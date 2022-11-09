U.S. markets open in 3 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,831.75
    -3.50 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,104.00
    -71.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,092.75
    -1.50 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,809.10
    -4.10 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.42
    -0.49 (-0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,712.50
    -3.50 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    21.45
    -0.05 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0060
    -0.0015 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1260
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.53
    +1.18 (+4.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1467
    -0.0078 (-0.67%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.6600
    -0.0030 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,821.52
    -1,910.74 (-9.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    407.62
    -54.29 (-11.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,291.55
    -14.59 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,716.43
    -155.68 (-0.56%)
     

Coherent Corp. Reports Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Results

Coherent Corp.
·23 min read
Coherent Corp.
Coherent Corp.

  • Record Revenue of 1.34 Billion, Grew 69% Year-Over-Year

  • Organic Revenue Growth of 20% Year-Over-Year

  • Record Backlog of $3.05 Billion, Grew 119% Year-Over-Year

  • GAAP EPS of $(0.56)

  • Non-GAAP EPS of $1.04

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (Nasdaq:COHR) (“Coherent,” “We” or the “Company”) today reported results for its fiscal 2023 first quarter ended September 30, 2022.

“Our first quarter of FY23 was a great start to our new chapter as Coherent Corp. We achieved revenue of $1.34 billion with solid contributions from all three segments, growing 69% year-over-year, 20% organically and 13% year-over-year on a proforma basis. In the quarter, Electronics led the way with our sensing revenue in one of its two seasonally high quarters, and Communications contributed strong performance as well in both telecom and datacom, including record revenues from our datacom transceiver business as we continue to gain share in high-speed modules. Our non-GAAP diluted EPS was $1.04 and was affected favorably by FX by about $0.07 in the quarter. The company delivered very good earnings due to continued focus on revenue strength, cost controls, operating efficiencies and timely launches of industry leading new products,” said Dr. Vincent D. Mattera, Jr., Chair and CEO.

Dr. Mattera continued, “Our integration activities started strong and remain on track. The impact of current escalating trade tensions are not material to our business. We will continue to drive innovation, prudently directing our roughly $1 billion of investment again this year between R&D and cap ex to support our long-term growth.”

Table 1

 

Financial Metrics

 

 

 

 

 

 

$ Millions, except per share amounts and %

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Sept 30,

 

Jun 30,

 

Sept 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

$

1,344.6

 

 

$

887.0

 

 

$

795.1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Gross Profit (3)

 

$

443.6

 

 

$

326.0

 

 

$

306.6

 

Non-GAAP Gross Profit (2)

 

$

542.2

 

 

$

343.4

 

 

$

317.7

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Operating Income (1)

 

$

42.5

 

 

$

114.2

 

 

$

95.1

 

Non-GAAP Operating Income (2)

 

$

286.4

 

 

$

168.6

 

 

$

150.2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Net Earnings (Loss)

 

$

(38.7

)

 

$

43.6

 

 

$

74.5

 

Non-GAAP Net Earnings (2)

 

$

183.6

 

 

$

133.7

 

 

$

117.7

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share

 

$

(0.56

)

 

$

0.23

 

 

$

0.50

 

Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share (2)

 

$

1.04

 

 

$

0.98

 

 

$

0.87

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other Selected Financial Metrics

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP gross margin (3)

 

 

33.0%

 

 

 

36.8%

 

 

 

38.6%

 

Non-GAAP gross margin (2)

 

 

40.3%

 

 

 

38.7%

 

 

 

40.0%

 

GAAP operating margin

 

 

3.2%

 

 

 

12.9%

 

 

 

12.0%

 

Non-GAAP operating margin (2)

 

 

21.3%

 

 

 

19.0%

 

 

 

18.9%

 

GAAP return on sales

 

 

(2.9)%

 

 

 

4.9%

 

 

 

9.4%

 

Non-GAAP return on sales (2)

 

 

13.7%

 

 

 

15.1%

 

 

 

14.8%

 


(1)

GAAP operating income is defined as earnings before income taxes, interest expense and other expense or income, net.

(2)

All non-GAAP amounts exclude certain adjustments for share-based compensation, acquired intangible amortization expense, restructuring, integration and transaction expenses, and start-up costs related to the start-up of new devices for new customer applications. See Table 4 for the Reconciliation of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures.

(3)

GAAP gross profit for the three months ended September 30, 2021 has been updated to include amortization of developed technology intangible assets.

