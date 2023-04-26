Cohen Partners Joins World Insurance Associates

ISELIN, NJ, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC (“World”), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired the business of Cohen Partners LLC (“Cohen Partners”) of New York, NY on March 1, 2023. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Cohen Partners was founded in 2000 and provides insurance, benefits, risk management, financial solutions and cyber liability products to individuals and companies.

“In today’s increasingly complex world, no single solution can be expected to meet a client’s business or personal needs,” says Barry R. Cohen, President, Cohen Partners. “Our team of knowledgeable professionals offers clients flexible and comprehensive insurance plans that are right for them. As part of World, we can offer even more products and services to our clients.”

“On behalf of the World team, I’d like to welcome Cohen Partners,” says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of World. “I have no doubt that they will continue to be successful as part of the World family.”

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel and Reagan Consulting advised World. Keidel, Weldon & Cunningham, LLP provided legal counsel to Cohen Partners. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Iselin, N.J., and is a nationally ranked, full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and financial services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2011, World has completed over 190 acquisitions and serves its customers from more than 250 offices across the United States. World is ranked #34 on the 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list by Business Insurance, ranked #3 on the Fastest Growing Brokers list by Business Insurance, ranked #3 on the Fastest Growing Benefits Brokers list by Business Insurance, ranked #24 on the Top 100 P&C Agencies by Insurance Journal, and ranked #20 on the Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies by Insurance Journal. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.

Story continues

CONTACT: Jean Wiskowski, Chief Marketing Officer World Insurance Associates LLC 732-380-0900 Ext. 736 jeanwiskowski@worldinsurance.com Bradley Unger, Senior Vice President, Business Development World Insurance Associates LLC 732-712-2230 Ext. 186 bradleyunger@worldinsurance.com



