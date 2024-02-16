Are Cogstate Limited's (ASX:CGS) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock's Recent Weakness?

Cogstate (ASX:CGS) has had a rough three months with its share price down 20%. However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. In this article, we decided to focus on Cogstate's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Cogstate is:

9.5% = US$3.6m ÷ US$38m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every A$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated A$0.09 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Cogstate's Earnings Growth And 9.5% ROE

When you first look at it, Cogstate's ROE doesn't look that attractive. Yet, a closer study shows that the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 9.8%. Particularly, the exceptional 55% net income growth seen by Cogstate over the past five years is pretty remarkable. Considering the moderately low ROE, it is quite possible that there might be some other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

As a next step, we compared Cogstate's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 16%.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Cogstate fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Cogstate Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Cogstate doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, meaning that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This is likely what's driving the high earnings growth number discussed above.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that Cogstate has some positive attributes. Despite its low rate of return, the fact that the company reinvests a very high portion of its profits into its business, no doubt contributed to its high earnings growth. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

