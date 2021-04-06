U.S. markets close in 3 hours 1 minute

Cohen Veterans Network Marks 5-Year Anniversary Impacting the Lives of Nearly 25,000 Veterans & Military Family Members

·5 min read

CVN Announces Expansion with New Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic Locations Around the Country

STAMFORD, Conn., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen Veterans Network (CVN), a not-for-profit philanthropic organization that serves post-9/11 veterans and military families through a nationwide system of mental health clinics, is celebrating its five-year anniversary. Since its inception in April 2016, CVN has built 19 Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinics across the country and has treated nearly 25,000 clients.

Cohen Veterans Network (CVN)
Cohen Veterans Network (CVN)

"CVN has grown quickly. We're proud to have served nearly 25,000 veterans and military family members, but there is still a significant need," said CVN Founder Steven A. Cohen. "As we look to the next 5 years, we remain committed to filling the gaps in care and supporting our local communities across the country, providing high-quality mental health services to all post-9/11 veterans and military families."

As the network marks five years, CVN is expanding its footprint around the country to serve even more veterans and military family members. CVN will open four new Cohen Clinics in 2021 located in Fairbanks, AK; Oceanside, CA; Colorado Springs, CO as well as Hinesville, GA, which will be the first of its kind in the state of Georgia. Collectively, more than 90,000 post-9/11 veterans, and their family members, as well as more than 115,000 family members of active duty service men and women will be eligible for care at these new locations.

"CVN was founded with a straightforward goal – to ensure access to high-quality mental health care," said CVN President & CEO Dr. Anthony Hassan. "We are committed to filling gaps and meeting our clients where they are to help ensure that we continue to save lives, save families, and save futures."

CVN treats the entire military family including parents, siblings, spouses or partners, children, caregivers, and others. In fact, 48% of CVN clients are non-veteran military family members. Children make up 14% of this group. While 52% of all clients are veterans or service members. Among all clients, women represent 51% of the population. Among veteran clients, women make up 28% of the group. This percentage is more than two times the size of the female veteran population in the United States.

Care is available in-person or via CVN Telehealth, face-to-face video therapy, to reduce barriers to care. In fact, through the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly all care has been delivered via telehealth. In 2020, CVN hosted 65,000 telehealth sessions. While in 2021, to date, CVN has provided 20,046 telehealth sessions, making up 97% of all care.

Among clients surveyed, 96% would recommend CVN clinics to a veteran, family member, or friend. The impact of the organization can be felt directly from clients:

"I am very surprised at the progress that I have been making. I really thought that I was a hopeless case. I didn't realize how powerful behavior and thoughts were on mood. This clinic is a literal lifesaver for this combat vet." – Cohen Clinic Client

"The help I have received from the front desk, to my therapist, to the case manager has been amazing. I would recommend this clinic to any and all military families." – Cohen Clinic Client

"So far the experience has been seamless. I really LOVE the Telehealth option with two kids and a busy schedule. It's easy to log in anywhere to complete a visit." – Cohen Clinic Client

CVN provides military culturally competent care for a variety of mental health challenges including depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress, adjustment issues, anger, grief and loss, family issues, transition challenges, relationship problems, and children's behavioral problems.

Treatment is available to all post-9/11 veterans. This includes any person who has served in the U.S. Armed Forces, including the National Guard and Reserves, regardless of combat experience, role while in uniform or discharge status.

"Access to mental health care is among the top challenges facing the veteran community in treating the invisible wounds of war," said Jeremy Butler, CEO of Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America. "CVN has been a trusted partner to IAVA as we work in tandem to meet the needs of veterans and eliminate obstacles that stand in the way of receiving care. We look forward to continuing our partnership to improve the lives of post-9/11 veterans."

The network additionally offers case management services to clients for assistance with challenges such as employment, benefits, housing, finances, and education. CVN also works hand in hand with a number of national and local community partner organizations to provide further essential support for veterans and military families.

"We know that the stressors of military life can contribute to adverse mental health outcomes. CVN is providing critical mental health care when and how military families need it the most," said Kathy Roth-Douquet, CEO of Blue Star Families. "They have been an invaluable partner to Blue Star Families as we support one another's efforts in strengthening military families."

