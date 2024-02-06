Coherent (COHR) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Coherent (COHR) reported $1.13 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 17.4%. EPS of $0.36 for the same period compares to $0.95 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.13% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.12 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.23, the EPS surprise was +56.52%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Coherent performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenues- Networking : $524.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $510.13 million.

Revenues- Lasers : $353.50 million versus $346.41 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Revenues- Materials: $253.70 million versus $262.04 million estimated by three analysts on average.

View all Key Company Metrics for Coherent here>>>



Shares of Coherent have returned +19.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Coherent Corp. (COHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research