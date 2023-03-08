U.S. markets closed

Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For February 2023

·1 min read

NEW YORK, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $83.5 billion as of February 28, 2023, a decrease of $3.8 billion from assets under management at January 31, 2023. The decrease was due to market depreciation of $3.5 billion, distributions of $185 million and net outflows of $118 million.

Assets Under Management
(unaudited) 


($ in millions)

   AUM

     Net

Market


  AUM

By investment vehicle:

 1/31/2023

  Flows

Depreciation

Distributions

 2/28/2023

Institutional Accounts:






  Advisory

$19,978

($148)

($803)

$ -

$19,027

  Japan Subadvisory

9,264

46

(416)

(84)

8,810

  Subadvisory excluding Japan

5,826

(28)

(275)

-

5,523

Total Institutional Accounts

35,068

(130)

(1,494)

(84)

33,360

Open-end Funds

40,433

7

(1,645)

(50)

38,745

Closed-end Funds

11,779

5

(346)

(51)

11,387

Total AUM

$87,280

($118)

($3,485)

($185)

$83,492

About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cohen--steers-announces-preliminary-assets-under-management-and-net-flows-for-february-2023-301766257.html

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.

