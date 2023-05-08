U.S. markets closed

Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For April 2023

PR Newswire
·1 min read

NEW YORK, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $80.9 billion as of April 30, 2023, an increase of $1.0 billion from assets under management at March 31, 2023. The increase was due to market appreciation of $1.3 billion, partially offset by net outflows of $86 million and distributions of $185 million.

Assets Under Management

(unaudited)

 

($ in millions)

 

 AUM

 

     Net

 

Market


 

  AUM


By investment vehicle:

 3/31/2023

     Flows

Appreciation

Distributions

  4/30/2023


Institutional Accounts:







  Advisory

$18,490

($36)

$408

$ -

$18,862

  Japan Subadvisory

8,713

64

159

(88)

8,848

  Subadvisory excluding Japan

5,401

17

115

-

5,533

Total Institutional Accounts

32,604

45

682

(88)

33,243

Open-end Funds

36,427

(132)

492

(46)

36,741

Closed-end Funds

10,874

1

135

(51)

10,959

Total AUM

$79,905

($86)

$1,309

($185)

$80,943












About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cohen--steers-announces-preliminary-assets-under-management-and-net-flows-for-april-2023-301818669.html

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.