ABOUT COHEN VETERANS NETWORK

Cohen Veterans Network is a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit, clinically integrated mental health system for post-9/11 veterans and military families. CVN focuses on improving mental health outcomes, operating a network of outpatient mental health clinics for veterans and military families in high-need communities, in which trained clinicians deliver holistic, evidence-based care to treat mental health conditions. Learn more about CVN here.

  • Halliburton's CEO earned $10 million more in 2020, despite pledge to cut pay

    The top executive for oilfield services firm Halliburton Co earned roughly $10 million more in 2020 than the prior year, despite pledges from the company to reduce executive pay as the coronavirus pandemic crushed the oil industry. Jeff Miller earned a total of $22.3 million in 2020, versus $12.8 million the previous year. Halliburton last year pledged to cut executive pay as it laid off thousands of workers in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, which sent oil prices plummeting and activity grinding to a halt.

  • Stocks Climb to Record After Strong Economic Data: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rallied to a record after solid U.S. economic data added to evidence the recovery is gaining momentum. The dollar fell while Treasuries were little changed. Oil sank.Most major groups in the S&P 500 rose, with the gauge extending gains into a third session. The Nasdaq 100 advanced 2%. Google’s parent Alphabet Inc. jumped as the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the company didn’t commit copyright infringement when it used Oracle Corp.’s programming code in the Android operating system. Tesla Inc. rallied after blowout delivery numbers from the electric-vehicle maker. GameStop Corp. slumped on plans to sell up to $1 billion worth of additional shares.Traders pushed up the value of stocks after data highlighted an economic pickup as more Americans are vaccinated against the coronavirus, restrictions are rolled back and fiscal relief takes hold. U.S. service providers had the fastest growth on record in March as orders jumped to new highs. The figures from the Institute for Supply Management followed a Friday report showing that employers added the most jobs in seven months.“It’s hard to look around and find a lot of reasons to be negative,” said Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird. “We had a big beat on March payrolls, Treasuries have mostly been unchanged. It’s one of those situations where good news is actually good news.”Despite the gains in stocks in recent days, speculators have been pulling back their bets for lower volatility. Net short non-commercial positions in Cboe Volatility Index futures have shrunk for six straight weeks to their lowest since the beginning of December. The U.S. equity volatility benchmark fell to its lowest in over a year on Thursday as the S&P 500 closed at a record high.Some key events to watch this week:The 2021 Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group take place virtually. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is among the participants of a climate discussion on Tuesday. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell takes part in a panel about the global economy on Thursday.The Fed publishes minutes from its March meeting on Wednesday.Japan releases its balance of payments numbers Thursday.China’s consumer and producer prices data are due Friday.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 rose 1.4% as of 4 p.m. New York time.The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.1%.The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 1.7%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index declined 0.3%.The euro increased 0.4% to $1.1811.The Japanese yen appreciated 0.4% to 110.21 per dollar.BondsThe yield on two-year Treasuries sank two basis points to 0.17%.The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 1.71%.The yield on 30-year Treasuries declined less than one basis point to 2.35%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude dipped 4.3% to $58.78 a barrel.Gold was little changed at $1,728.26 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • LG's smartphone exit: who stands to gain?

    LG Electronics' move to exit its loss-making mobile business is expected to create more opportunities for Samsung than its other rivals in the lucrative North American smartphone market, analysts said. LG's U.S. market share currently stands at about 10%, research firms Gartner and Counterpoint estimated, adding it was stronger in markets where it partnered with telecom companies to include its devices as part of a mobile plan. "Apple tends to cater to the higher end of the (U.S.) market; so it might grab a small portion of LG's sales," Gartner analyst Tuong Nguyen said.