 

Outlook

The outlook for the second fiscal quarter ending December 31 2022 is revenue of $1,340 million to $1,400 million and earnings per diluted share on a non-GAAP basis of $0.88 to $1.00. This is at today’s exchange rate and today’s estimated tax impact of 23%. Both of these are subject to variability. For the non-GAAP earnings per share, we added back to the GAAP earnings pre-tax amounts of $83 million in amortization, $34 million in share-based compensation, $46 million related to the preliminary fair value adjustment on acquired inventory, and $20-30 million in transaction, integration and other related costs. Refer to Table 8 for the share count range for the aforementioned outlook. Non-GAAP adjustments are by their nature highly volatile and we have low visibility as to the range that may be incurred in the future.

The Company also expects full year revenue between $5,250 to $5,550 million, at today’s exchange rate.

Conference Call & Webcast Information

The Company will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 to discuss these results. Individuals wishing to participate in the webcast can access the event at the Company’s web site by visiting https://www.coherent.com/news/press-releases/coherent-corp-to-host-fy-2023-first-quarter-conference-call or via this link. Equity analysts and others who wish to participate in the question-and-answer session of the conference call can pre-register at this link to receive dial-in numbers and a unique PIN.

The call will be recorded, and a replay will be available to interested parties who are unable to attend the live event. This service will be available on the company’s website beginning November 9, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. ET.

About Coherent Corp.

Coherent Corp. (“Coherent”, the “Company,” “we,” “us” or “our”), a global leader in materials, networking and lasers, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops, manufactures and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components and devices, and lasers for use in industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, medical diagnostics and life sciences, automotive applications, machine tools, consumer goods and medical device manufacturing. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. Coherent produces a wide variety of lasers, along with application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to enable its customers. For more information, please visit us at coherent.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to future events and expectations that are based on certain assumptions and contingencies. The forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and relate to the Company’s performance on a going-forward basis. The forward-looking statements in this press release involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results, performance or trends to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements herein or in previous disclosures.

The Company believes that all forward-looking statements made by it in this press release have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs, or projections as expressed in the forward-looking statements will actually occur or prove to be correct. In addition to general industry and global economic conditions, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements in this press release include but are not limited to: (i) the failure of any one or more of the assumptions stated herein to prove to be correct; (ii) the risks relating to forward-looking statements and other “Risk Factors” discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022 and additional risk factors that may be identified from time to time in filings of the Company; (iii) the substantial indebtedness the Company incurred in connection with its acquisition of Coherent, Inc. (the “Transaction”) and the need to generate sufficient cash flows to service and repay such debt; (iv) the possibility that the Company may be unable to achieve expected synergies, operating efficiencies and other benefits within the expected time-frames or at all and to successfully integrate operations of Coherent, Inc. (“Coherent”) with those of the Company; (v) the possibility that such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected or that operating costs and business disruption (including, without limitation, disruptions in relationships with employees, customers or suppliers) may be greater than expected in connection with the Transaction; (vi) any unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the Transaction; (vii) the risk that disruption from the Transaction materially and adversely affects the respective businesses and operations of the Company and Coherent; (viii) potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from the completion of the Transaction; (ix) the ability of the Company to retain and hire key employees; (x) the purchasing patterns of customers and end users; (xi) the timely release of new products, and acceptance of such new products by the market; (xii) the introduction of new products by competitors and other competitive responses; (xiii) the Company’s ability to assimilate recently acquired businesses, and realize synergies, cost savings, and opportunities for growth in connection therewith, together with the risks, costs, and uncertainties associated with such acquisitions; (xiv) the Company’s ability to devise and execute strategies to respond to market conditions; (xv) the risks to realizing the benefits of investments in R&D and commercialization of innovations; (xvi) the risks that the Company’s stock price will not trade in line with industrial technology leaders; and/or (xvii) the risks of business and economic disruption related to the currently ongoing COVID-19 outbreak and any other worldwide health epidemics or outbreaks that may arise. The Company disclaims any obligation to update information contained in these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or developments, or otherwise.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company has disclosed financial measurements in this press release that present financial information considered to be non-GAAP financial measures. These measurements are not a substitute for GAAP measurements, although the Company's management uses these measurements as an aid in monitoring the Company's on-going financial performance. The non-GAAP net earnings, the non-GAAP earnings per share, the non-GAAP operating income, the non-GAAP gross profit, the non-GAAP internal research and development, the non-GAAP selling, general and administration, the non-GAAP interest and other (income) expense, and the non-GAAP income tax (benefit), measure earnings and operating income (loss), respectively, excluding non-recurring or unusual items that are considered by management to be outside the Company’s standard operation and excluding certain non-cash items. EBITDA is an adjusted non-GAAP financial measurement that is considered by management to be useful in measuring the profitability between companies within the industry by reflecting operating results of the Company excluding non-operating factors. There are limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures, including that such measures may not be entirely comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies, due to potential differences among calculation methodologies. Thus, there can be no assurance whether (i) items excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures will occur in the future or (ii) there will be cash costs associated with items excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures. The Company compensates for these limitations by using these non-GAAP financial measures as supplements to GAAP financial measures and by providing the reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP financial measures. Investors should consider adjusted measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.


