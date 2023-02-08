U.S. markets open in 3 hours 13 minutes

Coherent Corp. Reports Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Results

Coherent Corp.
·19 min read
Coherent Corp.
Coherent Corp.

  • Record Revenue of $1.37 billion, Grew 70% Year-Over-Year

  • Organic Revenue Growth of 23% Year-Over-Year

  • Backlog of $2.9 billion, Grew 68% Year-Over-Year

  • GAAP EPS of $(0.58)

  • Non-GAAP EPS of $0.95

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (Nasdaq:COHR) (“Coherent,” “We” or the “Company”) today reported results for its fiscal 2023 second quarter ended December 31, 2022.

“Our second quarter of FY23 continued the great start to our new chapter as Coherent Corp. We achieved record quarterly revenue of $1.37 billion, growing 70% year-over-year and 23% organically, despite lingering challenges in the supply chain, by solid contributions from all three of our business Segments - Materials, Networking, and Lasers. We retired $133M of debt during the quarter,” said Dr. Vincent D. Mattera, Jr., Chair and CEO.

“We have developed a clear leadership position in the Communications Market with strong performances this quarter from both our revenue in the Telecom and Datacom markets. Among the many highlights of the quarter were our continued share gains in the rapidly growing high-speed transceiver module marketplace. In our Silicon Carbide materials business, we continue to gain traction as we scale up capacity and accelerate throughput. We remain bullish about our long-term prospects as a market leader.

GAAP diluted EPS in the quarter was a loss of $(0.58) and Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $0.95 in the quarter. We delivered solid earnings due to our relentless dedication to execution excellence including delivering share gains, focusing intensely on cost control, thoughtfully increasing prices, delivering improved operating efficiencies and on-time launches of industry leading new products.”

Dr. Mattera continued, “Our integration activities are progressing very well with increasing momentum and achievements. I am pleased with how our now combined teams are working together. We have already achieved $30 million synergies on an annualized basis, nearly half of our projected $65 million this year.

We are aware of potential deceleration in the world economies and in some pockets of our end markets in the second half of our fiscal year. However, our diversification, the strength of our backlog, our product portfolio prospects, and a great team give us confidence in delivering a strong FY 23.”

Table 1

 

 

 

 

 

 

Financial Metrics

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$ Millions, except per share amounts and %

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

Dec 31,

 

Sept 30,

 

Dec 31,

 

 

Dec 31,

 

Dec 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

$

1,370.3

 

 

$

1,344.6

 

 

$

806.8

 

 

 

$

2,714.9

 

 

$

1,601.9

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Gross Profit

 

$

411.2

 

 

$

443.6

 

 

$

311.2

 

 

 

$

854.8

 

 

$

617.8

 

Non-GAAP Gross Profit (2)

 

$

545.9

 

 

$

542.2

 

 

$

324.8

 

 

 

$

1,088.1

 

 

$

642.4

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Operating Income (1)

 

$

8.2

 

 

$

42.5

 

 

$

98.2

 

 

 

$

50.7

 

 

$

193.3

 

Non-GAAP Operating Income (2)

 

$

277.8

 

 

$

286.4

 

 

$

159.2

 

 

 

$

564.2

 

 

$

309.6

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Net Earnings (Loss)

 

$

(45.1

)

 

$

(38.7

)

 

$

67.7

 

 

 

$

(83.8

)

 

$

142.1

 

Non-GAAP Net Earnings (2)

 

$

171.4

 

 

$

183.6

 

 

$

124.1

 

 

 

$

355.0

 

 

$

241.8

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share

 

$

(0.58

)

 

$

(0.56

)

 

$

0.44

 

 

 

$

(1.14

)

 

$

0.94

 

Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share (2)

 

$

0.95

 

 

$

1.04

 

 

$

0.92

 

 

 

$

1.99

 

 

$

1.78

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other Selected Financial Metrics

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP gross margin

 

 

30.0

%

 

 

33.0

%

 

 

38.6

%

 

 

 

31.5

%

 

 

38.6

%

Non-GAAP gross margin (2)

 

 

39.8

%

 

 

40.3

%

 

