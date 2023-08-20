Cohort plc (LON:CHRT) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A UK£0.091 Dividend

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in three days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Cohort's shares on or after the 24th of August, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 3rd of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be UK£0.091 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of UK£0.13 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Cohort stock has a trailing yield of around 2.8% on the current share price of £4.71. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Fortunately Cohort's payout ratio is modest, at just 48% of profit. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Cohort generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 45% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's positive to see that Cohort's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. This is why it's a relief to see Cohort earnings per share are up 8.2% per annum over the last five years. Management have been reinvested more than half of the company's earnings within the business, and the company has been able to grow earnings with this retained capital. Organisations that reinvest heavily in themselves typically get stronger over time, which can bring attractive benefits such as stronger earnings and dividends.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Cohort has delivered an average of 16% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Is Cohort an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share growth has been growing somewhat, and Cohort is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends. This is interesting for a few reasons, as it suggests management may be reinvesting heavily in the business, but it also provides room to increase the dividend in time. It might be nice to see earnings growing faster, but Cohort is being conservative with its dividend payouts and could still perform reasonably over the long run. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