  • Sarcos Robotics Plans SPAC Deal for $1.3 Billion Value

    (Bloomberg) -- Sarcos Robotics is planning to go public through a reverse merger with blank-check company Rotor Acquisition Corp.The Salt Lake City-based robot maker and the special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, will have a combined valuation of $1.3 billion including debt, the company said in a statement on Tuesday, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report. The deal includes a potential earnout of an additional $281 million based on the performance of the stock after the merger.To help fund the transaction, the companies have raised about $220 million in a private investment in public equity, or PIPE, from investors including BlackRock Inc., Millennium Management, Palantir Technologies Inc., Caterpillar Venture Capital Inc. and Schlumberger, as well as from their own executives.Sarcos develops robotic systems for non-repetitive tasks that are designed to increase productivity among industrial and military workers. Its wearable devices help people move heavy objects with mechanical limbs and support, reducing workplace injuries and allowing employees less capable of strenuous labor to carry out tasks such as lifting airport baggage and manufacturing components without assistance.Led by Chief Executive Officer Ben Wolff, Sarcos will receive as much as $496 million in proceeds from the SPAC transaction, the company said in the statement. Wolff was a co-founder of Clearwire Corp., which was acquired by Sprint Corp. in 2013.The company will lease its exoskeleton, wearable device starting at $100,000 a year, similar to the total cost of hiring a worker for $25 an hour in the U.S., Wolff said in an interview.“Our value proposition is,” he said, “to deliver the productivity of three, four or five workers, depending on the use cases, industry and the job etc.”Initial versions of the devices cost “Hundreds of thousands of dollars” to make, Wolff said. He projects that cost will shrink to $65,000 once Sarcos achieves full-scale production in five years. Currently, the company’s only product in the market is an inspection and surveillance robot, which Wolff said will account for a small portion of its revenue once bigger and more expensive, products are commercialized.Rotor raised $276 million in its initial public offering in January. Its CEO is former Credit Suisse First Boston President Brian Finn, while its chairman is Stefan Selig, a former Bank of America Corp. executive and a U.S. Commerce Department official during the Obama administration.When the combined company’s stock price reaches $15 and $20, there are 1 million shares, representing $280 million, that are structured in an earnout, Selig said.“We did that so everybody is incentivized and aligned to do what we are hoping and expecting to happen here, which is to create significant long-term value,” he said.(Update with interviews with Sarcos and Rotor executives.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Mozambique’s World-Topping Currency Shrugs Off Gas-Project Raid

    (Bloomberg) -- A deadly raid by insurgents that stopped work at a gas project that Mozambique depends on for an economic revival has done little to derail a world-beating rally in the country’s currency.The metical has appreciated 14% against the dollar since the beginning of February, making it the world’s best performing currency in the period. And its stellar run isn’t over yet, according to Rand Merchant Bank’s Johannesburg-based analysts Neville Mandimika and Daniel Kavishe.“Given the excess dollar liquidity in the market, as aggregate mining activity gains traction, we expect the metical to strengthen,” they said in a a note Tuesday. “We expect the central bank to allow for further build-up in dollar liquidity, which will see the currency strengthen even further, in order to counter the effects of import inflation.”Total SE evacuated workers from its $20 billion liquefied natural-gas project in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province last month for the second time this year, following an attack on a nearby town that houses many contractors. The company hasn’t given a date by which it’ll resume work on the project, that was scheduled to start exporting the fuel in 2024.Mozambique’s currency has appreciated even as its dollar bonds fell to the lowest since June, with yields spiking to 10.7%. The International Monetary Fund on Monday cut its economic-growth forecast for Mozambique to 1.6% this year, from 2.1% it had predicted in October.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Binance-Owned WazirX Launches India’s First NFT Platform

    "We are confident that this would be a beautiful marriage of arts, technology and commerce," one film actor said.

