U.S. markets close in 2 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,304.64
    -69.30 (-1.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,209.42
    -683.18 (-2.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,566.45
    -184.95 (-1.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,015.24
    -32.85 (-1.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.52
    +8.80 (+9.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,939.00
    +38.30 (+2.02%)
     

  • Silver

    25.43
    +1.06 (+4.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1107
    -0.0115 (-1.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7260
    -0.1130 (-6.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3308
    -0.0113 (-0.84%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7700
    -0.2200 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,580.65
    +2,380.70 (+5.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    981.51
    +4.53 (+0.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,330.20
    -128.05 (-1.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,844.72
    +317.90 (+1.20%)
     

Cohere Health Leaders Selected to Speak at ViVE Conference

·3 min read

Executives to share UM collaboration strategies for population health and revenue cycle optimization

BOSTON, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohere Health, a recognized leader in intelligent utilization management (UM) technology, announced that two of its senior leaders will speak at the inaugural ViVE conference March 6-9 in Miami Beach, FL. The company's executives will share their perspectives on how to use AI and machine learning to build patient-centered solutions that improve outcomes and reduce costs. Founded in 2019, Cohere drives collaborative UM by aligning patients, physicians, and health plans on evidence-based care paths at the point of care.

Cohere Health drives collaborative utilization management by aligning physicians and health plans on evidence-based care paths for the patient&#x002019;s entire care journey. By integrating these care paths into the prior authorization submission process, Cohere&#x002019;s platform reduces denial rates and medical expenses while improving patient outcomes. For more information, visit coherehealth.com. (PRNewsfoto/Cohere Health)
Cohere Health drives collaborative utilization management by aligning physicians and health plans on evidence-based care paths for the patient’s entire care journey. By integrating these care paths into the prior authorization submission process, Cohere’s platform reduces denial rates and medical expenses while improving patient outcomes. For more information, visit coherehealth.com. (PRNewsfoto/Cohere Health)

The company's CEO, Siva Namasivayam, will join fellow healthcare startup CEOs at an innovation summit to discuss how a new generation of health technology is disrupting our accepted paradigms for population health. Namasivayam will explain how healthcare organizations can scale transformation and investments in digital health, offering real-world examples of Cohere's work to streamline UM through automated workflows, episode-based care paths, and AI-driven clinical recommendations.

In addition, Gina Kim, Cohere Health's Chief Product Officer, will speak at a panel discussion focused on the digital renaissance of revenue cycle management. Panelists will explore how technology, data, and re-engineered processes are helping to improve price transparency, reduce payment processing barriers, and deliver value to the healthcare consumer.

  • Population Health Technology 2.0
    Sunday, March 6 at 2:00 p.m. ET
    Panelists: Siva Namasivayam, Co-Founder and CEO, Cohere Health; Kevin Coloton, Founder and CEO, Curation Health; Ben Quirk, Chief Strategy Officer, CareMax/CareOptimize; Jia Jia Ye, Co-Founder and CEO, Springtide Child Development

    Disruptive technology and tech-enabled services companies have developed platforms that empower clinicians with the insights needed to better understand the populations they manage. Some focus on technology alone, some on tech-enabled services, and some on delivering patient care for targeted populations.

  • The Revenue Cycle Management Matrix: Choose the Red Pill
    Monday, March 7, 3:00 p.m. ET
    Panelists: Gina Kim, Chief Product Officer, Cohere Health; Jeb Dunkleberger, CEO, Sutter Health| Aetna; Jacob Shiff, Co-Founder and CEO, Anomaly; Tamara Ward, SVP of Insurance Business Operations, Oscar Health

    Healthcare organizations are using EHRs and administrative systems as a springboard to build technical automation by way of AI, robotic process automation, and data sharing. Such innovations address repetitive workflows and improve communication between payers, providers, and patients.

The new ViVE conference seeks to merge the leadership of the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) with the digital marketplace of HLTH. Industry leaders who are shaping tech-enabled healthcare and enabling digital health innovation will have the opportunity to network and attend educational sessions in the service of advancing healthcare. The four-day event is expected to draw C-Suite executives, digital health leaders and buyers, health startups and investors, solution providers and government agencies. For more information, view the ViVE agenda.

About Cohere
Cohere Health drives collaborative utilization management (UM) by aligning physicians and health plans on evidence-based care paths for the patient's entire care journey. By integrating these care paths into the prior authorization submission process, Cohere's digital UM platform reduces denial rates and medical expenses while improving patient outcomes. The company is a winner of the TripleTree iAward and has been named to both Fierce Healthcare's Fierce 15 and CB Insights' Digital Health 150 lists. Cohere's investors include Flare Capital Partners, Define Ventures, Deerfield, Polaris Partners, and Longitude Capital.

Media Contact:
Jessica Smith
Amendola Communications for Cohere Health
910.508.9980
jsmith@acmarketingpr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cohere-health-leaders-selected-to-speak-at-vive-conference-301493096.html

SOURCE Cohere Health

Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia calls in authorities after hackers steal workers' log-ins and leak them online

    Nvidia, the US microchip giant, has alerted authorities after hackers stole employees’ login details and began leaking them online.

