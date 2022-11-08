U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,828.11
    +21.31 (+0.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,160.83
    +333.83 (+1.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,616.20
    +51.68 (+0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,808.93
    -0.88 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.02
    -2.77 (-3.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,716.00
    +35.50 (+2.11%)
     

  • Silver

    21.44
    +0.52 (+2.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0077
    +0.0058 (+0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1260
    -0.0880 (-2.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1547
    +0.0034 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.6430
    -0.9320 (-0.64%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,412.29
    -2,283.51 (-11.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    427.68
    -34.23 (-7.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,306.14
    +6.15 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,872.11
    +344.47 (+1.25%)
     

Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For October 2022

·1 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $80.0 billion as of October 31, 2022, an increase of $773 million from assets under management at September 30, 2022. The increase was due to market appreciation of $1.5 billion, partially offset by net outflows of $570 million and distributions of $172 million.

Assets Under Management
(unaudited)


($ in millions)

AUM

Net

Market


AUM

By investment vehicle:

9/30/2022

Flows

Appreciation

Distributions

10/31/2022

Institutional Accounts:






  Advisory

$17,974

($165)

$371

$ -

$18,180

  Japan Subadvisory

7,915

95

274

(73)

8,211

  Subadvisory excluding Japan

4,978

131

140

-

5,249

Total Institutional Accounts

30,867

61

785

(73)

31,640

Open-end Funds

37,346

(635)

565

(48)

37,228

Closed-end Funds

10,985

4

165

(51)

11,103

Total AUM

$79,198

($570)

$1,515

($172)

$79,971

 

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cohen--steers-announces-preliminary-assets-under-management-and-net-flows-for-october-2022-301672212.html

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.

Recommended Stories