Cognitive Data Management Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 2354.17 Million by 2026, Globally, at 20.06% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Cognitive Data Management Market.

Jersey City, New Jersey, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Cognitive Data Management Market ” By Function (Finance, Human Resource, Legal, Operations, Sales & Marketing), By Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail and Ecommerce, Telecom and IT, Media, Others), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research, the global Cognitive Data Management Market size was valued at USD 541.41 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 2354.17 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 20.06 % from 2019 to 2026.

Browse in-depth TOC on “ Cognitive Data Management Market ”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Cognitive Data Management Market Overview

The most important duty in IT is performed by the data management process, which treats data as valuable resources. Natural language processing, machine learning, speech recognition, and other technologies to automate these tasks with data management make up the technology infrastructure that supports cognitive computing. It can be used in the fields of education, IT, and many other businesses. The increasing complexity of data and the adoption of cognitive computing technologies have a tendency to have a favourable influence on market expansion.

The cognitive data management market is witnessing significant growth owing to the factors such as advancement in the IT infrastructure, growing demand for the internet of things (IoT) based application, contributes to driving the growth of the market. In addition, the rising complexity of the data, and adaption of the cognitive computing technology tend to impose a positive impact on the growth of the market. However, the concern related to the data security and the complexity in the analytical process are factors responsible to restrict the market growth.

Verified Market Research narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global Cognitive Data Management Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The “Global Cognitive Data Management Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Attivio, CognitiveScale, Cognizant, DATUM, Expert System, HPE, IBM, Immuta, Informatica Infosys, Kingland Systems, and Microsoft.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research has segmented the global Cognitive Data Management Market into Function, Vertical, and Geography.

Cognitive Data Management Market, by Function Finance Human Resource Legal Operations Sales & Marketing

Cognitive Data Management Market, by Vertical Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance Healthcare Manufacturing Retail and Ecommerce Telecom and IT, Media Others

Cognitive Data Management Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