Coherent Corp. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Loss) (Unaudited)

($000 except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Sept 30,

 

Jun 30,

 

Sept 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

$

1,344,570

 

 

$

886,962

 

$

795,111

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Costs, Expenses & Other Expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of goods sold

 

 

900,996

 

 

 

560,930

 

 

488,487

 

Internal research and development

 

 

121,084

 

 

 

95,917

 

 

88,966

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

 

280,014

 

 

 

115,862

 

 

122,608

 

Interest expense

 

 

61,889

 

 

 

48,502

 

 

12,191

 

Other expense (income), net

 

 

31,605

 

 

 

16,768

 

 

(7,582

)

Total Costs, Expenses, & Other Expense

 

 

1,395,588

 

 

 

837,979

 

 

704,670

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings (Loss) Before Income Taxes

 

 

(51,018

)

 

 

48,983

 

 

90,441

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income Taxes

 

 

(12,320

)

 

 

5,347

 

 

15,977

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Earnings (Loss)

 

$

(38,698

)

 

$

43,636

 

$

74,464

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less: Dividends on Preferred Stock

 

 

35,577

 

 

 

17,291

 

 

17,082

 

Net Earnings (Loss) available to the Common Shareholders

 

$

(74,275

)

 

$

26,345

 

$

57,382

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share

 

$

(0.56

)

 

$

0.25

 

$

0.54

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share

 

$

(0.56

)

 

$

0.23

 

$

0.50

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average Shares Outstanding - Basic

 

 

133,280

 

 

 

106,520

 

 

105,761

 

Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted

 

 

133,280

 

 

 

116,821

 

 

115,849

 


Coherent Corp. and Subsidiaries

 

 

 

 

 

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

($000)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

Current Assets

 

 

 

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

$

898,501

 

 

$

2,582,371

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

975,437

 

 

 

700,331

 

Inventories

 

 

1,346,940

 

 

 

902,559

 

Prepaid and refundable income taxes

 

 

23,205

 

 

 

19,585

 

Prepaid and other current assets

 

 

150,547

 

 

 

100,346

 

Total Current Assets

 

 

3,394,630

 

 

 

4,305,192

 

Property, plant & equipment, net

 

 

1,803,646

 

 

 

1,363,195

 

Goodwill

 

 

5,284,591

 

 

 

1,285,759

 

Other intangible assets, net

 

 

2,984,979

 

 

 

635,404

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

28,451

 

 

 

31,714

 

Other assets

 

 

334,262

 

 

 

223,582

 

Total Assets

 

$

13,830,559

 

 

$

7,844,846

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Shareholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

Current Liabilities

 

 

 

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

$

129,011

 

 

$

403,212

 

Accounts payable

 

 

479,385

 

 

 

434,917

 

Operating lease current liabilities

 

 

38,855

 

 

 

27,574

 

Accruals and other current liabilities

 

 

535,833

 

 

 

401,256

 

Total Current Liabilities

 

 

1,183,084

 

 

 

1,266,959

 

Long-term debt

 

 

4,494,282

 

 

 

1,897,214

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

618,565

 

 

 

77,259

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

141,542

 

 

 

110,214

 

Other liabilities

 

 

230,568

 

 

 

109,922

 

Total Liabilities

 

 

6,668,041

 

 

 

3,461,568

 

Total Mezzanine Equity

 

 

2,153,480

 

 

 

766,803

 

Total Shareholders' Equity

 

 

5,009,038

 

 

 

3,616,475

 

Total Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Shareholders’ Equity

 

$

13,830,559

 

 

$

7,844,846

 


Coherent Corp. and Subsidiaries

 

 

 

 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

($000)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

September 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash Flows from Operating Activities

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

$

79,577

 

 

$

52,336

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash Flows from Investing Activities

 

 

 

 

Additions to property, plant & equipment

 

 

(138,990

)

 

 

(47,565

)

Purchases of businesses, net of cash acquired

 

 

(5,488,556

)

 

 

 

Other investing activities

 

 

(711

)

 

 

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(5,628,257

)

 

 

(47,565

)

 

 

 

 

 

Cash Flows from Financing Activities

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from borrowings of Term A Facility

 

 

850,000

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from borrowings of Term B Facility

 

 

2,800,000

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from borrowings of Revolving Credit Facility

 

 

65,000

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of Series B preferred shares

 

 

1,400,000

 

