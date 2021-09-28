U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,352.63
    -90.48 (-2.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,299.99
    -569.38 (-1.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,546.68
    -423.29 (-2.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,229.78
    -51.23 (-2.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.33
    -1.12 (-1.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,733.90
    -18.10 (-1.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.47
    -0.23 (-1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1688
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5340
    +0.0500 (+3.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3538
    -0.0166 (-1.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.5100
    +0.5320 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,831.14
    -1,149.01 (-2.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,033.22
    -23.93 (-2.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,028.10
    -35.30 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,183.96
    -56.10 (-0.19%)
     

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (PSF) Notification of Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This press release provides shareholders of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PSF) (the "Fund") with information regarding the sources of the distribution to be paid on September 30, 2021 and cumulative distributions paid fiscal year-to-date.

In December 2016, the Fund implemented a managed distribution policy in accordance with exemptive relief issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The managed distribution policy seeks to deliver the Fund's long-term total return potential through regular monthly distributions declared at a fixed rate per common share. The policy gives the Fund greater flexibility to realize long-term capital gains throughout the year and to distribute those gains on a regular monthly basis to shareholders. The Board of Directors of the Fund may amend, terminate or suspend the managed distribution policy at any time, which could have an adverse effect on the market price of the Fund's shares.

The Fund's monthly distributions may include long-term capital gains, short-term capital gains, net investment income and/or return of capital for federal income tax purposes. Return of capital includes distributions paid by the Fund in excess of its net investment income and net realized capital gains and such excess is distributed from the Fund's assets. A return of capital is not taxable; rather, it reduces a shareholder's tax basis in his or her shares of the Fund. The amount of monthly distributions may vary depending on a number of factors, including changes in portfolio and market conditions.

At the time of each monthly distribution, information will be posted to cohenandsteers.com and mailed to shareholders in a concurrent notice. However, this information may change at the end of the year because the final tax characteristics of the Fund's distributions cannot be determined with certainty until after the end of the calendar year. Final tax characteristics of all of the Fund's distributions will be provided on Form 1099-DIV, which is mailed after the close of the calendar year.

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year-to-date from the sources indicated. All amounts are expressed per common share.

DISTRIBUTION ESTIMATES

September 2021

YEAR-TO-DATE (YTD)

September 30, 2021*

Source

Per Share
Amount

% of Current
Distribution

Per Share
Amount

% of 2021
Distributions

Net Investment Income

$0.1180

75.16%

$0.9830

69.57%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0390

24.84%

$0.4300

30.43%

Return of Capital (or other Capital Source)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Total Current Distribution

$0.1570

100.00%

$1.4130

100.00%

You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of the Fund's managed distribution policy. The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this Notice are only estimates, are likely to change over time, and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for accounting and tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The amounts and sources of distributions year-to-date may be subject to additional adjustments.

*THE FUND WILL SEND YOU A FORM 1099-DIV FOR THE CALENDAR YEAR THAT WILL TELL YOU HOW TO REPORT THESE DISTRIBUTIONS FOR FEDERAL INCOME TAX PURPOSES

The Fund's Year-to-date Cumulative Total Return for fiscal year 2021 (January 1, 2021 through August 31, 2021) is set forth below. Shareholders should take note of the relationship between the Year-to-date Cumulative Total Return with the Fund's Cumulative Distribution Rate for 2021. In addition, the Fund's Average Annual Total Return for the five-year period ending August 31, 2021 is set forth below. Shareholders should note the relationship between the Average Annual Total Return with the Fund's Current Annualized Distribution Rate for 2021. The performance and distribution rate information disclosed in the table is based on the Fund's net asset value per share (NAV). The Fund's NAV is calculated as the total market value of all the securities and other assets held by the Fund minus the total liabilities, divided by the total number of shares outstanding. While NAV performance may be indicative of the Fund's investment performance, it does not measure the value of a shareholder's individual investment in the Fund. The value of a shareholder's investment in the Fund is determined by the Fund's market price, which is based on the supply and demand for the Fund's shares in the open market.

