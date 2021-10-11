Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For September 2021
NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $97.3 billion as of September 30, 2021, a decrease of $3.2 billion from assets under management at August 31, 2021. The decrease was due to market depreciation of $3.9 billion and distributions of $306 million, partially offset by net inflows of $1.1 billion.
Assets Under Management
(unaudited)
($ in millions)
AUM
Net
Market
AUM
By investment vehicle:
8/31/2021
Flows
Depreciation
Distributions
9/30/2021
Institutional Accounts:
Advisory
$23,435
$436
($1,053)
$ -
$22,818
Japan Subadvisory
10,978
(3)
(615)
(98)
10,262
Subadvisory excluding Japan
6,615
1
(349)
-
6,267
Total Institutional Accounts
41,028
434
(2,017)
(98)
39,347
Open-end Funds
46,721
613
(1,582)
(159)
45,593
Closed-end Funds
12,705
9
(345)
(49)
12,320
Total AUM
$100,454
$1,056
($3,944)
($306)
$97,260
About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.