  • Buyout Barons Push M&A Loans to $70 Billion as Demand Surges

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street buyout barons are rushing to the leveraged loan market to finance takeovers and dividends as they dial up risk-taking amid a brightening economic outlook.Loan launches that back mergers and leveraged buyouts spiked to $70 billion in the first quarter of 2021, the most since 2018 and a 60% jump from a year ago. Those that have a dividend component surged to $13.4 billion, the most since 2014, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.The leveraged loan market has long been the favored financing source for private equity firms looking to juice returns on corporate takeovers and to reward themselves with payouts before selling their acquisitions. As buyout firms seek to take advantage of the positive macro backdrop and increased demand for floating-rate debt to raise funding, there’s little sign of a let-up ahead.Already this month RSA Security started the selling $2 billion of term loans for its purchase by Clearlake Capital Group and Symphony Technology Group. The loan for Apollo Global Management Inc.’s buyout of retailer Michaels Cos. is due to wrap up this week. And CoreLogic Inc.’s $4 billion deal to fund its its takeover by Stone Point Capital and Insight Capital is currently in market.Dividend-backing deals are also hitting the market from companies including obstetrics and gynecology services company OB Hospitalist Group Inc. and SubCom, a fiber optic network provider. They join Organon & Co., which is offering $3 billion of loans and about $4.5 billion of bonds to pay a spinoff related dividend to Merck & Co.Firms looking to raise financing for takeovers are finding willing buyers for floating-rate loans as Treasury yields continue to climb and inflation expectations pick up. Leveraged loan funds saw inflows of $12.7 billion in the first quarter as the 10-year Treasury rate jumped 83 basis points.U.S.Dealers are calling for as much as $25 billion of high-grade supply this week, with sales expected to pick up Tuesday and Wednesday. Forecasts for the month stand at $90 billion to $100 billion.Marvell Technology is in the market with a three-part investment-grade offering to help fund its acquisition of Inphi Corp.U.S. investment-grade borrowers raised $278.7 billion of syndicated loans in the first quarter of 2021, surpassing pre-Covid-19 levels as the economy continues to recover from the pandemicThe relentless rally in the U.S. high-yield market has pushed spreads to an almost 14-year low while risk premiums for CCCs, the riskiest junk bonds, dropped to 526 basis points -- a level last seen nearly three years agoFor deal updates, click here for the New Issue MonitorFor more, click here for the Credit Daybook AmericasEuropePrimary market participants expect the Easter holiday to limit issuance activity this week, according to a Bloomberg News survey conducted on March 26.High-yield bonds with more than 6.95 billion euros ($8.2 billion) outstanding are trading above upcoming call prices, making it attractive for issuers to redeem the securities in the next three monthsAsiaWarren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. kicked off a multi-tranche yen bond deal on Monday, several months after announcing investments in Japan’s biggest trading companies.China’s central bank asked lenders to rein in credit supply on concern the surge in loans is fueling asset bubbles, the Financial Times reportedNew rupee bond offerings from Indian firms have almost dried up ahead of the central bank’s monetary policy announcement on Wednesday. All economists in a Bloomberg survey expect the Reserve Bank of India to keep interest rates unchangedFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Credit Suisse Could Face Further Archegos Impact This Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG could see further impact from the Archegos Capital Management blowup this quarter as it winds down residual positions.While the Swiss bank has substantially reduced its exposure, the sale of about $2.3 billion worth of stocks via block trades this week didn’t affect the first-quarter figures, according to a person familiar with the matter. Any further impact from that and other swings in remaining positions would be booked in the second quarter, the person said, asking for anonymity to discuss internal information.A spokesperson for Credit Suisse declined to comment.Credit Suisse on Tuesday said it would book a 4.4 billion franc ($4.7 billion) writedown tied to the implosion of Archegos and replace more than half a dozen executives in response to the firm’s worst trading debacle in over a decade. The charge puts the bank on track for its second straight net loss and prompted it to cut the dividend, suspend share buybacks and scrap bonuses for top management.The bank’s latest trades came more than a week after several rivals dumped their shares to skirt losses. Credit Suisse hit the market with block trades tied to ViacomCBS Inc., Vipshop Holdings Ltd. and Farfetch Ltd., a person with knowledge of the matter said. The stocks traded substantially below where they were last month before Bill Hwang’s family office imploded.Read more:Credit Suisse Takes $4.7 Billion Archegos Hit, Cuts Dividend (2)Credit Suisse Sells $2.3 Billion of Stocks Tied to Archegos (2)For a QuickTake on the collapse of Archegos, click hereFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner to take trading card company Topps public in $1.3 billion SPAC deal

    Topps will become a public company again with the help of former Disney CEO Michael Eisner and top Wall Streeter Jason Mudrick.