 

 

 

Payments on existing debt

 

 

(996,429

)

 

 

(15,513

)

Debt issuance costs

 

 

(126,516

)

 

 

 

Equity Issuance Costs

 

 

(42,000

)

 

 

 

Proceeds from exercises of stock options

 

 

7,425

 

 

 

7,481

 

Payment on convertible notes

 

 

(3,561

)

 

 

 

Payments in satisfaction of employees' minimum tax obligations

 

 

(40,885

)

 

 

(13,017

)

Payment of dividends

 

 

 

 

 

(13,808

)

Other financing activities

 

 

(292

)

 

 

(1,109

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

 

3,912,742

 

 

 

(35,966

)

 

 

 

 

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

 

(42,273

)

 

 

(522

)

 

 

 

 

 

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

 

(1,678,211

)

 

 

(31,717

)

 

 

 

 

 

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period

 

 

2,582,371

 

 

 

1,591,892

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at End of Period(1)

 

$

904,160

 

 

$

1,560,175

 

(1) Restricted cash, non-current is included in the condensed consolidated balance sheets under 'Other Assets'.

Table 2

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment Revenues, GAAP Operating Income (Loss) & Margins, and

 

 

Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss) & Margins*

 

 

$ Millions, except %

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Sept 30,

 

Jun 30,

 

Sept 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Revenues:(1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Networking

 

$

596.6

 

 

$

590.1

 

 

$

531.0

 

Materials

 

 

355.6

 

 

 

296.9

 

 

 

264.1

 

Lasers

 

 

392.4

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated

 

$

1,344.6

 

 

$

887.0

 

 

$

795.1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Operating Income (Loss):(1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Networking

 

$

91.0

 

 

$

67.1

 

 

$

59.4

 

Materials

 

 

75.3

 

 

 

53.5

 

 

 

46.8

 

Lasers

 

 

(123.8

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unallocated and Other

 

 

 

 

 

(6.4

)

 

 

(11.2

)

Consolidated

 

$

42.5

 

 

$

114.2

 

 

$

95.1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Operating Income:(1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Networking

 

$

117.7

 

 

$

89.2

 

 

$

86.8

 

Materials

 

 

96.8

 

 

 

79.5

 

 

 

63.5

 

Lasers

 

 

71.9

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unallocated and Other

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated

 

$

286.4

 

 

$

168.6

 

 

$

150.2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Operating Margin (Loss):(1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Networking

 

 

15.3%

 

 

 

11.4%

 

 

 

11.2%

 

Materials

 

 

21.2%

 

 

 

18.0%

 

 

 

17.7%

 

Lasers

 

 

(31.5)%

 

 

NA

 

NA

Consolidated

 

 

3.2%

 

 

 

12.9%

 

 

 

12.0%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Operating Margin:(1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Networking

 

 

19.7%

 

 

 

15.1%

 

 

 

16.3%

 

Materials

 

 

27.2%

 

 

 

26.8%

 

 

 

24.0%

 

Lasers

 

 

18.3%

 

 

NA

 

NA

Consolidated

 

 

21.3%

 

 

 

19.0%

 

 

 

18.9%

 

*Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.

(1) Segment results for prior periods have been updated to include the movement of two businesses between Materials and Networking.

Table 3

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of Segment Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss) to

 

 

GAAP Segment Operating Income (Loss)*

 

 

 

 

 

 

$ Millions

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Sept 30,

 

Jun 30,

 

Sept 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Non-GAAP Networking Operating Income

 

$

117.7

 

 

$

89.2

 

 

$

86.8

 

Share-based compensation

 

 

(10.2

)

 

 

(3.1

)

 

 

(9.6

)

Amortization of acquired intangibles

 

 

(16.5

)

 

 

(16.2

)

 

 

(16.9

)

Restructuring and related expenses

 

 

 

 

 

(2.8

)

 

 

(0.9

)

Networking GAAP Operating Income

 

$

91.0

 

 

$

67.1

 

 

$

59.4

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Materials Operating Income

 

$

96.8

 

 

$

79.5

 

 

$

63.5

 

Share-based compensation

 

 

(17.2

)

 

 

(10.5

)

 

 

(13.2

)

Amortization of acquired intangibles

 

 

(3.2

)

 

 

(3.7

)

 

 

(3.5

)

Integration and other(1)

 

 

(1.1

)

 

 

(5.4

)

 

 

 

Start-up costs(3)

 

 

 

 

 

(6.4

)

 

 

 

Materials GAAP Operating Income

 

$

75.3

 

 

$

53.5

 

 

$

46.8

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Lasers Operating Income

 

$

71.9

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

Share-based compensation

 

 

