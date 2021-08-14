U.S. markets closed

COIN EQUITY ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces that a Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit was filed on Behalf of Investors of Coinbase Global Inc.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP
·3 min read
In this article:
RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) (“Coinbase”) investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California against Coinbase on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Coinbase Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Offering Materials”) for the resale of up to 114,850,769 shares of its Class A common stock, whereby Coinbase began trading as a public company on or around April 14, 2021 (the “Offering”).

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 20, 2021

Website:

https://www.ktmc.com/coinbase-global-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=Link&utm_campaign=coinbase

Contact:

James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453

Toll free (844) 887-9500

According to the complaint, Coinbase “powers the cryptoeconomy,” offering a “trusted platform” for sending and receiving Bitcoin and other digital assets built using blockchain technology to approximately 43 million retail users, 7,000 institutions, and 115,000 ecosystem partners in over 100 countries.

On April 14, 2021, Coinbase filed its prospectus on a Form 424B4, which forms part of the registration statement. Coinbase registered for the resale of up to 114,850,769 shares of its Class A common stock by registered shareholders.

The complaint alleges that the Offering Materials were false and misleading and omitted to state that, at the time of the Offering: (1) Coinbase required a sizeable cash injection; (2) Coinbase’s platform was susceptible to service-level disruptions, which were increasingly likely to occur as Coinbase scaled its services to a larger user base; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, the defendants’ positive statements about Coinbase’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Coinbase investors may, no later than September 20, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member’s claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Communicating with any counsel is not necessary to participate or share in any recovery achieved in this case. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500 (toll free)
info@ktmc.com