 

40.3

%

 

 

 

40.1

%

 

 

40.1

%

GAAP operating margin

 

 

0.6

%

 

 

3.2

%

 

 

12.2

%

 

 

 

1.9

%

 

 

12.1

%

Non-GAAP operating margin (2)

 

 

20.3

%

 

 

21.3

%

 

 

19.7

%

 

 

 

20.8

%

 

 

19.3

%

GAAP return on sales

 

 

(3.3

)%

 

 

(2.9

)%

 

 

8.4

%

 

 

 

-3.1

%

 

 

8.9

%

Non-GAAP return on sales (2)

 

 

12.5

%

 

 

13.7

%

 

 

15.4

%

 

 

 

13.1

%

 

 

15.1

%

(1)   GAAP operating income (loss) is defined as earnings before income taxes, interest expense and other expense or income, net.
(2)   All non-GAAP amounts exclude certain adjustments for share-based compensation, acquired intangible amortization expense, restructuring, integration and transaction expenses, and start-up costs related to the start-up of new devices for new customer applications. See Table 4 for the Reconciliation of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures.

Outlook

The outlook for the third fiscal quarter ending March 31, 2023 is revenue of $1,320 million to $1,370 million and earnings per diluted share on a non-GAAP basis of $0.75 to $0.90. This is at today’s exchange rate and today’s estimated tax rate of 19%. Both of these are subject to variability. For the non-GAAP earnings per share, we added back to the GAAP earnings pre-tax amounts of $95 million in amortization, $30 million in share-based compensation, and $15-$20 million in transaction, integration and restructuring. Refer to Table 8 for the share count range for the aforementioned outlook. Non-GAAP adjustments are by their nature highly volatile and we have low visibility as to the range that may be incurred in the future.

The Company also expects full year revenue between $5,350 to $5,500 million, at today’s exchange rate.

Conference Call & Webcast Information

The Company will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 to discuss these results. Individuals wishing to participate in the webcast can access the event at the Company’s web site by visiting https://www.coherent.com/company/investor-relations/financial-webcasts or via this link. Equity analysts and others who wish to participate in the question-and-answer session of the conference call can pre-register at this link to receive dial-in numbers and a unique PIN.

The call will be recorded, and a replay will be available to interested parties who are unable to attend the live event. This service will be available on the company’s website beginning February 8, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the conference call described above, the Company intends to post an investor presentation on the Company’s web site at https://www.coherent.com/company/investor-relations/investor-presentations on or about February 8, 2023. We also from time to time may post important information for investors on our web site at https://www.coherent.com/company/investor-relations. We intend to use our web site as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should review the “Investor Relations” page of our web site referenced above, in addition to following the Company’s press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls, presentations and webcasts. Investors and security holders are able to obtain free copies of these documents through the Company’s web site referenced above. Copies of the documents filed by the Company with the SEC may be obtained free of charge on the Company’s web site at https://www.coherent.com/company/investor-relations/sec-filings. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, the Company’s web site is not incorporated by reference into, and is not part of, this release.

About Coherent Corp.

Coherent Corp. (“Coherent”, the “Company,” “we,” “us” or “our”), a global leader in materials, networking and lasers, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops, manufactures and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components and devices, and lasers for use in industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, medical diagnostics and life sciences, automotive applications, machine tools, consumer goods and medical device manufacturing. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. Coherent produces a wide variety of lasers, along with application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to enable its customers. For more information, please visit us at coherent.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to future events and expectations, including with respect to our expectations for our future financial and operational results and our anticipated repayment of indebtedness, that are based on certain assumptions and contingencies. The forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and relate to the Company’s performance on a going-forward basis. The forward-looking statements in this press release involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results, performance or trends to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements herein or in previous disclosures.

