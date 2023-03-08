Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For February 2023
NEW YORK, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $83.5 billion as of February 28, 2023, a decrease of $3.8 billion from assets under management at January 31, 2023. The decrease was due to market depreciation of $3.5 billion, distributions of $185 million and net outflows of $118 million.
Assets Under Management
($ in millions)
AUM
Net
Market
AUM
By investment vehicle:
1/31/2023
Flows
Depreciation
Distributions
2/28/2023
Institutional Accounts:
Advisory
$19,978
($148)
($803)
$ -
$19,027
Japan Subadvisory
9,264
46
(416)
(84)
8,810
Subadvisory excluding Japan
5,826
(28)
(275)
-
5,523
Total Institutional Accounts
35,068
(130)
(1,494)
(84)
33,360
Open-end Funds
40,433
7
(1,645)
(50)
38,745
Closed-end Funds
11,779
5
(346)
(51)
11,387
Total AUM
$87,280
($118)
($3,485)
($185)
$83,492
About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.
