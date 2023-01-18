Cohen & Steers, Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Operating Results on January 25, 2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) announced that it expects to release fourth quarter and full year 2022 operating results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. The earnings release and accompanying earnings presentation will be available on the company's website at www.cohenandsteers.com under "Company—Investor Relations—Earnings archive."

The company will host a conference call on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (ET) with access available via webcast and telephone. Chief executive officer and president, Joseph Harvey, chief financial officer, Matthew Stadler, and chief investment officer, Jon Cheigh, will review the company's operating results and outlook and be available for questions.

Investors and analysts can access the live conference call by dialing 888-300-4150 (U.S.) or +1-646-970-1530 (international); passcode: 4855092. Participants should plan to register at least 10 minutes before the conference call begins. A replay of the call will be available for two weeks starting approximately two hours after the conference call concludes on January 26, 2023 and can be accessed at 800-770-2030 (U.S.) or +1-647-362-9199 (international); passcode: 4855092. Internet access to the webcast, which includes audio (listen-only), will be available on the company's website at www.cohenandsteers.com under "Company—Investor Relations" under "Financials." The webcast will be archived on the website for one month.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