The Company believes that all forward-looking statements made by it in this press release have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs, or projections as expressed in the forward-looking statements will actually occur or prove to be correct. In addition to general industry and global economic conditions, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements in this press release include but are not limited to: (i) the failure of any one or more of the assumptions stated herein to prove to be correct; (ii) the risks relating to forward-looking statements and other “Risk Factors” discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022 and additional risk factors that may be identified from time to time in filings of the Company; (iii) the substantial indebtedness the Company incurred in connection with its acquisition of Coherent, Inc. (the “Transaction”), the need to generate sufficient cash flows to service and repay such debt and the Company’s ability to generate sufficient funds to meet its anticipated debt reduction goals; (iv) the possibility that the Company may not be able to continue its integration progress on, or otherwise be able to achieve expected synergies, operating efficiencies and other benefits within the expected time-frames or at all and ultimately to successfully fully integrate the operations of Coherent, Inc. (“Coherent”) with those of the Company; (v) the possibility that such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected or that operating costs and business disruption (including, without limitation, disruptions in relationships with employees, customers or suppliers) may be greater than expected in connection with the Transaction; (vi) any unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the Transaction; (vii) the risk that disruption from the Transaction materially and adversely affects the respective businesses and operations of the Company and Coherent; (viii) potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from the completion of the Transaction; (ix) the ability of the Company to retain and hire key employees; (x) the purchasing patterns of customers and end users; (xi) the timely release of new products, and acceptance of such new products by the market; (xii) the introduction of new products by competitors and other competitive responses; (xiii) the Company’s ability to assimilate other recently acquired businesses, and realize synergies, cost savings, and opportunities for growth in connection therewith, together with the risks, costs, and uncertainties associated with such acquisitions; (xiv) the Company’s ability to devise and execute strategies to respond to market conditions; (xv) the risks to realizing the benefits of investments in R&D and commercialization of innovations; (xvi) the risks that the Company’s stock price will not trade in line with industrial technology leaders; and/or (xvii) the risks of business and economic disruption related to the currently ongoing COVID-19 outbreak and any other worldwide health epidemics or outbreaks that may arise. The Company disclaims any obligation to update information contained in these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or developments, or otherwise.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company has disclosed financial measurements in this press release that present financial information considered to be non-GAAP financial measures. These measurements are not a substitute for GAAP measurements, although the Company's management uses these measurements as an aid in monitoring the Company's on-going financial performance. The non-GAAP net earnings, the non-GAAP earnings per share, the non-GAAP operating income, the non-GAAP gross profit, the non-GAAP internal research and development, the non-GAAP selling, general and administration, the non-GAAP interest and other (income) expense, and the non-GAAP income tax (benefit), measure earnings and operating income (loss), respectively, excluding non-recurring or unusual items that are considered by management to be outside the Company’s standard operation and excluding certain non-cash items. EBITDA is an adjusted non-GAAP financial measurement that is considered by management to be useful in measuring the profitability between companies within the industry by reflecting operating results of the Company excluding non-operating factors. There are limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures, including that such measures may not be entirely comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies, due to potential differences among calculation methodologies. Thus, there can be no assurance whether (i) items excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures will occur in the future or (ii) there will be cash costs associated with items excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures. The Company compensates for these limitations by using these non-GAAP financial measures as supplements to GAAP financial measures and by providing the reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP financial measures. Investors should consider adjusted measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.


Coherent Corp. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Loss) (Unaudited)

($000 except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Dec 31,

 

Sept 30,

 

Dec 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

$

1,370,285

 

 

$

1,344,570

 

 

$

806,819

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Costs, Expenses & Other Expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of goods sold

 

 

959,097

 

 

 

900,996

 

 

 

495,652

Internal research and development

 

 

128,791

 

 

 

121,084

 

 

 

95,328

Selling, general and administrative

 

 

274,151

 

 

 

280,014

 

 

 

117,617

Interest expense

 

 

70,904

 

 

 

61,889

 

 

 

17,062

Other expense (income), net

 

 

3,696

 

 

 

31,605

 

 

 

1,806

Total Costs, Expenses, & Other Expense

 

 

1,436,639

 

 

 

1,395,588

 

 

 

727,465

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings (Loss) Before Income Taxes

 

 

(66,354

)

 

 

(51,018

)

 

 

79,354

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income Taxes

 

 

(21,282

)

 

 

(12,320

)

 

 

11,697

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Earnings (Loss)

