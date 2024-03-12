Cogstate Limited (ASX:CGS) insiders have significant skin in the game with 50% ownership

Key Insights

If you want to know who really controls Cogstate Limited (ASX:CGS), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. With 50% stake, individual insiders possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

So it follows, every decision made by insiders of Cogstate regarding the company's future would be crucial to them.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Cogstate, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Cogstate?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Cogstate already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Cogstate's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Cogstate. Our data shows that Martyn Myer is the largest shareholder with 27% of shares outstanding. The second and third largest shareholders are David Dolby and Dagmar Dolby Fund, Endowment Arm, with an equal amount of shares to their name at 15%. Furthermore, CEO Bradley O'Connor is the owner of 2.6% of the company's shares.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 3 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Cogstate

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Cogstate Limited. Insiders have a AU$101m stake in this AU$204m business. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 11% stake in Cogstate. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Equity Ownership

With an ownership of 6.1%, private equity firms are in a position to play a role in shaping corporate strategy with a focus on value creation. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

Public Company Ownership

We can see that public companies hold 6.8% of the Cogstate shares on issue. It's hard to say for sure but this suggests they have entwined business interests. This might be a strategic stake, so it's worth watching this space for changes in ownership.

