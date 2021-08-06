U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,436.52
    +7.42 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,208.51
    +144.26 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,835.76
    -59.36 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,247.76
    +11.75 (+0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.83
    -1.26 (-1.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.40
    -46.70 (-2.59%)
     

  • Silver

    24.33
    -0.96 (-3.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1767
    -0.0070 (-0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    +0.0730 (+6.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3873
    -0.0058 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2330
    +0.4800 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,536.67
    +1,623.19 (+3.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,045.40
    +55.76 (+5.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,122.95
    +2.52 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     

Cognitus Consulting Announces Reseller Agreement for SAP® Concur® Solutions

·3 min read

Cognitus Consulting today announced a reseller agreement with SAP® Concur®, the world's leading brand for integrated travel, expense and invoice management.

DALLAS, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognitus will now offer SAP Concur solutions for the U.S. public sector, encompassing state and local government, K-12, higher education, aerospace and defense and government contracting.

"SAP Concur solutions are the right choice for our customers to save time and money by automating spend management, optimizing expense, travel and accounts payable processes," said Denis Gustin, ISM Practice Lead at Cognitus Consulting. We are extremely excited for this new partnership as an authorized value-added reseller of SAP Concur solutions and aspire to serve our customers with the best-in-class solutions."

Cognitus Consulting is authorized to resell Concur® Travel & Expense, Concur® Expense and Concur® Invoice. These solutions simplify spend management, allowing Cognitus to offer significant value to customers by helping them with their travel, expense, and invoice challenges. Customers will be able to control budget and decision making before any spend takes place, as well as ensure Duty of Care for employees.

SAP Concur solutions also provide the resources to capture and report mileage, create visual and interactive reports, and comply with local tax regulations. By enabling customers to see all their spending in one place, SAP Concur experts at Cognitus can help them eliminate manual expense reporting, easily enforce spending policies, capture receipts, reimburse employees more quickly, and make better overall business decisions based on timely and accurate data. Cognitus consultants are also trained to implement the solutions, providing additional value to customers.

About Cognitus

Cognitus Consulting is an SAP Gold Partner that implements, deploys, sells and supports SAP solutions, in addition to building apps in the SAP ecosystem, through its global network of offices across North America, Asia, Latin America, and Europe. It is a world leader in the S/4HANA Movement with its Gallop portfolio focusing on S/4HANA assessments, factory delivered migrations, and guided outcomes for specific business process improvements.

For more information, press only:

sales@cognitusconsulting.com

Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties described in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 20-F, that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. SAP cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which SAP has no obligation to update and which speak only as of their dates.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

