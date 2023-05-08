NEW YORK, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $80.9 billion as of April 30, 2023, an increase of $1.0 billion from assets under management at March 31, 2023. The increase was due to market appreciation of $1.3 billion, partially offset by net outflows of $86 million and distributions of $185 million.

Assets Under Management (unaudited) ($ in millions) AUM Net Market

AUM

By investment vehicle: 3/31/2023 Flows Appreciation Distributions 4/30/2023

Institutional Accounts:











Advisory $18,490 ($36) $408 $ - $18,862 Japan Subadvisory 8,713 64 159 (88) 8,848 Subadvisory excluding Japan 5,401 17 115 - 5,533 Total Institutional Accounts 32,604 45 682 (88) 33,243 Open-end Funds 36,427 (132) 492 (46) 36,741 Closed-end Funds 10,874 1 135 (51) 10,959 Total AUM $79,905 ($86) $1,309 ($185) $80,943























About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cohen--steers-announces-preliminary-assets-under-management-and-net-flows-for-april-2023-301818669.html

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.