U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,359.46
    +6.83 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,390.72
    +90.73 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,512.44
    -34.24 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,225.31
    -4.47 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.74
    -0.09 (-0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,728.40
    +5.50 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    21.55
    +0.06 (+0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1605
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5410
    +0.0070 (+0.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3428
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.9550
    -0.0040 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,503.34
    +447.97 (+1.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,014.59
    -33.05 (-3.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,108.16
    +80.06 (+1.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,544.29
    -639.67 (-2.12%)
     

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions for October, November, and December 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boards of Directors of the Cohen & Steers Closed-End Funds announced today the monthly distributions for October, November, and December 2021, as summarized in the charts below:

Ticker

Fund Name

Monthly
Dividend

FOF

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc.

$0.087

LDP

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc.

$0.143

PSF

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc.

$0.157

PTA

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income
Fund

$0.130

RFI

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc.

$0.080

RNP

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred and Income Fund, Inc.

$0.124

RQI

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc.

$0.080

UTF

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc.

$0.155

Distributions will be made on the following schedule:

Month

Ex-Date

Record Date

Payable Date

October

Oct. 12, 2021

Oct. 13, 2021

Oct. 29, 2021

November

Nov. 16, 2021

Nov. 17, 2021

Nov. 30, 2021

December

Dec. 14, 2021

Dec. 15, 2021

Dec. 31, 2021

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. and Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund pay regular monthly cash distributions to common shareholders at a level rate that may be adjusted from time to time. Each fund's distributions reflect net investment income, and may also include net realized capital gains and/or return of capital. Return of capital includes distributions paid by a fund in excess of its net investment income. Such excess is distributed from the fund's assets. Under federal tax regulations, some or all of the return of capital distributed by a fund may be taxed as ordinary income. The amount of monthly distributions may vary depending on a number of factors, including changes in portfolio and market conditions.

Distributions of a fund's investment in real estate investment trusts (REITs), master limited partnerships (MLPs) and/or closed-end funds (CEFs) may later be characterized as capital gains and/or a return of capital, depending on the character of the dividends reported to each fund after year end by the REITs, MLPs and CEFs held by a fund.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc., Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc., Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc., Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred and Income Fund, Inc., Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc., and Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund only:

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc., Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc., Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc., Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred and Income Fund, Inc., Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc., and Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (each, a "Fund" and collectively the "Funds") declared their monthly distributions pursuant to such Fund's managed distribution plans. Each Fund implemented a managed distribution policy in accordance with exemptive relief issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The policy gives each Fund greater flexibility to realize long-term capital gains throughout the year and to distribute those gains on a regular monthly basis to shareholders. Information can also be found on the Funds' website at cohenandsteers.com. The Board of Directors of each Fund may amend, terminate or suspend the managed distribution policy at any time, which could have an adverse effect on the market price of each Fund's shares.

Each Fund's distributions may include net investment income, long-term capital gains, short-term capital gains and/or return of capital. Under the plan, prior to the payment date of the distribution every month, each Fund will issue a press release and a notice containing information about the amount and sources of the distribution and other related information to shareholders of record on the record date. Please note that the notice is not provided for tax reporting purposes but for informational purposes only. Information can also be found on the Funds' website at cohenandsteers.com.

Shareholders should not use the information provided in preparing their tax returns. Shareholders will receive a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year indicating how to report Fund distributions for federal income tax purposes.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expense of the fund carefully before investing. You can obtain the fund's most recent periodic reports, when available, and other regulatory filings by contacting your financial advisor or visiting cohenandsteers.com. These reports and other filings can be found on the Securities and Exchange Commission's EDGAR Database. You should read these reports and other filings carefully before investing.

Website: https://www.cohenandsteers.com/
Symbol: (NYSE: CNS)

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, and Tokyo.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release and other statements that Cohen & Steers may make may contain forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which reflect the company's current views with respect to, among other things, its operations and financial performance. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "approximately," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates," or the negative versions of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties.

Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cohen--steers-closed-end-funds-declare-distributions-for-october-november-and-december-2021-301388338.html

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Hotel near Albany International Airport sold

    The Hilton Garden Inn near Albany International Airport sold for $22.3 million, substantially less than what the 155-room hotel was valued at before the pandemic. An LLC controlled by KKR & Co. Inc., a global real estate investment firm in Manhattan, bought the property at 800 Albany Shaker Road, according to a deed in the Albany County clerk's office.

  • USD/JPY Price Forecast – US Dollar Continues Parabolic Run Against Japanese Yen

    The US dollar continues to show plenty of strength against pretty much everything, and that of course includes the Japanese yen. With that being the case, it looks like we are threatening the ¥112 level now.

  • Exxon offers new proposal to locked-out Texas refinery workers

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp amended the contract proposal being made to locked-out workers at its Beaumont, Texas, refinery and lube oil plant to include some seniority protection, the company said on Wednesday. The offer marked the company's first concession to the 650 workers at the 369,000-barrel-per-day refinery since a lockout began on May 1. Officials with United Steelworkers (USW) local 13-243 are reviewing the proposal, according to a person familiar with the matter.