 

$

(45,072

)

 

$

(38,698

)

 

$

67,657

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less: Dividends on Preferred Stock

 

 

35,889

 

 

 

35,577

 

 

 

16,703

Net Earnings (Loss) Available to the Common Shareholders

 

$

(80,961

)

 

$

(74,275

)

 

$

50,954

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share

 

$

(0.58

)

 

$

(0.56

)

 

$

0.48

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share

 

$

(0.58

)

 

$

(0.56

)

 

$

0.44

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average Shares Outstanding - Basic

 

 

138,623

 

 

 

133,280

 

 

 

106,158

Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted

 

 

138,623

 

 

 

133,280

 

 

 

116,440

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Coherent Corp. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Loss) (Unaudited)

($000 except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

$

2,714,855

 

 

$

1,601,930

 

 

 

 

 

 

Costs, Expenses & Other Expense

 

 

 

 

Cost of goods sold

 

 

1,860,093

 

 

 

984,139

 

Internal research and development

 

 

249,875

 

 

 

184,294

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

 

554,165

 

 

 

240,225

 

Interest expense

 

 

132,793

 

 

 

29,253

 

Other expense (income), net

 

 

35,301

 

 

 

(5,776

)

Total Costs, Expenses, & Other Expense

 

 

2,832,227

 

 

 

1,432,135

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings (Loss) Before Income Taxes

 

 

(117,372

)

 

 

169,795

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income Taxes

 

 

(33,602

)

 

 

27,674

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Earnings (Loss)

 

$

(83,770

)

 

$

142,121

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less: Dividends on Preferred Stock

 

 

71,466

 

 

 

33,785

 

Net Earnings (Loss) Available to the Common Shareholders

 

$

(155,236

)

 

$

108,336

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share

 

$

(1.14

)

 

$

1.02

 

Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share

 

$

(1.14

)

 

$

0.94

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average Shares Outstanding - Basic

 

 

135,951

 

 

 

105,960

 

Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted

 

 

135,951

 

 

 

116,144

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Coherent Corp. and Subsidiaries

 

 

 

 

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

($000)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

December 31,

 

June 30,

 

 

2022

 

2022

Assets

 

 

 

 

Current Assets

 

 

 

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

$

913,286

 

$

2,582,371

Accounts receivable

 

 

956,674

 

 

700,331

Inventories

 

 

1,367,375

 

 

902,559

Prepaid and refundable income taxes

 

 

25,266

 

 

19,585

Prepaid and other current assets

 

 

153,799

 

 

100,346

Total Current Assets

 

 

3,416,400

 

 

4,305,192

Property, plant & equipment, net

 

 

1,875,558

 

 

1,363,195

Goodwill

 

 

4,426,841

 

 

1,285,759

Other intangible assets, net

 

 

4,028,533

 

 

635,404

Deferred income taxes

 

 

30,860

 

 

31,714

Other assets

 

 

330,702

 

 

223,582

Total Assets

 

$

14,108,894

 

$

7,844,846

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Shareholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

Current Liabilities

 

 

 

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

$

74,927

 

$

403,212

Accounts payable

 

 

428,959

 

 

434,917

Operating lease current liabilities

 

 

39,101

 

 

27,574

Accruals and other current liabilities

 

 

589,929

 

 

401,256

Total Current Liabilities

 

 

1,132,916

 

 

1,266,959

Long-term debt

 

 

4,422,817

 

 

1,897,214

Deferred income taxes

 

 

825,904

 

 

77,259

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

146,537

 

 

110,214

Other liabilities

 

 

219,459

 

 

109,922

Total Liabilities

 

 

6,747,633

 

 

3,461,568

Total Mezzanine Equity

 

 

2,182,471

 

 

766,803

Total Shareholders' Equity

 

 

5,178,790

 

 

3,616,475

Total Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Shareholders’ Equity

 

$

14,108,894

 

$

7,844,846

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Coherent Corp. and Subsidiaries

 

 

 

 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

($000)

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash Flows from Operating Activities

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

$

300,068

 

 

$

240,085

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash Flows from Investing Activities

