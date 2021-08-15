U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,457.25
    -5.25 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,374.00
    -46.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,114.50
    -11.25 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,219.30
    -2.90 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.26
    -0.18 (-0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.20
    +3.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    23.75
    -0.03 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1801
    +0.0062 (+0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2970
    -0.0700 (-5.12%)
     

  • Vix

    15.45
    -0.14 (-0.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3873
    +0.0065 (+0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6600
    -0.7620 (-0.69%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,064.99
    -58.82 (-0.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,183.17
    +56.68 (+5.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,218.71
    +25.48 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,977.15
    -37.85 (-0.14%)
     

COIN BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A LEADING AND LONGSTANDING FIRM, Encourages Coinbase Global, Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – COIN

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Rosen Law Firm PA
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s April 2021 offering (the “Offering”), of the important September 20, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Coinbase securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s Offering you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Coinbase class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2127.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 20, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, the registration statement and prospectus used to effectuate the Company’s Offering were false and misleading and omitted to state that, at the time of the Offering: (1) Coinbase required a sizeable cash injection; (2) Coinbase’s platform was susceptible to service-level disruptions, which were increasingly likely to occur as the Company scaled its services to a larger user base; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, the positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Coinbase class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2127.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com


Recommended Stories

  • Q2 Earnings Confirm Coinbase’s Command of Cryptocurrency

    Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN), one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, reported blowout earnings for the second quarter of 2021, supported by the increasing popularity of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies among retail investors. Coinbase debuted on Nasdaq on April 14, with an IPO reference price of $250. The stock opened at $381, and then reached its all-time high of $429.54, before closing at $328.28. (See Coinbase stock charts on TipRanks) Coinbase stock failed to gather any

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks That Could Be the Next 10-Baggers

    With that in mind, we asked a group of Motley Fool contributors to give us their best ideas for disruptive growth stocks that could ultimately become 10-baggers. Danny Vena (Upstart Holdings): If there's ever been an area that's ripe for disruption, it's consumer lending. Unfortunately, the rules-based systems employed by many banks are limited to just a few variables, leaving many would-be loan recipients out in the cold.

  • Apple Ordered To Pay $300M In Royalties Over Wireless Technology Patent

    Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) has been ordered to pay $300 million over the use of the company’s wireless technology in iPhones and other products. What Happened: A Texas judge upheld a jury's decision that Apple owes royalties to PanOptis Patent Management and its Optis Cellular and Unwired Planet units for patents held by the company on the LTE cellular standard. Optis says Apple products that utilized 4G networks were using its patented technology. The order comes at the conclusion of a retrial o

  • This Massive Catalyst Could Supercharge AMD in the Long Run

    The tech company has started making progress in a lucrative market that could add billions to its revenue.

  • Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Released Earnings Last Week And Analysts Lifted Their Price Target To US$24.16

    It's been a pretty great week for Palantir Technologies Inc. ( NYSE:PLTR ) shareholders, with its shares surging 14% to...

  • Louis Vuitton's CEO now worth $200 billion — here's how to invest in the world's richest

    Bernard Arnault has firmly bested Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk for the No. 1 spot.

  • Here’s the No. 1 stock index you want to own to stay on top of inflation

    The stock market is not a bad place to be if high U.S. inflation turns out to be more than transitory. Consider the performance of a hypothetical portfolio constructed by Nicholas Rabener, founder & CEO of FactorResearch in London. The portfolio contained the 5% of stocks that, at any given time, had the highest trailing five-year correlation with the 10-year breakeven U.S. inflation rate.

  • 3 5G Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The 5G wireless technology rollout is just getting started. Just 30% of the world has access to the network today and an even smaller percentage of consumers own 5G-enabled smartphones. Here are three stocks that stand to benefit from the rollout of 5G wireless technology.

  • There are new federal rules involving 401(k) rollovers to IRAs. Here's what to know

    The new federal guidelines focus on potential conflicts of interest and what obligations your adviser owes you to help you make wise financial choices

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Perfect to Own When the Market Crashes

    Experienced investors know that it's almost impossible to time stock market crashes with a high level of consistency. Keith Noonan: Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) provides wireless connectivity chips used by Apple and other mobile hardware producers, and it's also a rising player in the infrastructure and security software markets. The stock pays a dividend yielding roughly 2.9%, and the company is trading at roughly 17.5 times this year's expected earnings.

  • Covid-19 Cases Are Surging. When Will This Wave Peak?

    New cases of Covid-19 are climbing fast in the U.S., yet in the U.K., where the highly contagious Delta variant struck first, the numbers have dropped sharply from their late-July peak. The July producer price index, however, blew past estimates, with a whopping 7.8% year-over-year rise.

  • These 10 Standout Stocks Could Be the Next Amazon

    Companies like Amazon or Visa that can generate double-digit compound growth in revenue and earnings, year after year, are rarities. These smaller candidates could do just that.

  • GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) shareholders are still up 731% over 3 years despite pulling back 26% in the past week

    The GrowGeneration Corp. ( NASDAQ:GRWG ) share price has had a bad week, falling 26%. But over three years the...

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Ranking the Currencies That Could Unseat the Dollar

    The dollar's share of global reserves has declined steadily for years. Will the euro, yuan, or bitcoin take its place at the center of global finance?

  • Here’s a Barron’s Retirement List of 10 Retirement Listicles

    With apologies to David Letterman, formerly of the "Late Show," and his top-10 list feature, Barron's Retirement compiled a list of 10 retirement listicles for some easy summertime reading.

  • AMC Failed to Live Up to the Hype Last Week

    Shares of the multiplex operator have declined in the four trading days since it posted better-than-expected financial results. Let's take a closer look.

  • Ford Counterattacks GM In Trademark Infringement Dispute, Says Will Go To Patent Office

    On Friday, Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) reiterated that General Motors Company's (NYSE: GM) lawsuit is frivolous. What Happened: In the latest development in the trademark infringement dispute between the two automakers, Ford said that it will ask the U.S. Patent Office to rescind trademarks obtained by rival GM for the terms "Cruise" and "Super Cruise," Reuters reports. Last month, GM filed a federal lawsuit against Ford for violating a trademarked hands-free driving technology name "Blue Cruis

  • Bullish: Analysts Just Made An Incredible Upgrade To Their Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Forecasts

    Shareholders in Agenus Inc. ( NASDAQ:AGEN ) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major...

  • eBay Earnings: 5 Numbers You Should Know

    Its pool of active buyers shrank, and eBay handled lower volume than it did a year ago. One of eBay's core growth metrics, its pool of active buyers, shrank 2% year over year to mark a sharp turnaround compared to the previous quarter. Meanwhile, eBay is getting a big boost from its advertising and digital payments offerings, which helped overall revenue rise 11% despite declining volume.