(25.8

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of acquired intangibles

 

 

(62.8

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Integration and other(1)

 

 

(23.0

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Transaction fees and financing(2)

 

 

(38.7

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preliminary fair value adjustment on acquired inventory

 

 

(45.5

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lasers GAAP Operating Income (Loss)

 

$

(123.8

)

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Unallocated and Other Operating Income (Loss)

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

Restructuring, integration, and transaction expenses

 

 

 

 

 

(6.4

)

 

 

(11.2

)

Unallocated and Other GAAP Operating Income (Loss)

 

$

 

 

$

(6.4

)

 

$

(11.2

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total GAAP Operating Income

 

$

42.5

 

 

$

114.2

 

 

$

95.1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Operating Income

 

$

286.4

 

 

$

168.6

 

 

$

150.2

 


*Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.

(1)

During fiscal year 2023, Integration and Other includes one-time retention and severance payments, as well as other integration costs related to the Coherent transaction. During fiscal year 2022, Integration and other includes integration and restructuring charges from the Finisar acquisition.

(2)

Transaction fees and financing in fiscal year 2023 includes debt extinguishment costs and various fees related to closing the Coherent transaction. Transaction fees and financing in fiscal year 2022 includes incremental interest expense related to the financing for the Coherent transaction which were be included as an adjustment in arriving at non-GAAP earnings through the closing of the Coherent transaction, as the associated funding was contingent on transaction close.

(3)

Start-up costs in operating expenses were related to the start-up of new devices for new customer applications.



Table 4

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to non-GAAP Measures*

 

 

$ Millions

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Sept 30,

 

Jun 30,

 

Sept 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Gross profit on GAAP basis (4)

 

$

443.6

 

 

$

326.0

 

 

$

306.6

 

Share-based compensation

 

 

5.3

 

 

 

0.9

 

 

 

1.5

 

Amortization of acquired intangibles

 

 

47.4

 

 

 

9.6

 

 

 

9.6

 

Preliminary fair value adjustment on acquired inventory

 

 

45.5

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Integration and other(1)

 

 

0.4

 

 

 

6.9

 

 

 

Gross profit on non-GAAP basis

 

$

542.2

 

 

$

343.4

 

 

$

317.7

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Internal research and development on GAAP basis

 

$

121.1

 

 

$

95.9

 

 

$

89.0

 

Share-based compensation

 

 

(5.4

)

 

 

(1.3

)

 

 

(2.3

)

Start-up costs(3)

 

 

 

 

 

(6.4

)

 

 

 

Integration and other(1)

 

 

 

 

 

(0.6

)

 

 

 

Internal research and development on non-GAAP basis

 

$

115.7

 

 

$

87.6

 

 

$

86.7

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative on GAAP basis

 

$

280.0

 

 

$

115.9

 

 

$

122.6

 

Share-based compensation

 

 

(42.5

)

 

 

(11.3

)

 

 

(18.9

)

Amortization of acquired intangibles

 

 

(35.1

)

 

 

(10.3

)

 

 

(10.8

)

Integration and other(1)

 

 

(23.7

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Transaction fees and financing(2)

 

 

(38.7

)

 

 

(7.1

)

 

 

(12.0

)

Selling, general and administrative on non-GAAP basis

 

$

140.0

 

 

$

87.2

 

 

$

80.9

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income on GAAP basis

 

$

42.5

 

 

$

114.2

 

 

$

95.1

 

Share-based compensation

 

 

53.2

 

 

 

13.5

 

 

 

22.7

 

Amortization of acquired intangibles

 

 

82.5

 

 

 

19.9

 

 

 

20.4

 

Start-up costs(3)

 

 

 

 

 

6.4

 

 

 

 

Preliminary fair value adjustment on acquired inventory

 

 

45.5

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Integration and other(1)

 

 

24.1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Transaction fees and financing(2)

 

 

38.7

 

 

 

14.6

 

 

 

12.0

 

Operating income on non-GAAP basis

 

$

286.4

 

 

$

168.6

 

 

$

150.2

 


Table 4

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to non-GAAP Measures (Continued)*

 

 

$ Millions

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Sept 30,

 

Jun 30,

 

Sept 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Interest and other (income) expense, net on GAAP basis

 

$

93.5

 

 

$

65.3

 

 

$

4.6

 

Foreign currency exchange gains (losses), net

 

 

3.0

 

 

 

(19.8

)

 

 

4.9

 

Transaction fees and financing(2)

 

 

(34.8

)

 

 

(38.3

)

 

 

 

Interest and other (income) expense, net on non-GAAP basis

 

$

61.7

 

 

$

7.2

 

 

$

9.5

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income taxes on GAAP basis

 

$

(12.3

)

