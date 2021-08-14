U.S. markets closed

COIN, DIDI, LOTZ, ZY INVESTOR ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS SHAREHOLDERS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits

·2 min read
NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:

CarLotz, Inc. (LOTZ, LOTZW)
Class Period: 12/30/2020 - 5/25/2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: September 7, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-lotz/

DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI)
Class Period: 6/30/2021 - 7/21/2021, or shares issued pursuant and/or traceable to the June 2021 Initial Public Offering
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: September 7, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD, MISLEADING PROSPECTUS
To learn more, visit https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nyse-didi/

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN)
Class Period: Purchase of shares issued in connection with the April 2021 Direct Offering
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: September 20, 2021
MISLEADING PROSPECTUS
To learn more, visit https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-coin/

Zymergen Inc. (ZY)
Class Period: purchase of shares issued either in or after the April 2021 Initial Public Offering
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: October 4, 2021
MISLEADING PROSPECTUS
To learn more, visit https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-zy/

If you purchased shares of the above companies and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact us toll-free (844) 367-9658 or visit the case links above.

If you wish to serve as a Lead Plaintiff in the class action, you must petition the Court on or before the Lead Plaintiff Motion deadline.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com