  • Stimulus checks sent to 130M Americans so far. Delayed payments for some Social Security beneficiaries to roll out.

    The Treasury has issued more than 130 million stimulus payments under President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. Here's how to check your payment status.

  • GameStop Capitalizes on Surge With $1 Billion Share Sale Program

    (Bloomberg) -- GameStop Corp. is set to cash in on its 2021 surge after the company said it may sell up to $1 billion worth of additional shares in one of the largest at-the-market equity offerings ever announced for the retail sector.The video game retailer erased an early 14% drop to close 2.4% lower in New York at $186.95. Jefferies will manage the offering of up to 3.5 million shares, according to a statement, and proceeds will be used to further accelerate its corporate transformation.GameStop’s offering plan is 10 times larger than one it announced in December with Jefferies, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. However, the potential dilution to shareholders is about the same since the retailer was worth $13.4 billion at Thursday’s close, roughly 10 times its value at the end of 2020.The at-the-market program is also different than traditional secondary offerings as it enables the company to sell shares directly into the open market, allowing it to take advantage of an influx of individual investors.“It makes sense to convert some of the stock into cash, which could then be used to accelerate the transformation effort,” said Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joe Feldman in an email. “Cash would be a more attractive currency than stock to complete an acquisition to accelerate the transformation.”Nearly 14 million shares changed hands on Monday, that’s less than half what’s been seen on average over the past month. Traders will keep a close eye on trading volume this week as the nature of the offering means the company can complete the stock sale at their discretion.As part of a corporate overhaul spearheaded by activist investor and board member Ryan Cohen, the company has brought in a number of new executives including a chief growth officer and chief technology officer, adding technology experience to its team to help move the company away from its brick-and-mortar business.In a separate statement on Monday, GameStop released preliminary sales results for the first nine weeks of fiscal 2021. Total global sales increased about 11% from the same period a year ago, jumping 18% in March after a 5.3% rise in February.GameStop, based in the Dallas suburbs, has suffered with the video-game industry’s shift to online distribution. With gamers downloading more and more -- or at least ordering software and gear via e-commerce -- there’s less reason to make a trip to a physical store. The company reported disappointing fourth-quarter earnings last month.(Updates share price move throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tesla’s Blowout Deliveries Lift Shares Even as Smaller Peers Lag

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. first-quarter delivery numbers blew past analysts’ estimates, helping the stock fend off a slide in the broader electric vehicle industry amid growing skepticism about the future of President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill.Shares of the Elon Musk-led company closed up 4.4% in New York, leaving it down 2.1% year to date. Over the past 12 months, the stock has advanced more than 600%. Other EV stocks like Workhorse Group Inc. and Lordstown Motors Corp. dropped on Monday.EV companies overall have received some good news in the past week, including a big push into electric vehicles in the infrastructure spending bill unveiled last week, and the estimate-crushing delivery figures from Tesla. But that may not be enough to stop a decline in the stocks that has seen investor interest wane this year. Auto stocks, EV and otherwise, have also been plagued by a global shortage of semiconductors.“The rhetoric around Biden’s infrastructure stimulus is what’s creating the weakness,” Roth Capital Partners analyst Craig Irwin said in an interview, discussing the EV selloff. “There is low certainty this will pass as proposed,” the analyst said.However, the underperformance in EVs is probably misplaced, Irwin said, noting that both political parties like the domestic success story of Tesla and would welcome a revival of Detroit with EVs.Biden’s infrastructure bill has already started facing its challenges, with Republicans saying they want no part of the corporate tax hikes needed to pay for the plan and some progressive Democrats saying the package would not spend nearly enough.Most EV companies’ shares fell on Monday. Workhorse lost 6.4% and Lordstown Motors closed down 4%. Nikola Corp. tumbled 7.8%, while Fisker Inc. and XPeng Inc. both ended the day 2.5% lower.Tesla on Friday said it delivered 184,800 cars worldwide for the first quarter of the year, outpacing the 169,850 average of analysts’ estimates in a Bloomberg survey. While the company does not break out sales by geography, the U.S. and China are its largest markets and the company said it was “encouraged by the strong reception of the Model Y in China.”‘Sentiment Shifter’“These delivery numbers are a paradigm and sentiment shifter for the space going forward,” Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives wrote in a note, calling Tesla’s delivery numbers a “jaw dropper.”Models 3 and Y, which accounted for almost all of the sales in the period, are manufactured in Tesla’s plants in Fremont, California, and in Shanghai, China.“Receptivity to the Model Y in China was always a gray area in our minds since there was never disclosure on deposit/interest levels from Tesla,” Cowen analyst Jeffrey Osborne wrote in a note, adding that the strength in that country appeared to have driven sales.Several Wall Street analysts raised their estimates and price targets on Tesla after the sales results. JPMorgan Chase analyst Ryan Brinkman said its ability to produce roughly the same amount of vehicles in the first quarter as in the last three months of 2020, stands out in the industry, given global light vehicle production is estimated to have declined about 16% sequentially in the same period because of the chip shortage.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Is your state saying no to the $10,200 unemployment tax break?

