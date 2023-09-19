Is Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Potentially Undervalued?

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Cognizant Technology Solutions’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In Cognizant Technology Solutions?

Good news, investors! Cognizant Technology Solutions is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Cognizant Technology Solutions’s ratio of 16.17x is below its peer average of 23.81x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the IT industry. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Cognizant Technology Solutions’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Cognizant Technology Solutions?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 31% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Cognizant Technology Solutions. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since CTSH is currently below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CTSH for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy CTSH. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Cognizant Technology Solutions.

If you are no longer interested in Cognizant Technology Solutions, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

