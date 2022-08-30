U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,037.75
    +6.50 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,129.00
    +54.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,519.50
    +26.75 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,885.60
    +2.90 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.68
    -0.33 (-0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,749.20
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    18.54
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0002
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1100
    +0.0750 (+2.47%)
     

  • Vix

    26.21
    +0.65 (+2.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1710
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.5470
    -0.1630 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,188.36
    +555.55 (+2.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    474.39
    +11.51 (+2.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,427.31
    -52.43 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,166.41
    +287.45 (+1.03%)
     

Coherus BioSciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Coherus BioSciences, Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CHRS
Coherus BioSciences, Inc.
Coherus BioSciences, Inc.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (“Coherus” or the “Company”, Nasdaq: CHRS), today announced that effective August 24, 2022, the compensation committee of the Company’s board of directors granted options to purchase an aggregate of 234,000 shares of the common stock of the Company to 22 newly hired employees with a per share exercise price of $12.90, the closing trading price on the grant date.

The stock options were granted pursuant to the Coherus BioSciences, Inc. 2016 Employment Commencement Incentive Plan, which was approved by the Company’s board of directors in June 2016 under Rule 5635(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Global Select Market for equity grants to induce new employees to enter into employment with the Company.

Coherus BioSciences Contact Information:

IR Contact
Marek Ciszewski
Coherus BioSciences, Inc.
IR@coherus.com


Recommended Stories