth $3,000 a share by 2025 instead of the $755 or so that it costs today. Then, CEO Elon Musk apparently told his employees in an email that he agrees with Wood and that the company could be selling between 5 million and 10 million vehicles a year by 2025 if Tesla "execute[s] really well."

  • American Airlines pilots' union to strike over fatigue, overscheduling

    The Allied Pilots Association will picket at Miami International Airport, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, and other locations, it said in an emailed statement to Reuters. "Our airline needs scheduling practices that support the safety margin, respect pilots' and passengers' needs, and de-risk American Airlines to protect and improve revenue," the union said. American did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

  • Moderna Poised to Get a Boost

    In this updated daily bar chart of MRNA, below, we can see that prices did in fact correct lower in early August tumbling from $497 down to $350. Prices then stabilized the past three weeks and now are moving higher again. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line declined from July into the middle of August, but it has crept higher recently telling us that the buyers of MRNA are being aggressive again.

  • Europe's Biggest Boeing 737 Max Customer Walks Away From Buying More

    Ryanair ended negotiations for a major Boeing 737 Max deal over pricing and delays continue with the Boeing 787 Dreamliner over an inspection issue. Boeing stock fell Tuesday.

  • Big Boeing Customer Says It Is Walking Away From New MAX Order

    Ryanair, the plane maker’s biggest customer outside of the U.S., had been in talks with Boeing over the past 10 months for a fresh order of 737 MAX 10s, but the negotiations ended over a pricing dispute.

  • Lululemon Reports Q2 Earnings Tomorrow: Will It Maintain Success While Battling Supply Chain Costs?

    The athletic apparel maker is facing a new set of challenges regarding its supply chain and material shortages, and investors will be eager to understand its impact when the company reports earnings tomorrow. Furthermore, the warmer weather means people are indulging in outdoor fitness activities more frequently, which means the company's second quarter sales should be driven by a seasonal tailwind as well. Investors will be paying close attention to management's remarks on the company's supply chain.

  • Ford Hires Away Apple's Top Car Chief

    Sep.07 -- &nbsp;Ford Motor Co.&nbsp;is hiring the head of&nbsp;Apple Inc.’s car project away from the iPhone maker. Doug Field will become the chief advanced technology and embedded systems officer. Ed Ludlow reports.

  • Oil climbs on slow U.S. supply return after Hurricane Ida

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Wednesday as U.S. Gulf of Mexico producers made slow progress in rebuilding output, although gains were capped by a stronger dollar and concerns about the impact on demand of rising coronavirus infections. "Oil prices are continuing to find support from the ongoing high production outages in the Gulf of Mexico," said Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch. Producers in the Gulf are still struggling to restart operations nine days after Hurricane Ida swept through the region with powerful winds and drenching rain.

  • Transportation Capacity Dips Further, Prices Keep Surging

    Transportation capacity remains on a downward trajectory while prices and utilization are "increasing at an increasing rate," according to a supply chain survey released Tuesday. The transportation capacity subindex of the Logistics Managers' Index (LMI) increased 560 basis points to 40.5% in August, meaning available transportation capacity was still shrinking during the month, just at a slower rate. The LMI is a diffusion index wherein a reading above 50% indicates expansion and a reading belo

  • Ford plant spilled 1,400 gallons of gas into city sewers, forcing evacuations and production halt

    After a gas leak at a Michigan plant, Ford Motor Co. has halted production and is helping nearby residents who have been advised to evacuate.

  • 3 Reasons Target Stock May Crush the Market Again

    Target (NYSE: TGT) delivered more than items to your door or to you at the curb last year. Target's investment in contactless delivery and pickup options and online sales had paid off. After that, the big concern was that Target's sales would stagnate once consumers returned to their usual routines.

  • China’s Iron Ore Imports Hit Record in Boost to Australia

    (Bloomberg) -- The value of China’s iron ore imports hit new heights in August even as policymakers try to cut steel production and calm commodity prices, likely boosting Australia’s exports despite the tensions between the two nations. China imported iron ore worth a record $20 billion in August, according to government data released Tuesday, as prices surged from a year earlier. Total volumes were 97.5 million tons.It was also a record month for the value of China’s overall imports from Austra