 

 

 

 

Additions to property, plant & equipment

 

 

(245,854

)

 

 

(101,689

)

Purchases of businesses, net of cash acquired

 

 

(5,488,556

)

 

 

 

Other investing activities

 

 

(2,261

)

 

 

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(5,736,671

)

 

 

(101,689

)

 

 

 

 

 

Cash Flows from Financing Activities

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from borrowings of Term A Facility

 

 

850,000

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from borrowings of Term B Facility

 

 

2,800,000

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from borrowings of Revolving Credit Facility

 

 

65,000

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of Series B Preferred Shares

 

 

1,400,000

 

 

 

 

Payments on Finisar Notes

 

 

 

 

 

(14,888

)

Payments on existing debt

 

 

(1,065,217

)

 

 

(31,025

)

Payments on borrowings under Revolving Credit Facility

 

 

(65,000

)

 

 

 

Debt issuance costs

 

 

(126,516

)

 

 

(5,639

)

Equity issuance costs

 

 

(42,000

)

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of Senior Notes

 

 

 

 

 

990,000

 

Proceeds from exercises of stock options and purchases of stock under employee stock plan

 

 

7,749

 

 

 

8,370

 

Payment on convertible notes

 

 

(3,561

)

 

 

 

Payments in satisfaction of employees' minimum tax obligations

 

 

(50,516

)

 

 

(13,823

)

Payment of dividends

 

 

(13,800

)

 

 

(20,708

)

Other financing activities

 

 

(582

)

 

 

(1,415

)

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

 

3,755,557

 

 

 

910,872

 

 

 

 

 

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

 

16,769

 

 

 

8,556

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

 

(1,664,277

)

 

 

1,057,824

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period

 

 

2,582,371

 

 

 

1,591,892

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at End of Period(1)

 

$

918,094

 

 

$

2,649,716

 

(1) Restricted cash, non-current is included in the condensed consolidated balance sheets under ‘Other Assets’.


Table 2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment Revenues, GAAP Operating Income (Loss) & Margins, and

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss) & Margins*

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$ Millions, except %

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

Dec 31,

 

Sept 30,

 

Dec 31,

 

 

Dec 31,

 

Dec 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Revenues:(1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Networking

 

$

608.7

 

 

$

596.6

 

 

$

516.5

 

 

 

$

1205.3

 

 

$

1047.5

 

Materials

 

 

382.4

 

 

 

355.6

 

 

 

290.3

 

 

 

 

738.0

 

 

 

554.4

 

Lasers

 

 

379.2

 

 

 

392.4

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

771.6

 

 

 

 

Consolidated

 

$

1,370.3

 

 

$

1,344.6

 

 

$

806.8

 

 

 

$

2,714.9

 

 

$

1,601.9

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Operating Income (Loss):(1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Networking

 

$

90.0

 

 

$

91.0

 

 

$

50.4

 

 

 

$

181.0

 

 

$

109.9

 

Materials

 

 

81.5

 

 

 

75.3

 

 

 

56.5

 

 

 

 

156.8

 

 

 

103.3

 

Lasers

 

 

(163.3

)

 

 

(123.8

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(287.1

)

 

 

 

Unallocated and Other

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(8.7

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(19.9

)

Consolidated

 

$

8.2

 

 

$

42.5

 

 

$

98.2

 

 

 

$

50.7

 

 

$

193.3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Operating Income:(1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Networking

 

$

117.8

 

 

$

117.7

 

 

$

77.3

 

 

 

$

235.5

 

 

$

164.3

 

Materials

 

 

100.3

 

 

 

96.8

 

 

 

81.9

 

 

 

 

197.1

 

 

 

145.3

 

Lasers

 

 

59.7

 

 

 

71.9

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

131.6

 

 

 

 

Unallocated and Other

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated

 

$

277.8

 

 

$

286.4

 

 

$

159.2

 

 

 

$

564.2

 

 

$

309.6

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Operating Margin (Loss):(1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Networking

 

 

14.8

%

 

 

15.3

%

 

 

9.8

%

 

 

 

15.0

%

 

 