    More than a dozen are not excluding the benefits from state taxes. Is yours among them?

  • Scaramucci: Bitcoin Is The Apex Predator, But Ethereum Will Be The Actual Store Of Value

    Anthony Scaramucci, known Bitcoin proponent heading global investment firm SkyBridge Capital, believes that the future of the digital asset in investment portfolios is inevitable. What Happened: In a recent interview with CNBC, Scaramucci called it "the apex predator in the space. I tell my clients whether you like it or not, the world is moving into digitization.” SkyBridge Capital’s Bitcoin Fund LP holds over $600 million worth of Bitcoin at present, and two weeks ago, the firm applied for the SEC approval of a Bitcoin ETF. However, by Scaramucci’s own admission, SkyBridge’s focus on Bitcoin may have more to do with its clients’ preferences rather than his own. “I predicted Ethereum has good fundamentals and will grow, but I’m in an institutionalist sort of business. I think like an institutionalist, and I’ve got to get my clients thinking about cryptocurrency and digital assets. So, as a first step, I’m focused on Bitcoin and we only have now a Bitcoin fund,” he said. Why It Matters: In recent months, Ethereum has risen in popularity, and price, after its use cases extended beyond DeFi (decentralized finance) into the realm of NFTs (non-fungible tokens). The second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap has garnered support from high-profile investors, including Mark Cuban, who recently revealed his bullish stance on Ethereum, calling it a “hotbed of continuous innovation”. Scaramucci appeared to share this belief too, as he went on to state, "The technology around Ethereum is going to make it a sticky cryptocurrency and a store of value and something people will transact with.” What Else: While he wouldn’t recommend a 20% portfolio allocation towards cryptocurrency just yet, Scaramucci thinks that an allocation between one and three percent would be ideal for investors. “When you think about our children... they're going to be very comfortable transacting in Ethereum or Bitcoin, and I’ve got to get my clients ready for that,” he said. “If they have a 1, 2, or 3% position they're going to look at us as fiduciaries and think they were very well served.” See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCoinbase Employees Exchange NFT Wedding Rings On Ethereum Blockchain During CeremonyAnalysts Suggest 'Silent Crash' May Be Underway As NFT Prices Floors Plummet© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • UPDATE 1-IMF favors global minimum corporate tax - chief economist

    The International Monetary Fund has long favored adoption of a global minimum tax on corporate profits, the Fund's chief economist, Gita Gopinath, told reporters on Tuesday, calling tax avoidance a troubling issue for the global economy. Gopinath said current disparities in national corporate tax rates had triggered "a large amount" of tax shifting and tax avoidance, reducing the tax base on which governments could collect revenues to fund needed economic and social spending. "It is a big concern," Gopinath told reporters during an online briefing.

  • ‘We’re seeing widespread frothiness, bubbles, risk-taking and leverage,’ warns ‘Dr. Doom’ on state of stock-market

    Prominent academic Nouriel Roubini, a professor of economics at the New York University Stern School of Business, explains in an interview with Bloomberg TV that aired Tuesday that risk-taking on Wall Street is reaching dangerous levels, in his view.

