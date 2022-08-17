U.S. markets close in 5 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,273.36
    -31.84 (-0.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,972.87
    -179.14 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,942.13
    -160.42 (-1.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,992.40
    -28.13 (-1.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.37
    +0.84 (+0.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.90
    -6.80 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    19.77
    -0.31 (-1.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0185
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8840
    +0.0600 (+2.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2072
    -0.0023 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.2630
    +1.0480 (+0.78%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,434.53
    -415.31 (-1.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    555.97
    -16.84 (-2.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,510.59
    -25.47 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,222.77
    +353.86 (+1.23%)
     

The Cognitive Shortcut That Clouds Decision-Making

·3 min read

How Illusory Truth Effect Undermines Executives and Four Strategies to Prevent It

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New research released today in MIT Sloan Management Review, examines how inaccurate or false information, if repeated often enough, can acquire an illusion of truth, thereby placing executive decision-making at risk.

How repeated information gains credibility.
How repeated information gains credibility.

While many executives believe themselves immune to illusory truth effect, research says otherwise.

In the world of corporate decision-making, the proliferation of misinformation hurts organizations in many ways. Leaders can find themselves on the receiving end of falsified data, facts, and figures. Misinformation, regardless of whether it was mistakenly passed along or shared with ill intent, is a common occurrence in this digital age. While many executives believe themselves immune, research says otherwise.

"One of the most important challenges leaders face in the digital age is preventing inaccurate data, false information and pseudo-fact," noted Katharina Schmid, an associate professor at Esade Business School at the Ramon Llull University. "Leaders bear a double responsibility in fighting the illusory truth effect; they must combat it for their teams, employees, and companies but also for their own personal reputations."

Researchers from Esade Business School, Purdue University, and University of Cologne have pooled their findings and outlined strategies for organizations to combat this illusory truth effect—the phenomenon that repeating false information can create at least an illusion of truth.

"The illusory truth effect occurs effortlessly, but effort is necessary to combat it," said Jonas De keersmaecker, postdoctoral researcher at Esade Business School. "While its negative effects can never be fully avoided, its influence can be limited through diligence and a focus on accuracy."

These strategies aim to create lasting and sustainable value for companies and their clients:

Avoid the bias blind spot: Understand the illusory truth effect and accept that leaders are as vulnerable to it as anyone else.

Avoid epistemic bubbles: Foster an environment in which opposing and differing perspectives can be generated and where they are openly discussed.

Question facts and assumptions: Develop an accuracy mindset with an emphasis on evaluating whether information fits one's knowledge. Promote a culture where the default is to consider the truthfulness of new information when it arises. Foster external fact-checking to ensure that information used in decision making has been verified.

Nudge the truth: Repeat true and relevant information. Prepare to respond with facts and repetition, repetition, repetition.

Managers today contend with incorrect and unreliable information at unparalleled scale. Beware of bias blind spots, maintain as accuracy mindset, perform external fact-checking, and don't get stuck in an epistemic bubble.

The MIT Sloan Management Review (MIT SMR) article, "The Cognitive Shortcut that Clouds Decision-Making," publishes at 8 a.m. EDT on August 17, 2022.

About the Authors

Jonas De keersmaecker is a postdoctoral researcher at Esade Business School at the Ramon Llull University. Katharina Schmid is an associate professor at Esade Business School. Nadia Brashier is an assistant professor at Purdue University. Christian Unkelbach is a professor at the University of Cologne and vice speaker for its Center for Social and Economic Behavior.

About MIT Sloan Management Review

MIT Sloan Management Review (MIT SMR) is an independent, research-based magazine and digital platform for business leaders, published at the MIT Sloan School of Management. MIT SMR explores how leadership and management are transforming in a disruptive world. We help thoughtful leaders capture the exciting opportunities — and face down the challenges — created as technological, societal, and environmental forces reshape how organizations operate, compete, and create value.

Connect with MIT Sloan Management Review on:

CONTACT:

Tess Woods
Tess@TessWoodsPR.com
617-942-0336

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-cognitive-shortcut-that-clouds-decision-making-301607651.html

SOURCE MIT Sloan Management Review

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Plasma’ breakthrough could let humans live on Mars

    Breakthrough could help address climate change on Earth too, scientists say

  • Bizarre explosion tears through ‘Betelgeuse’ star leaving scientists confused

    Scientists say they still “don’t completely understand” what happened to the star Betelgeuse, one of the brightest in the night sky. The star has been behaving strangely for years, after it got darker and led to suspicions that it might be about to explode into supernova. Scientists have been fascinated by Betelgeuse for centuries: it is one of the brightest stars in our night sky, and they have been watching the regular rhythm of its pulses for some 200 years.

  • Big rocket, big cost: Can NASA afford the SLS?

    At a cost of up to $4.1 billion per launch, can NASA achieve its mission and afford to fly the Space Launch System rocket?

  • Even a limited nuclear war could kill a third of world's population, study shows

    A nuclear conflict involving less than 3% of the world's stockpiles could kill a third of the world's population within two years, researchers say.

  • Scientists discover why asteroid is ejecting material – but not how it is doing it

    Scientists have finally discovered what the material that is being spat out of an asteroid is – but not exactly how it is happening. The mystery began when Nasa’s Osiris-Rex spacecraft sent back images of something that had never been seen before: the asteroid Bennu, which it had been studying, was shooting out collections of rocks the size of marbles. An asteroid had never been spotted behaving in such a way before.