Fund Performance and Distribution Rate Information:

Year-to-date January 1, 2021 to August 31, 2021

Year-to-date Cumulative Total Return1

5.84%

Cumulative Distribution Rate2

5.21%


Five-year period ending August 31, 2021

Average Annual Total Return3

7.78%

Current Annualized Distribution Rate4

6.94%


1.

Year-to-date Cumulative Total Return is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV over the year-to-date time period including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions.

2.

Cumulative Distribution Rate for the Fund's current fiscal period (January 1, 2021 through September 30, 2021) measured on the dollar value of distributions in the year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of August 31, 2021.

3.

Average Annual Total Return represents the compound average of the Annual NAV Total Returns of the Fund for the five-year period ending August 31, 2021. Annual NAV Total Return is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV over a year including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions.

4.

The Current Annualized Distribution Rate is the current fiscal period's distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of August 31, 2021.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expense of the Fund carefully before investing. You can obtain the Fund's most recent periodic reports, when available, and other regulatory filings by contacting your financial advisor or visiting cohenandsteers.com. These reports and other filings can be found on the Securities and Exchange Commission's EDGAR Database. You should read these reports and other filings carefully before investing.

Shareholders should not use the information provided here in preparing their tax returns. Shareholders will receive a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year indicating how to report Fund distributions for federal income tax purposes.

Website: https://www.cohenandsteers.com
Symbol: (NYSE: CNS)

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, and Tokyo.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release and other statements that Cohen & Steers may make may contain forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which reflect the company's current views with respect to, among other things, its operations and financial performance. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "approximately," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates," or the negative versions of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties.

Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cohen--steers-select-preferred-and-income-fund-inc-psf-notification-of-sources-of-distribution-under-section-19a-301387252.html

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Dives On Janet Yellen Warning, Stocks Sell Off As Bond Yields Rise

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled as stocks sold off amid Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's default risk warning and bond yields rose.

  • Why AMC Stock Dropped Tuesday

    The move occurred as the broader market was declining, but the movie theater operator also got some potentially bad news recently.

  • Why Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax Stocks Are Falling Today

    This isn't shaping up to be a good week for the stocks of leading COVID-19 vaccine makers. Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were down 1.6% at 11:27 a.m. BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) stock had fallen 9.4%. Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares were 6.2% lower.

  • Why Gogo Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of Gogo (NASDAQ: GOGO) soared 37.6% on Tuesday after the provider of broadband connectivity services for the aviation market boosted its long-term financial forecast. The air travel industry is recovering from its coronavirus-related plunge -- and Gogo is poised to benefit. Gogo, in turn, is enjoying record equipment sales.

  • Micron Stock Falls on Disappointing Outlook. Chip Shortages Remain a Factor.

    The memory maker delivered strong results for its fiscal fourth quarter, but its forecast for the current quarter was below Wall Street's expectations.

  • Is Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    RV Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The NAV of the Business Owner Fund was €994.14 as of the end of the second quarter. The NAV increased 14.0% since the start of the year and 901.9% since its inception on […]

  • Memory-Chip Maker Micron Beats Fiscal Q4 Targets But Outlook Misses

    Memory-chip maker Micron Technology late Tuesday beat Wall Street's targets for its fiscal fourth quarter. But MU stock fell in extended trading.

