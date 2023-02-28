U.S. markets open in 4 hours 46 minutes

HERE and Cognizant collaborate to provide location insights and analytics for global businesses

HERE Technologies
·3 min read
HERE Technologies
HERE Technologies

  • HERE Technologies and Cognizant to work together on delivering digital customer experiences with the help of location data.

  • This partnership provides real-time location insights and analytics to businesses across vertical industries including retail, technology, communications, manufacturing, logistics and automotive.

Mumbai – HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, announced today that it has teamed up with Cognizant, one of the world’s leading professional services companies, to provide real-time location insights and analytics to Cognizant’s customers across the retail, ride-hailing, logistics, manufacturing and automotive sectors. By leveraging location insights and analytics, businesses will be able to reach and serve their customers more accurately.

Through this partnership, Cognizant will use the HERE location platform’s robust data visualization and exchange capabilities – including access to real-time traffic data, vehicle, weather, and detailed road attribute data – to build spatial intelligent solutions for its customers.

The partnership benefits organizations across various sectors by supporting their operations with new location-based insights on customers, pricing and surrounding competition. Cognizant will also be using HERE Traffic and Places of Interest (POI) data to provide retail and banking businesses with accurate location-based insights on store outlets and bank branches.

Talking about the relationship, Saket Gulati, Head of Netherlands at Cognizant said: “In an era where we connect billions of data-producing devices, products, assets and build internet of everything, location intelligence is crucial for everyday problem-solving capabilities and decision making of businesses. We need to have business intelligence that provides an edge in a highly competitive market. With HERE, we’ve found a partner to help our customers scale, innovate and to speed up their go-to-market. Combining HERE’s high precision location technology and advanced capabilities with Cognizant’s long-standing commitment to cutting-edge technology, agility, and resilience, we are confident to build a connected world together.”

Sachin Thukral, Head of Partner & Alliances, Asia Pacific at HERE Technologies added, “Location technology is at the heart of how consumers access services in our connected world today. We are excited for Cognizant to harness the rich and advanced location intelligence from HERE to build meaningful insights for their customers so they can make better informed business decisions that will benefit users. As strategic partners, we look forward to working closely with Cognizant to shape new experiences for their customers and the industry at large.”

Media contacts
Cognizant
Christina Schneider
Christina.schneider@cognizant.com

HERE Technologies
Camy Cheng
+65 9088 4127
Camy.cheng@here.com

About Cognizant   
Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we’re improving everyday life. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.

About HERE Technologies
HERE has been a pioneer in mapping and location technology for almost 40 years. Today, HERE’s location platform is recognized as the most complete in the industry, powering location-based products, services and custom maps for organizations and enterprises across the globe. From autonomous driving and seamless logistics to new mobility experiences, HERE allows its partners and customers to innovate while retaining control over their data and safeguarding privacy. Find out how HERE is moving the world forward at here.com.