  • 2 Compelling Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    The crises of the past year – the COVID pandemic, the social lockdowns, the economic shock – are on the wane, and that’s good. However, the crisis post-mortems are rolling in. It’s only natural to compare the current economic crisis to the ‘Great Recession’ of 12 years ago, but as Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus points out, “Considering the differences in what caused the Great Financial Crisis of a little more than 12 years ago… and the current crisis… it’s little wonder that as good as things are when compared to this time last year there remains much to be revealed as to how the exit and the legacy of the pandemic crisis will take shape…” Stoltzfus also believes that the economic data, while suffering some setbacks, is generally resilient. Markets are rising, and that, as Stoltzfus says, “…in our view likely presents more opportunity than risk for investors who have suitable tolerance for risk and who practice patience.” Taking Stoltzfus’ outlook into consideration, we wanted to take a closer look at two stocks earning a round of applause from Oppenheimer's stock analysts. Using TipRanks’ database, we learned that both share a profile: a Strong Buy consensus rating from the Street’s analyst corps and a reliable dividend yielding at least 8%. Let’s see what Oppenheimer has to say about them. Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) We’ll start with Owl Rock Capital, one of the financial industry’s myriad specialty finance companies. These companies generally inhabit the middle-market finance sector, where they make available capital for acquisitions, recapitalizations, and general operations to mid-market companies that don’t necessarily have access to other sources of credit. Owl Rock’s portfolio consists of investments in 119 companies, totaling $11.3 billion. Of these investments, 96% are senior secured loans. Owl Rock reported its 4Q20, and full year results, at the end of February. The company saw Q4 net income of $180.7 million, which came out to 46 cents per share. This was up from 36 cents per share in 4Q19, a 27% increase. Also up was investment income, which at $221.3 million for the quarter was up 9% year-over-year. Full-year investment income was $803.3 million, up more than 11% from 2019. In addition, the company finished 2019 with over $27 billion in assets under management. Of particular interest to dividend investors, Owl Rock’s board declared a 31-cent per common share dividend for the first quarter. This is payable in mid-May, and matches the company’s previous regular dividend payments. The annualized rate of $1.24 gives a yield of 9%. Also of interest about Owl Rock’s dividend, the company paid out the sixth and final special dividend – related to the 2019 IPO launch – in this past December. In 2019, ORCC paid out for 80 cent special dividends, along with the regular dividend payments. The company has kept its dividend reliable, meeting both the regular and special payments, since going public in the summer of 2019. Owl Rock caught the attention of Oppenheimer’s Mitchel Penn, who sees the company as a solid investment with potential to beat the estimates. "We estimate EPS of $1.22 and $1.34 in 2021 and 2022 for an ROE of 8% and 9%, respectively. We project that Owl Rock can earn a 8.5% ROE, and given an estimated cost of equity capital of 8.5% we calculate a fair value of $15/share or 1.02x book value," Penn noted. "To achieve an 8.5% ROE, ORCC will either need to increase its portfolio yield from 8.4% to 9.0% or increase its leverage from 1x to 1.2x. It’s also possible that it does a little of both. Our model accounts for the fee expense increase from a flat 75 bps to a base fee of 1.5% on assets and an incentive fee of 17.5% on income." Penn rates this stock an Outperform (i.e., a Buy), and his $15 price target suggest a 7% upside potential from current levels. The dividend yield, however, is the true attraction here (To watch Penn’s track record, click here.) ORCC shares have attracted 3 recent reviews, and all are to Buy – which makes the Strong Buy consensus rating unanimous. This stock is selling for $13.98 per share and has an average price target of $14.71. (See ORCC stock analysis on TipRanks) Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS) Sticking with the mid-market finance sector, we’ll take a look at Fidus Investment. This company, like Owl Rock, offers capital access to smaller firms, including access to debt solutions. Fidus has a portfolio that is based mainly on senior secured debt, along with mezzanine debt. The company that Fidus has invested in are valued between $10 million and $150 million. In the fourth quarter, rounding out 2020, Fidus invested in seven companies new to its portfolio, putting a total of $103.9 million into the investments. The company’s portfolio, for that quarter, brought in an adjusted net investment income of $10.7 million, or 25 cents per common share. This was up 3 cents, or 13%, year-over-year. For the full year 2020, the adjusted net income reached $38 million, up from $35.3 million in 2019. Per share, 2020’s $1.55 was up 7.6% yoy. Fidus’ shares have been climbing steadily in the past year. Since last April, the stock has gained an impressive 153%. This gives FDUS a solid share appreciation, to complement the dividend returns. Those dividends are substantial. The company declared its 1Q21 payment in February, and paid out on March 26. The regular payment, at 31 cents per common share, yields 8% with an annualized payout of $1.24. In addition to this regular payment, Fidus also declared a special dividend of 7 cents per share, nearly double the 4-cent special payment made in the previous quarter. Turning now to the Oppenheimer coverage on Fidus, we find that 5-star analyst Chris Kotowski is pleased with this company, enough to rate it an Outperform (i.e. Buy) with an $18 price target. This figure suggests a 15% one-year upside. (To watch Kotowski’s track record, click here) “The fundamentals [are] stable with debt investments at year-end essentially stable and interest income in line with both the prior quarter and our estimate…. What we are most pleased about is that we ended the year with only one small non-accrual. There was a significant loss during the year on one credit, which was crystallized in 4Q20, but there were also equity gains in 1Q20 that offset that, and in our mind, the fact that we end a year like this with minimal net losses validates FDUS's business model.” Of Fidus’ dividend policy, maintaining a base payment with special dividends added on when possible, Kotowski writes simply, “We think a variable dividend makes a world of sense.” Like ORCC above, this is a stock with a unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating based on 3 recent positive reviews. Fidus’ shares are selling for $15.70 and their $17.17 average price target indicates a 9% upside potential from that level. (See FDUS stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • The new monthly stimulus checks for families may be delayed, IRS says