  • The U.S. accused a Chinese MIT professor of spying. Now cleared, he helped discover what may be the ‘best semiconductor material ever found’

    A team including Gang Chen says cubic boron arsenide could overcome silicon’s limits to establish smaller and faster chips.

  • A megaflood could bring over 8 feet of water to parts of California

    Climate change has already doubled the likelihood of catastrophic flooding in the state, researchers found, and without a limit on greenhouse gas emissions, it'll only get worse.

  • NASA rmoves SLS moon rocket rollout back to launch pad

    The maiden flight of the SLS moon rocket is intended to clear the way for the Artemis program's first piloted flight in 2024.

  • NASA's giant U.S. moon rocket emerges for debut launch

    (Reuters) -NASA's gigantic Space Launch System moon rocket, topped with an uncrewed astronaut capsule, began an hours-long crawl to its launchpad Tuesday night ahead of the behemoth's debut test flight this month. The 322-foot-tall (98-meter) rocket is scheduled to embark on its first mission to space - without any humans - on Aug. 29. It will be a crucial, long-delayed demonstration trip to the moon for NASA's Artemis program, the United States' multibillion-dollar effort to return humans to the lunar surface as practice for future missions to Mars.

  • Nuclear war between US and Russia ‘would leave five billion starving’

    ‘The data tells us one thing: we must prevent a nuclear war from ever happening,’ co-author says

  • Dinosaurs evolved unique eye sockets to deal with eye-popping bite force

    Jurassic Park and it’s five sequels famously taught us that the T. rex has relatively poor eyesight, a fact which has been widely accepted in the popular consciousness despite being very probably untrue. In fact, it’s likely that T. rex had better binocular eyesight than modern eagles and hawks. If you found yourself within its line of sight, you wouldn’t be able to hide from it no matter how still you were. Their eyes weren’t the only things that made them particularly effective killing machine

  • This Mermaid Robot Helps Scientists Hunt for Sunken Treasure

    Frederic Osada/DRASSM/StanfordMore than 330 meters below the surface of the Mediterranean Sea, OceanOne, a humanoid submersible developed by Stanford University’s Robotics Lab, closed in on its target: the Aléria, a 2nd-Century Roman shipwreck that held ancient treasure. For a moment, the sub hovered just above the seabed in the silent darkness. A smaller helper robot nearby readjusted its spotlight, illuminating the ground. Then OceanOne softly plunged its fingers into the sand at the base of t

  • NASA moves up SLS rocket rollout at KSC ahead of Artemis moon mission

    NASA teams at Kennedy Space Center have moved up rollout of the agency's Space Launch System rocket ahead of its premiere flight to the moon.

  • New samples from Japanese mission could prove Earth’s water came from asteroids

    The Japanese mission has confirmed the asteroid Ryugu is an uncontaminated example of the type of asteroids that might have given Earth its water billions of years ago

  • Billions would die from starvation in nuclear war: research

    More than 5 billion would die from starvation in the event of a full-scale nuclear war between the United States and Russia, a new study has found. That’s the worst-case scenario in a Nature Food study published on Monday that examined the indirect death toll caused as soot from burning cities and forests entered the atmosphere. The Rutgers University…

  • Artemis 1 rollout is first step for historic mission

    The rollout of Artemis 1 on the Florida’s Space Coast is set for Tuesday evening.

  • Full-Scale Nuclear War Could Kill 5 Billion People, Study Shows

    (Bloomberg) -- Five billion people would die in a modern nuclear war with the impact of a global famine -- triggered by sunlight-blocking soot in the atmosphere -- likely to far exceed the casualties caused by lethal blasts.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search, Citing Probe‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved

  • Suze Orman Says Negative Thinking Can Hurt Your Finances. Here's How

    Negative thinking can do more than make you feel miserable; it can prevent you from moving forward and building wealth.

  • Russia unveils model of new space station

    STORY: Russia's national space agency Roscosmos presented a model of the planned space station, dubbed "ROSS" by Russian state media, on Monday at "Army-2022," a military-industrial exhibition outside Moscow.Yuri Borisov, whom President Vladimir Putin appointed last month to head Roscosmos, has said Russia will quit the ISS after 2024 and is working to develop its own orbital station.Roscosmos said in a statement that the new space station would be launched in two phases, without giving dates.The first phase would see a four-module space station start operating. That would later be followed by a further two modules and a service platform, it said. That would be enough, when completed, to accommodate up to four cosmonauts as well as scientific equipment.Roscosmos has said the new station would afford Russian cosmonauts a much wider view of the Earth for monitoring purposes than they enjoy in their current segment.Although designs for some of the new station already exist, design work is still underway on other segments.Islamic Republic of Iran presented at "Army-2022" exhibition its unmanned drones and missiles. Last month the United States said that Russian officials visited an airfield in Iran to view attack-capable drones.The United States also said it had information that showed Iran was preparing to provide Russia with several hundred drones, including some that are weapons capable, and that Tehran is preparing to train Russian forces to use them. Iran has denied that.

  • Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?

    Take a look at these three top-ranked, best-performing and well-managed mutual funds if you're looking to maximize your retirement portfolio returns.