  • Apple Is Working On a Mysterious New Product

    While the iPad was once presented as the middle ground between a phone and a computer, the ultra-noncommittal among us may soon have yet one more option: Apple is reportedly working on a foldable iPad/MacBook hybrid. Display Supply Chain Consultants analyst Ross Young was the first to write that Apple has been exploring the option of a "foldable notebook" alongside the foldable iPhone that was rumored to hit shelves in 2023. While the news has never been mentioned by Apple and no photos publicly exist, DSCC reports it have a 20-inch screen that could transform from a monitor to a keyboard depending on its position.

  • Bitcoin and Ether Face Bears, Why XRP Could Tumble

    Bitcoin price is facing a strong resistance near $38,600, ether price is moving lower below $2,650, XRP is struggling to stay above the key $0.675 support.

  • Russia’s Swift Exclusion Could Spur Cyber Attacks. 10 Stocks That Could Benefit.

    Russia already has launched digital attacks on Ukraine in this conflict. Tough new financial sanctions from the West could spur wider cyber aggression.

  • U.S. Expects Chinese Tech Firms to Help Choke Off Russia Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Washington is expected to lean on major Chinese companies from Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. to Lenovo Group Ltd. to join U.S.-led sanctions against Russia, aiming to cripple the country’s ability to buy key technologies and components.Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26China Spy Think Tank Advisin

  • Samsung's 1TB T7 Touch SSD drops to a record low of $140

    Samsung's T7 Touch portable drive is on sale for $140, or $50 off its normal price and a return to its record low.

  • AMD Ryzen 5000 processors fall to all-time lows at Amazon

    Amazon is selling AMD's Ryzen 5000 chips at new all-time low prices, making them good values if you're building a speedy PC.

  • Ethernet co-inventor David Boggs dies at 71

    Pioneering Xerox PARC computer researcher David Boggs, best known for co-inventing Ethernet, has died at 71.

  • Zoom’s Sales Growth Slows as Retreat From Pandemic High Continues

    At 21% for the quarter, the year-over-year sales gain is the company’s slowest on record.

  • Steam Co-founder Reveals Why The Platform Dropped Bitcoin Support

    Gabe Newell revealed recently revealed that Steam discontinued BTC payments back in 2017 due to the large number of fraudulent transactions.

  • New Chinese hacking tool found, spurring U.S. warning to allies

    Security researchers with U.S. cybersecurity firm Symantec said they have discovered a “highly sophisticated” Chinese hacking tool that has been able to escape public attention for more than a decade. The discovery was shared with the U.S. government in recent months, who have shared the information with foreign partners, said a U.S. official. Symantec, a division of chipmaker Broadcom, published its research about the tool, which it calls Daxin, on Monday.

  • NUROSENE ADVANCES BRAIN HEALTH WITH THE LAUNCH OF ITS SCIENCE-FIRST NURO APP

    Nurosene Health Inc. ("Nurosene" or the "Company") (CSE: MEND) (Frankfurt: 8TV) (OTC: MNNDF), a healthtech company focused on delivering innovative AI derived technology solutions for mental performance and wellness, announces the launch of their new Nuro App, designed to improve and advance mental well being.

  • Why Teladoc Health Stock Charged Sharply Higher on Monday

    The catalyst that sent the digital healthcare stock higher was a major new partnership that should make accessing its services even more convenient. Teladoc announced on Monday that it is teaming up with Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) to launch Teladoc on Alexa, the company's digital assistant, bringing its services to Amazon's wide range of hands-free smart speakers, including the Echo, Echo Dot, and Echo Show. To reach out to a healthcare professional, users simply say "Alexa, I want to talk to a doctor," to their Echo device in order to be connected to a Teladoc call center representative.

  • Sonos' Roam SL is a mic-free version of its portable speaker

    It’s been about a year since Sonos released the Roam, the company’s smallest and least expensive speaker yet. As with most modern Sonos speakers, the Roam has a built-in microphone that lets you use the speaker with Amazon’s Alexa or the Google Assistant. Today, Sonos is releasing a variant of the Roam that omits those microphones, the Roam SL.

  • OC Public Library technology room and results of annual survey

    OC Public Library technology room and results of annual survey

  • Qualcomm's X70 5G modem has an AI processor to improve signal strength

    Qualcomm’s X70 modem uses a 5G AI processor for better coverage and signal strength

  • Huawei Peng Song: Embracing the Digital World, GUIDE to the Future

    At MWC22 Barcelona, Peng Song, President of Global Carrier Marketing & Solution Sales at Huawei, delivered a GSMA session speech titled "Embracing the Digital World, GUIDE to the Future". In the speech, Peng shared his thoughts on the future evolution of networks. "We should more actively embrace the digital world," said Peng, "GUIDE IS NOW. Let's act now to draw a business blueprint with more industry partners and lead future development."

  • Amazon Omni Fire TVs are still on sale for their lowest prices ever

    Best Presidents' Day leftover ever? You can still get historic-low pricing on Amazon's super-smart TVs.

  • Ukraine crisis: Google Maps live traffic data turned off in country

    The live service has been shut down temporarily to protect users, but navigation features still work.

  • RS Recommends: Everyone Is Buying Up These $99 Samsung Earbuds

    The sale brings the best-selling Samsung Galaxy Buds Live down to just $99 - their lowest price ever