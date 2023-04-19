Cohen Veterans Network Lights Philly Skyline Purple on April 18th for Month of the Military Child

Currently, there are nearly one million military children of active duty service members across the United States. Military kids uniquely experience many of the challenges associated with military life including lengthy separations from loved ones, frequent moves, and the need to continuously adapt to new schools and social circles. In fact, military families relocate 3x as often as civilian families. And during their school career, military children move and change schools an average of 6 to 9 times.

Pennsylvania is home to some 43,000 active duty service members, National Guardsman and Reservists with over 47,000 military spouses and children. There are also nearly 800,000 veterans across the state; the fourth-largest veterans' population by state in the country.

With its 23 Cohen Clinics across the country including one in Philadelphia, CVN is filling the gaps in care. The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at the University of Pennsylvania provides confidential, accessible mental health services to all post-9/11 veterans, active duty service members, National Guardsman and Reservists across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware. The clinic additionally serves the entire military family including spouses or partners, children, parents, siblings, caregivers, and others. Care is available in-person or across via telehealth regardless of role while in uniform, discharge status or combat experience.