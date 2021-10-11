Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For September 2021

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $97.3 billion as of September 30, 2021, a decrease of $3.2 billion from assets under management at August 31, 2021. The decrease was due to market depreciation of $3.9 billion and distributions of $306 million, partially offset by net inflows of $1.1 billion.

Assets Under Management (unaudited) ($ in millions) AUM Net Market

AUM By investment vehicle: 8/31/2021 Flows Depreciation Distributions 9/30/2021 Institutional Accounts:









Advisory $23,435 $436 ($1,053) $ - $22,818 Japan Subadvisory 10,978 (3) (615) (98) 10,262 Subadvisory excluding Japan 6,615 1 (349) - 6,267 Total Institutional Accounts 41,028 434 (2,017) (98) 39,347 Open-end Funds 46,721 613 (1,582) (159) 45,593 Closed-end Funds 12,705 9 (345) (49) 12,320 Total AUM $100,454 $1,056 ($3,944) ($306) $97,260

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