 

$

5.3

 

 

$

16.0

 

Tax impact of non-GAAP measures

 

 

53.5

 

 

 

22.6

 

 

 

7.1

 

Income taxes on non-GAAP basis

 

$

41.2

 

 

$

27.9

 

 

$

23.1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net earnings (loss) on GAAP basis

 

$

(38.7

)

 

$

43.6

 

 

$

74.5

 

Share-based compensation

 

 

53.2

 

 

 

13.5

 

 

 

22.7

 

Amortization of acquired intangibles

 

 

82.5

 

 

 

19.9

 

 

 

20.4

 

Preliminary fair value adjustment on acquired inventory

 

 

45.5

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Start-up costs(3)

 

 

 

 

 

6.4

 

 

 

 

Foreign currency exchange (gains) losses

 

 

(3.0

)

 

 

19.8

 

 

 

(4.9

)

Integration and other(1)

 

 

24.1

 

 

 

14.7

 

 

 

12.0

 

Transaction fees and financing(2)

 

 

73.5

 

 

 

38.3

 

 

 

 

Tax impact of non-GAAP measures

 

 

(53.5

)

 

 

(22.6

)

 

 

(7.1

)

Net earnings on non-GAAP basis

 

$

183.6

 

 

$

133.7

 

 

$

117.7

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Per share data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net earnings (loss) on GAAP basis

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share

 

$

(0.56

)

 

$

0.25

 

 

$

0.54

 

Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share

 

$

(0.56

)

 

$

0.23

 

 

$

0.50

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net earnings on non-GAAP basis

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic Earnings Per Share

 

$

1.11

 

 

$

1.09

 

 

$

0.95

 

Diluted Earnings Per Share

 

$

1.04

 

 

$

0.98

 

 

$

0.87

 


*Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.

(1)

During fiscal year 2023, Integration and other includes one-time retention and severance payments and other integration costs related to the Coherent transaction. During fiscal year 2022, Integration and other includes integration and restructuring charges from the Finisar acquisition.

(2)

Transaction fees and financing in fiscal year 2023 includes debt extinguishment costs, various fees related to closing the Coherent transaction. Transaction fees and financing in fiscal year 2022 includes incremental interest expense related to the financing for the Coherent transaction which were included as an adjustment in arriving at non-GAAP earnings through the closing of the Coherent transaction, as the associated funding was contingent on transaction close.

(3)

Start-up costs in operating expenses were related to the start-up of new devices for new customer applications.

(4)

GAAP gross profit for the three months ended September 30, 2021 has been updated to include amortization of developed technology intangible assets.

 

Table 5

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA*

$ Millions

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Sept 30,

 

Jun 30,

 

Sept 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Net earnings (loss) on GAAP basis

 

$

(38.7

)

 

$

43.6

 

 

$

74.5

 

Income taxes

 

 

(12.3

)

 

 

5.3

 

 

 

16.0

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

147.3

 

 

 

73.3

 

 

 

69.7

 

Interest expense

 

 

61.9

 

 

 

48.5

 

 

 

12.2

 

EBITDA (1)

 

$

158.2

 

 

$

170.7

 

 

$

172.4

 

EBITDA margin

 

 

11.8

%

 

 

19.2

%

 

 

21.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preliminary fair value adjustment on acquired inventory

 

 

45.5

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation

 

 

53.2

 

 

 

13.5

 

 

 

22.7

 

Foreign currency exchange (gains) losses

 

 

(3.0

)

 

 

19.8

 

 

 

(4.9

)

Start-up costs

 

 

 

 

 

6.4

 

 

 

 

Integration and other(3)

 

 

24.1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Transaction fees and financing(4)

 

 

73.5

 

 

 

14.6

 

 

 

12.0

 

Adjusted EBITDA (2)

 

$

351.5

 

 

$

225.0

 

 

$

202.2

 

Adjusted EBITDA margin

 

 

26.1

%

 

 

25.4

%

 

 

25.4

%


*Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.

(1)

EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization.

(2)

Adjusted EBITDA excludes non-GAAP adjustments for share-based compensation, certain one-time restructuring, integration, and transaction expenses, debt extinguishment charges, start-up costs, and the impact of foreign currency exchange gains and losses.

(3)

During fiscal year 2023, Integration and other includes one-time retention and severance payments, and other integration costs related to the Coherent transaction. During fiscal year 2022, Integration and other includes integration and restructuring charges from the Finisar acquisition.

(4)

Transaction fees and financing includes debt extinguishment costs and various fees related to closing the Coherent transaction.