  • Micron Slides After Memory-Chip Maker Delivers Weak Forecast

    (Bloomberg) -- Micron Technology Inc., the largest U.S. maker of memory chips, plunged in late trading after giving a lackluster forecast, a sign that booming demand for its computer and phone semiconductors may be waning.Sales will be about $7.65 billion in the period ending in November, Micron said Tuesday in a statement. That compares with an average analyst estimate of $8.57 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Excluding certain items, profit will be $2 to $2.10 a share, compare

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 40% (or More)

    Markets are up this year – that’s no news, the gains have been substantial and sustained – but recent weeks have made investors nervous. The resurgence of COVID, rising inflation and stubbornly high unemployment have already made headlines, but new problems are coming up overseas. In China, for example, a developing debt crisis in the giant Evergrande Group threatens to upend that country’s lending system. So, after a full nine months of gains this year, the stock markets are looking at the real

  • Dow Jones Dives; Schumer Moves As Yellen Issues Warning; Microsoft Slumps, Tesla Stock Fights

    The Dow Jones fell hard. Chuck Schumer made a pledge as Janet Yellen issued a debt warning. Microsoft stock fell as Tesla stock fought hard.

  • 9 Stocks Better than Apple (AAPL) According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 9 stocks better than Apple according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 4 Stocks Better than Apple According to Hedge Funds. Bloated valuations and questionable earnings growth are some of the most important factors that seasoned investors […]

  • Will Palantir Be Worth More Than IBM by 2025?

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and IBM (NYSE: IBM) are two very different types of tech companies. Palantir's market value has tripled since its direct listing last September, thanks to the robust growth of its data mining and AI platforms. IBM, which went public 110 years ago, has lost about a fifth of its value over the past decade as it struggled to grow its legacy businesses.

  • Market Recap: Tuesday, September 28

    Stocks sank Tuesday, with technology stocks leading the way lower as investors nervously eyed a swift rise in U.S. Treasury yields. Barry James, James Investment Research Portfolio Manager and Teddy Parrish, Parrish Capital CEO & CIO joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.&nbsp;

  • If You'd Invested $1,000 in C3.ai in 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    C3.ai (NYSE: AI) gained a lot of attention when it went public last December, for three main reasons. First, it was founded and led by Thomas Siebel, who previously founded the enterprise software company Siebel Systems and oversaw its sale to Oracle for $5.85 billion in 2006. Second, C3.ai dazzled investors with its 71% sales growth in fiscal 2020, which accelerated from its 48% growth in fiscal 2019.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Jefferies Says ‘Buy’

    After a full year of market gains, markets are getting a bit nervous. Inflation is up, US job openings are exceeding the number of unemployed by record amount, and the pile-up of container ships on the West Coast is a continuing reminder that supply chains have not yet recovered from the pandemic disruptions. Taking the measure of current conditions, Jefferies’ global equity strategist Sean Darby lays out the worst case scenario: “…if breakeven inflation expectations were to fall, narrowing real

  • Panic-buying signs emerge---not selling---in Tuesday trade despite sharp tumble for broader stock market as yields climb

    While the Nasdaq Composite Index on Tuesday morning was suffering a decline of more than 2%, market internals suggest investors in the Nasdaq-listed stocks are buying rather than selling stocks. The Arms Index Arms Index, a volume-weighted breadth measure, fell to 0.426, while many on Wall Street see declines below 0.500 as suggesting panic buying. The Arms Index is calculated by dividing the ratio of the number of advancing stocks over decliners by the ratio of the volume of advancing stocks ov

  • Why Kirkland Lake Gold Stock Crashed on Tuesday

    Investors aren't happy with Kirkland Lake's proposed merger with Agnico Eagle Mines, but are they overlooking potential benefits?

  • Is Novavax Stock A Sell As It Falls Alongside Other Covid Vaccine Stocks?

    Is Novavax stock a sell as it falls alongside other Covid vaccine makers Moderna and BioNTech? Is NVAX stock a sell right now?

  • Stock market news live updates: Nasdaq drops 2.8%, posting worst day since March as Treasury yield jump slams tech stocks

    Stocks sank Tuesday, with technology stocks leading the way lower as investors nervously eyed a swift rise in U.S. Treasury yields.

  • Is It Time to Buy the S&P 500's 3 Worst-Performing Stocks?

    Viatris, Las Vegas Sands, and Take-Two Interactive are trailing the market in 2021. You should consider buying two of them but stay away from the third.