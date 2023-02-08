Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For January 2023
NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $87.3 billion as of January 31, 2023, an increase of $6.9 billion from assets under management at December 31, 2022. The increase was due to net inflows of $322 million and market appreciation of $6.7 billion, partially offset by distributions of $190 million.
Assets Under Management
(unaudited)
($ in millions)
AUM
Net
Market
AUM
By investment vehicle:
12/31/2022
Flows
Appreciation
Distributions
1/31/2023
Institutional Accounts:
Advisory
$18,631
($197)
$1,544
$ -
$19,978
Japan Subadvisory
8,376
89
887
(88)
9,264
Subadvisory excluding Japan
5,366
(4)
464
-
5,826
Total Institutional Accounts
32,373
(112)
2,895
(88)
35,068
Open-end Funds
36,903
431
3,150
(51)
40,433
Closed-end Funds
11,149
3
678
(51)
11,779
Total AUM
$80,425
$322
$6,723
($190)
$87,280
About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.