 


Table 6

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Earnings Per Share Calculation*

 

 

 

 

 

 

$ Millions

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Sept 30,

 

Jun 30,

 

Sept 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Numerator

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net earnings (loss)

 

$

(38.7

)

 

$

43.6

 

 

$

74.5

 

Deduct Series A preferred stock dividends

 

 

(6.9

)

 

 

(6.9

)

 

 

(6.9

)

Deduct Series B redeemable preferred dividends

 

 

(28.7

)

 

 

(10.4

)

 

 

(10.2

)

Basic earnings (loss) available to common shareholders

 

$

(74.3

)

 

$

26.3

 

 

$

57.4

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Effect of dilutive securities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Add back interest on convertible notes

 

$

 

 

$

0.6

 

 

$

0.5

 

Diluted earnings (loss) available to common shareholders

 

$

(74.3

)

 

 

26.9

 

 

$

57.9

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Denominator

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares

 

 

133.3

 

 

 

106.5

 

 

 

105.8

 

Effect of dilutive securities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock equivalents

 

 

 

 

 

3.0

 

 

 

2.8

 

Convertible notes

 

 

 

 

 

7.3

 

 

 

7.3

 

Diluted weighted average common shares

 

 

133.3

 

 

 

116.8

 

 

 

115.8

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings (loss) per common share

 

$

(0.56

)

 

$

0.25

 

 

$

0.54

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings (loss) per common share

 

$

(0.56

)

 

$

0.23

 

 

$

0.50

 

*Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.

Table 7

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Calculation*

 

 

 

 

 

 

$ Millions

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Sept 30,

 

Jun 30,

 

Sept 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Numerator

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net earnings on non-GAAP basis

 

$

183.6

 

 

$

133.7

 

 

$

117.7

 

Deduct Series A preferred stock dividends

 

 

(6.9

)

 

 

(6.9

)

 

 

(6.9

)

Deduct Series B redeemable preferred dividends

 

 

(28.7

)

 

 

(10.4

)

 

 

(10.2

)

Basic earnings available to common shareholders

 

$

148.1

 

 

$

116.4

 

 

$

100.6

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Effect of dilutive securities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Add back interest on convertible notes

 

$

0.4

 

 

$

0.6

 

 

$

0.5

 

Add back Series A preferred stock dividends

 

 

6.9

 

 

 

6.9

 

 

 

6.9

 

Diluted earnings available to common shareholders

 

$

155.3

 

 

$

123.8

 

 

$

108.0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Denominator

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares

 

 

133.3

 

 

 

106.5

 

 

 

105.8

 

Effect of dilutive securities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock equivalents

 

 

1.5

 

 

 

3.0

 

 

 

2.8

 

Convertible notes

 

 

4.5

 

 

 

7.3

 

 

 

7.3

 

Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock

 

 

9.6

 

 

 

8.9

 

 

 

8.9

 

Diluted weighted average common shares

 

 

148.8

 

 

 

125.7

 

 

 

124.8

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per common share on non-GAAP basis

 

$

1.11

 

 

$

1.09

 

 

$

0.95

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per common share on non-GAAP basis

 

$

1.04

 

 

$

0.98

 

 

$

0.87

 

*Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.

Table 8

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Example EPS Calculations (1)

 

 

 

$ Millions

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hypothetical Earnings Level for Q2 FY23

Non-GAAP net earnings

 

$

162.0

 

 

$

171.0

 

 

$

180.0

 

 

$

200.0

Deduct Series B redeemable preferred dividends

 

 

(29.4

)

 

 

(29.4

)

 

 

(29.4

)

 

 

Non-GAAP net earnings available to common shareholders

 

$

132.6

 

 

$

141.6

 

 

$

150.6

 

 

$

200.0

Diluted weighted average common shares

 

 

151.0

 

 

 

151.0

 

 

 

151.0

 

 

 

177.0

Diluted earnings per common share on non-GAAP basis

 

$

0.88

 

 

$

0.94

 

 

$

1.00

 

 

$

1.13


(1)

The Company does not provide reconciliations of the hypothetical non-GAAP net earnings and hypothetical diluted non-GAAP EPS presented in this table. This table contains purely hypothetical figures, which are provided solely to illustrate how the Company would calculate diluted non-GAAP EPS under different factual scenarios.



CONTACT:

Mary Jane Raymond
Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer

investor.relations@coherent.com
https://www.coherent.com/company/investor-relations


Recommended Stories

  • Canada Kicks Chinese Companies Out of Lithium Mining

    After placing restrictions on foreign participation in supplying "critical minerals" used in batteries and high-tech devices, the government of Canada has ordered three Chinese companies to divest ...

  • Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Jason Schmidt, vice president of investor relations. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us on today's conference call to discuss Upstart's third quarter 2022 financial results. With us on today's call are Dave Girouard, Upstart's chief executive officer; and Sanjay Datta, our chief financial officer.