  • Why Pinterest, Square, and Lemonade Stocks Took a Hit on Wednesday

    Many growth stocks, however, fell even more. Three notable growth stocks that declined several percentage points or more were visual search and media platform Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), financial technology company Square (NYSE: SQ), and insurer Lemonade (NYSE: LMND). At about 1 p.m. EDT, shares of Pinterest, Square, and Lemonade were down about 2.2%, 2.5%, and 2.9%, respectively.

  • Lucid to deliver SUVs in October, Sherwin-Williams cuts guidance on supply chain fears

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung break down the morning's top stock movers, including Lucid & Sherwin-Williams

  • Why Camber Energy Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Camber Energy (NYSEMKT: CEI) jumped 18.4% on Tuesday, as investors on social media sites ramped up their bets on the power solutions company. Camber's majority-owned subsidiary, Viking Energy Group, owns interests in oil and gas fields in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi that collectively contain more than 145 active wells. Camber is also expanding into sustainable energy solutions to diversify its business and profit from the growth of alternative fuel sources.

  • Congress should evaluate ethics framework for Fed stock trading: associate professor

    Peter Conti-Brown, Class of 1965 Associate Professor of Financial Regulation at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss why there needs to be more protocols around Fed officals stock trades and share his thoughts on Fed Chair Jerome Powell

  • Here is why Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) is in a Great Financial Position, but Lacking Development

    Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) is a videoconferencing technology company that recently experienced a sudden price jump. We were interested if this action merits a deeper review, so we reviewed the fundamentals and their business model. Needless to say that this is a very high risk stock, and potential investors should try to get as much information as possible before making a decision.

  • Micron and ASML warn of supply chain problems for semiconductors

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman, Brian Cheung, and Brian Sozzi break down the latest supply chain concerns from the top names in semiconductors.&nbsp;

  • Apple iPhone 13 seeing strong demand, Lucid stock jumps, Netflix's 'Squid Games' gambit 

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Why China Evergrande Group Stock Soared 40% Today

    After barely making one debt payment last week, and apparently missing another, China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRN.F) got a reprieve Wednesday -- even as rumors swirled that the company may have missed a third payment today. As Reuters reports today, at least "some" of Evergrande's bondholders say they have not yet received their coupon payments on $47.5 million in interest due from Evergrande Wednesday. Now, that sounds like bad news, but here's the thing: Quoting "sources," Reuters also says (and other media outlets confirm) that Evergrande has reached a deal to sell to state-owned Shenyang Shengjing Finance Investment Group a 1.75 billion-share stake that Evergrande holds in Shengjing Bank.

  • Ark’s Cathie Wood sells $270 million in Tesla shares

    Cathie Wood has sold $270 million in Tesla amid the tech sector selloff. Yahoo Finance Live breaks down the details.

  • 1 Reason the Market Is Not Keen on Peloton Stock

    A onetime market darling in 2020, Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) stock is not getting much love lately. There could be a longer-run structural headwind that is keeping Peloton's stock grounded. Although the company earns subscription revenue, the majority of its sales come from long-lasting exercise machines, and here's why that could put investors on pause.

  • 10 Best Silver Mining Stocks in 2021

    In this article, we will take look at the 10 best silver mining stocks in 2021. You can skip our detailed analysis of silver mining companies and their future outlook, and go directly to see the 5 Best Silver Mining Stocks in 2021. During uncertain times, investors often take refuge in precious metals. Especially during […]

  • Meme traders see red as heavily-shorted stocks grow scarcer and old names fall

    Investors trading meme stocks spent Wednesday looking at a lot of red. The unofficial meme-stock index took a uniform pounding on Wednesday, with major names down significantly, and even a meme rotation into clean-energy names looked to slow down as retail investors found themselves playing an uneventful game of Whack-a-Mole trying to find heavily-shorted stocks to play for squeezes. Ur-memes like GameStop (GME) AMC Entertainment (AMC) Blackberry (BB) and Koss (KOSS) all closed down to continue a rough weekly trend, and even new names like Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE) and Canoo (GOEV) could not benefit from what seemed like early-week momentum of meme-stock traders plunging into renewable and green-energy names.

  • 3 Tech Stocks That Could Triple in 5 Years

    Albert Einstein is widely credited for calling compound interest the most powerful force in the universe, and it's easy to see why. Building on that idea, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to pick tech stocks that could grow threefold over the next five years. Keep reading to see why CarParts.com (NASDAQ: PRTS), CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), and Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) made the list.

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 40% (or More)

    Markets are up this year – that’s no news, the gains have been substantial and sustained – but recent weeks have made investors nervous. The resurgence of COVID, rising inflation and stubbornly high unemployment have already made headlines, but new problems are coming up overseas. In China, for example, a developing debt crisis in the giant Evergrande Group threatens to upend that country’s lending system. So, after a full nine months of gains this year, the stock markets are looking at the real

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest added to two of her newer positions, and it added to a third stake of a stock that has shed nearly half of its peak value.

  • 1 Stock I Bought That Could Produce 10X Returns

    LendingClub's purchase of Radius Bank earlier this year is already paying off. Here's what I'm most excited about.

  • IBM Spills Details on Kyndryl Spinoff. What You Need to Know.

    IBM expects to distribute at least 80.1% of the new company's shares to current holders, with IBM retaining the rest for resale within the first 12 months after completion of the spinoff.