With Cohiba Minerals Up 20%, Insider Buyers Count Their Returns

Cohiba Minerals Limited (ASX:CHK) insiders who bought shares over the past year were rewarded handsomely last week. The stock rose 20%, resulting in a AU$4.4m rise in the company's market capitalisation, translating to a gain of 137% on their initial investment. As a result, the stock they originally bought for AU$355.0k is now worth AU$840.8k.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Cohiba Minerals

Notably, that recent purchase by Fadi Diab is the biggest insider purchase of Cohiba Minerals shares that we've seen in the last year. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of AU$0.003. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

In the last twelve months Cohiba Minerals insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Cohiba Minerals Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Cohiba Minerals insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. In total, insiders bought AU$330k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership Of Cohiba Minerals

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 16% of Cohiba Minerals shares, worth about AU$1.7m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Cohiba Minerals Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Cohiba Minerals insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 5 warning signs for Cohiba Minerals that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

