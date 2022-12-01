Coils to Locs Launches ECommerce Site of Accessible, High-Quality Wigs for Black Women

Coils to Locs ecommerce site will provide direct access to contemporary, high quality, coily, curly synthetic wigs for women of color who suffer from cancer, alopecia and other hair loss issues.

DORCHESTER, Mass., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coils to Locs announced today the launch of their first direct to consumer ecommerce site that will bring their high-quality synthetic wigs directly to Black women or any woman with textured hair experiencing all forms of hair loss.

"Previously, our wigs were available wholesale, direct to businesses, and specifically to cancer center hospitals and medical hair loss boutiques," says Dianne Austin, CEO and cofounder. "The wigs available on the ecommerce site are a curated line of wigs that will be different styles from the wigs that are sold wholesale to hospitals."

The launch of the website is based on popular demand. Black women in particular have asked to purchase the wigs directly from Coils to Locs because the wigs may not be in a location near them. The company has also had an increase in requests for wigs to women with other forms of hair loss.

The site will launch with six different coily curly, braided faux loc wig styles which will come in three to four different colors. One of the six wig styles mentioned is called the Kimmie Cap which is basically a baseball cap with braids and/or faux locs sewn into the cap. The Kimmie Cap is named in honor of the cofounders' sister Kimberly (Kimmie) who passed away unexpectedly in 2020 and who loved these hats with hair.

In the next 12 months Coils to Locs will continue to expand the wig line and add private label products such as wig shampoos and conditioners, scalp oils, mannequins with Black features, headwraps, etc. You can visit the site at https://coilstolocsstore.com/.

Coils to Locs, which launched in the winter of 2019, is a wig resource for women of color searching for coily, curly wig styles at cancer center hospitals and medical hair loss salons. Founded by a cancer survivor and natural hair blogger, Coils to Locs assists in providing access for all of their clients regardless of hair type by offering contemporary, high quality, coily, curly synthetic wigs.

If you have experienced medical hair loss, or you are faced with non-medical related alopecia, Coils to Locs wigs are for you.

