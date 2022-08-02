U.S. markets open in 8 hours 28 minutes

Coherus BioSciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants

Coherus BioSciences, Inc.
·1 min read
Coherus BioSciences, Inc.
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (“Coherus” or the “Company”, Nasdaq: CHRS), today announced that effective August 1, 2022, the compensation committee of the Company’s board of directors granted options to purchase an aggregate of 250,000 shares of the common stock of the Company to two newly hired employees with a per share exercise price of $9.16, the closing trading price on the grant date. One newly-hired Executive Vice President was granted options to purchase 150,000 shares and one newly-hired Senior Vice President was granted options to purchase 100,000 shares.

The stock options were granted pursuant to the Coherus BioSciences, Inc. 2016 Employment Commencement Incentive Plan, which was approved by the Company’s board of directors in June 2016 under Rule 5635(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Global Select Market for equity grants to induce new employees to enter into employment with the Company.

Coherus BioSciences Contact Information:

IR Contact
Marek Ciszewski
SVP, Investor Relations
Coherus BioSciences, Inc.
IR@coherus.com