  • Tesla Stock Won’t Stop Dropping. Here’s How Low It Could Go.

    Tesla selling pressure just won't let up. Blame it on Twitter. Unless something changes, investors are in for more pain, according to traders.

  • Goldman Sachs Energy Stocks: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 energy stock picks of Goldman Sachs. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Goldman Sachs Energy Stocks: Top 5 Stock Picks. Jan Hatzius, Goldman Sachs’ chief economist, noted that there is a “very plausible” scenario where the US economy can steer clear […]

  • Occidental Petroleum stock dips on mixed third-quarter earnings, increased guidance

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Occidental Petroleum's third-quarter earnings results.

  • What the hell just happened in crypto? A Q&A in plain English about Binance’s takedown of FTX

    Crypto has seen its fair share of crazy days. Tuesday may have been the craziest.

  • Crypto sell-off sparked by FTX’s agreement to Binance buyout

    Yahoo Finance reporter David Hollerith details the news that crypto exchange Binance has agreed to buy its rival FTX.com and how it's triggered a sell-off in the crypto space.

  • Plug Power (PLUG) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG)Q3 2022 Earnings CallNov 08, 2022, 4:30 p.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorGreetings, and welcome to the Plug Power third quarter earnings conference call.

  • US Futures Fall as Midterms Return Mixed Verdict: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US equity-index futures fell as midterm elections threw up a mixed verdict, challenging expectations for a Republican sweep and a Congress gridlock. Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysRise of Russia Hardliners Sows Fear In Putin’s EliteSam Bankman-Fried Bows to Rescue From Binance’s CZ as FTX BucklesTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackCZ SBF’ed SBFDecember contracts on the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 indexes retreate

  • Goldman Sachs’ Cheap Dividend Stocks

    In this article, we will discuss Goldman Sachs’ cheap dividend stocks. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing and the firm’s outlook on dividend stocks, and go directly to read Goldman Sachs’ 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks. Growth tech stocks have dominated the market for years due to their innovative products and services. However, […]

  • Robinhood Collapses Following Difficulties of Savior

    Shares of Robinhood, the brokerage, plummeted by 15% as FTX was acquired to save it from collapsing.

  • FTSE and European stocks head lower as China data disappoints

    The pound continued to climb on reports that the UK and EU were near a breakthrough about trade rules around the Northern Ireland border.

  • Meta will begin laying off employees on Wednesday morning - WSJ

    Zuckerberg appeared downcast in Tuesday's meeting and said he was accountable for the company's missteps and his overoptimism about growth had led to overstaffing, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter. He described broad cuts and specifically mentioned the recruiting and business teams as among those facing layoffs, the report said, adding an internal announcement of the company's layoff plans is expected around 6 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday. Meta's head of human resources, Lori Goler, said employees who lose their jobs will be provided with at least four months of salary as severance, the WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

  • Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -216.67% and 75.97%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Binance Takeover of FTX Is a Huge Red Flag for Crypto

    Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto exchange, seen as a white knight when other industry players were collapsing this summer, has faced a run on its assets.

  • Twilio Management Drops a Bomb on Investors!

    Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) management dropped a bomb on investors by updating their long-term revenue growth outlook. The new guidance caught investors off-guard, which prompted a great deal of selling in Twilio stock.

  • Beyond Meat's (BYND) Q3 Earnings Upcoming: Key Factors to Note

    Beyond Meat's (BYND) third-quarter 2022 results are likely to reflect the impact of macroeconomic factors like inflation and headwinds related to labor availability and supply-chain hurdles, among others.

  • Lucid Falls After Maker of Luxury EVs Misses Profit Estimates

    (Bloomberg) -- Lucid Group Inc. shares fell in late trading after third-quarter sales and earnings trailed estimates and reservations declined for the company’s luxury electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysRise of Russia Hardliners Sows Fear In Putin’s EliteSam Bankman-Fried Bows to Rescue From Binance’s CZ as FTX BucklesTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackCZ SBF’ed SBFThe automaker’s loss was 40 cents a share,

  • Lemonade (LMND) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Lemonade (LMND) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -0.74% and 13.54%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 3 Stocks to Buy While They're on Sale

    While the number of stocks on "sale" seems to be growing exponentially in 2022, the three businesses we'll look at today have dipped to valuations that buy-and-hold investors should consider. First, with Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE), we have two of the biggest names in technology, trading with price-to-free-cash-flow ratios they haven't seen since 2013. Meanwhile, SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) now trades at around $5 per share, despite having over $3 worth of tangible book value per share on its balance sheet, and rapidly growing revenue.