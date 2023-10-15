Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Might Become A Compounding Machine

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. That's why when we briefly looked at Cognizant Technology Solutions' (NASDAQ:CTSH) ROCE trend, we were very happy with what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Cognizant Technology Solutions is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = US$2.9b ÷ (US$18b - US$3.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an ROCE of 20%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 14% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured Cognizant Technology Solutions' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Cognizant Technology Solutions.

How Are Returns Trending?

We'd be pretty happy with returns on capital like Cognizant Technology Solutions. The company has consistently earned 20% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 22% in that time. With returns that high, it's great that the business can continually reinvest its money at such appealing rates of return. You'll see this when looking at well operated businesses or favorable business models.

The Bottom Line

Cognizant Technology Solutions has demonstrated its proficiency by generating high returns on increasing amounts of capital employed, which we're thrilled about. Despite the good fundamentals, total returns from the stock have been virtually flat over the last five years. For that reason, savvy investors might want to look further into this company in case it's a prime investment.

