Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For April 2023
NEW YORK, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $80.9 billion as of April 30, 2023, an increase of $1.0 billion from assets under management at March 31, 2023. The increase was due to market appreciation of $1.3 billion, partially offset by net outflows of $86 million and distributions of $185 million.
Assets Under Management
(unaudited)
($ in millions)
AUM
Net
Market
AUM
By investment vehicle:
3/31/2023
Flows
Appreciation
Distributions
4/30/2023
Institutional Accounts:
Advisory
$18,490
($36)
$408
$ -
$18,862
Japan Subadvisory
8,713
64
159
(88)
8,848
Subadvisory excluding Japan
5,401
17
115
-
5,533
Total Institutional Accounts
32,604
45
682
(88)
33,243
Open-end Funds
36,427
(132)
492
(46)
36,741
Closed-end Funds
10,874
1
135
(51)
10,959
Total AUM
$79,905
($86)
$1,309
($185)
$80,943
About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cohen--steers-announces-preliminary-assets-under-management-and-net-flows-for-april-2023-301818669.html
SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.