    The IRS commissioner is warning about payments that are part of an expanded child credit.

  • Gold Steadies Amid Recovery Optimism After U.S. Jobs Report

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold steadied as investors weighed a better-than-expected U.S. jobs report against a weakening dollar.Employers in the U.S. added the most jobs in seven months in March, as more coronavirus vaccinations and fewer business restrictions bolstered the labor market recovery. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 916,000 from February, according to a Labor Department report released on Good Friday holiday, when stocks and commodities markets were closed and the bond market closed early.“The outstanding jump in employment is fueling optimism that growth this year will be extraordinary, boosting both stocks and interest rates, which pulls gold in opposite directions,” Tai Wong, head of metals derivatives trading at BMO Capital Markets, said in an email.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3% and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. dropped its short call on the currency.Commodity traders are also watching the progress of U.S. President Joe Biden’s $2.25 trillion infrastructure-spending proposal. Republicans, wary of the tax increases needed to fund it, have said they may support a smaller plan.Still, bullion trading volume remains muted as markets in much of Europe, Australia, China and Hong Kong are shut for the Easter Monday holiday.Gold prices this year had their first quarterly drop since 2018 as U.S. bond yields rose amid more optimism over the post-pandemic economic recovery. That has caused investors to turn more bearish on the precious metal -- holdings in bullion-backed exchange-traded funds have dropped to the lowest since May, while hedge funds cut net bullish gold bets to a three-week low last week.“Gold is likely to face an uphill climb -- the global economy is recovering fast,” said Howie Lee, an economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp.Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,726.75 an ounce at 2:45 p.m. in New York. Futures for June delivery on the Comex settled little changed at $1,728.80 an ounce. Spot silver, platinum and palladium all fell.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Japan Airlines to retire 777 planes with Pratt & Whitney engines after United incident

    "JAL has decided to accelerate the retirement of all P&W equipped Boeing 777 by March 2021, which (was) originally planned by March 2022," the Japanese airline said on Monday in a notice on its website. JAL said it would use newer Airbus SE A350s on domestic routes to Osaka's Itami Airport and use international planes for other domestic routes to help maintain flight frequencies.