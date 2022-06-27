U.S. markets open in 15 minutes

CogoBuzz Revenue-Generating Hotspot™ Solution Expands to Franchise Marketplace

·2 min read

MELBOURNE, Fla., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CogoBuzz™, a software platform powered by NConnections, announced today the expansion of its revenue-generating hotspot solution to franchisors and franchisees. Franchises now have access to technology that drives significant revenue growth by installing the CogoBuzz Revenue Generating Hotspot™. This marketing management solution grows consumer engagement, captures consumer data and delivers intelligent marketing campaigns that guarantee return on investment. Initially utilized primarily by restaurants and hospitality businesses, the hotspot-driven solution combines all the best features of WiFi, SMS, digital signage, social media and customer loyalty tools to drive repeat business and higher average sales.

CogoBuzz logo
CogoBuzz logo

The CogoBuzz Revenue-Generating Hotspot™ goes beyond basic guest WiFi and uses integrated technologies to create personalized welcome messages, drive guests to social media platforms, capture customer data and increase guest engagement from an easy-to-use, mobile-friendly platform. The solution can deliver highly targeted and dynamically segmented messaging based on guest preferences, visit history and more.

CogoBuzz™ is uniquely suited for franchises. Utilized at each location, it builds customer profiles with network-wide data sharing powered by an easy-to-install hotspot, allowing franchise owners to collect valuable customer insights across the entire brand, in real time. The CogoBuzz Revenue-Generating Hotspot™ seamlessly integrates with existing CRMs and POS systems as well as legacy marketing and loyalty programs or can be utilized as a stand-alone marketing platform.

A Mellow Mushroom franchise in Central Florida rolled out the solution growing its customer database 35% year over year. "We easily manage promotions and filter data from each location to create unique, automated greetings with a link to that respective Facebook page," said Mellow Mushroom Central Florida Regional Manager Dan Davis. "We customize promotions and messaging by location or across all locations. The automation, coupled with the services, have been a true gamechanger."

"We understand building a business with high-value customers is the difference between success and failure," said CogoBuzz CEO Stephen Gould. "Competition is tough. A repeat sale is 30% of the marketing cost of attracting a new customer, and engaged customers are walking advocates for the brand. CogoBuzz™ transforms traditional guest WiFi into a real competitive advantage, instantly."

Franchises can obtain a demo at up to five locations for just $99 per location with free text messaging services for 30 days by calling (866) 928-7834 or completing the form on the website.

About the CogoBuzz Revenue Generating Hotspot™

CogoBuzz™ is a powerful mobile marketing solution that combines all the best features of WiFi, SMS, digital signage, social media and customer loyalty through CogoWiFi™, CogoText™ & CogoTV™. The platform provides an innovative solution to collecting customer data to deliver personalized messages that drive customer engagement and generate loyalty for independent and franchise concepts. For more information about CogoBuzz™, contact 866-928-7834 or visit www.cogo.buzz.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cogobuzz-revenue-generating-hotspot-solution-expands-to-franchise-marketplace-301575324.html

SOURCE CogoBuzz