10.5

%

Materials

 

 

21.3

%

 

 

21.2

%

 

 

19.5

%

 

 

 

21.2

%

 

 

18.6

%

Lasers

 

 

(43.1

)%

 

 

(31.5

)%

 

 

NA

 

 

 

 

(37.2

)%

 

 

NA

 

Consolidated

 

 

0.6

%

 

 

3.2

%

 

 

12.2

%

 

 

 

1.9

%

 

 

12.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Operating Margin:(1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Networking

 

 

19.4

%

 

 

19.7

%

 

 

15.0

%

 

 

 

19.5

%

 

 

15.7

%

Materials

 

 

26.2

%

 

 

27.2

%

 

 

28.2

%

 

 

 

26.7

%

 

 

26.2

%

Lasers

 

 

15.7

%

 

 

18.3

%

 

 

NA

 

 

 

 

17.1

%

 

 

NA

 

Consolidated

 

 

20.3

%

 

 

21.3

%

 

 

19.7

%

 

 

 

20.8

%

 

 

19.3

%

*Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.

(1) Segment results for prior periods have been updated to include the movement of two businesses between Materials and Networking.


Table 3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of GAAP Segment Operating Income (Loss) to

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss)*

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$ Millions

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

Dec 31,

 

Sept 30,

 

Dec 31,

 

 

Dec 31,

 

Dec 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Networking GAAP Operating Income

 

$

90.0

 

 

$

91.0

 

 

$

50.4

 

 

 

$

181.0

 

 

$

109.9

 

Share-based compensation

 

 

8.9

 

 

 

10.2

 

 

 

9.4

 

 

 

 

19.1

 

 

 

19.0

 

Amortization of acquired intangibles

 

 

16.4

 

 

 

16.5

 

 

 

16.4

 

 

 

 

32.9

 

 

 

33.4

 

Integration and other(1)

 

 

2.5

 

 

 

 

 

 

1.1

 

 

 

 

2.5

 

 

 

2.0

 

Non-GAAP Networking Operating Income

 

$

117.8

 

 

$

117.7

 

 

$

77.3

 

 

 

$

235.5

 

 

$

164.3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Materials GAAP Operating Income

 

$

81.5

 

 

$

75.3

 

 

$

56.5

 

 

 

$

156.8

 

 

 

103.3

 

Share-based compensation

 

 

12.8

 

 

 

17.2

 

 

 

9.3

 

 

 

 

30.0

 

 

 

22.5

 

Amortization of acquired intangibles

 

 

3.3

 

 

 

3.2

 

 

 

3.6

 

 

 

 

6.5

 

 

 

7.0

 

Integration and other(1)

 

 

2.8

 

 

 

1.1

 

 

 

1.2

 

 

 

 

3.8

 

 

 

1.2

 

Start-up costs(3)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

11.3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

11.3

 

Non-GAAP Materials Operating Income

 

$

100.3

 

 

$

96.8

 

 

$

81.9

 

 

 

$

197.1

 

 

$

145.3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lasers GAAP Operating Income (Loss)

 

$

(163.3

)

 

$

(123.8

)

 

$

 

 

 

$

(287.1

)

 

$

 

Share-based compensation

 

 

13.2

 

 

 

25.8

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

39.0

 

 

 

 

Amortization of acquired intangibles

 

 

85.7

 

 

 

62.8

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

148.5

 

 

 

 

Integration and other(1)

 

 

12.0

 

 

 

23.0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

35.0

 

 

 

 

Transaction fees and financing(2)

 

 

 

 

 

38.7

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

38.7

 

 

 

 

Preliminary fair value adjustment on acquired inventory

 

 

112.0

 

 

 

45.5

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

157.5

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Lasers Operating Income

 

$

59.7

 

 

$

71.9

 

 

$

 

 

 

$

131.6

 

 

$

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unallocated and Other GAAP Operating Income (Loss)

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

(8.7

)

 

 

$

 

 

$

(19.9

)

Transaction fees and financing(2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8.7

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

19.9

 

Non-GAAP Unallocated and Other GAAP Operating Income (Loss)

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

 

$

 

 

