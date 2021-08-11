U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,426.50
    -3.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,141.00
    -14.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,035.50
    -9.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,235.70
    -2.10 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.36
    +0.07 (+0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,729.20
    -2.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    23.28
    -0.11 (-0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1725
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    +0.0250 (+1.90%)
     

  • Vix

    16.79
    +0.07 (+0.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3828
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6500
    +0.1100 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,724.80
    -203.92 (-0.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,132.91
    +890.24 (+366.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,161.04
    +28.74 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,015.56
    +127.41 (+0.46%)
     

COIN INVESTOR REMINDER: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Coinbase Global Inc.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

RADNOR, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California against Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) ("Coinbase") on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Coinbase Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Offering Materials") for the resale of up to 114,850,769 shares of its Class A common stock, whereby Coinbase began trading as a public company on or around April 14, 2021 (the "Offering").

Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased or acquired Coinbase Class A common stockpursuant and/or traceable to the Offering may, no later than September 20, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail atinfo@ktmc.com; orclick https://www.ktmc.com/coinbase-global-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=Link&utm_campaign=coinbase

According to the complaint, Coinbase "powers the cryptoeconomy," offering a "trusted platform" for sending and receiving Bitcoin and other digital assets built using blockchain technology to approximately 43 million retail users, 7,000 institutions, and 115,000 ecosystem partners in over 100 countries.

On April 14, 2021, Coinbase filed its prospectus on a Form 424B4, which forms part of the registration statement. Coinbase registered for the resale of up to 114,850,769 shares of its Class A common stock by registered shareholders. Coinbase's operations would continue to be financed with cash flow from operating activities and net proceeds from the sale of convertible preferred stock.

The complaint alleges that one month later, the high-flying promise of Coinbase came to a screaming halt, as Coinbase conceded the need to raise capital and revealed performance issues that prevented users' ability to trade cryptocurrencies. On May 17, 2021, Coinbase announced its plans to raise about $1.25 billion via a convertible bond sale. Then, on May 19, 2021, Coinbase revealed technical problems, including "delays . . . due to network congestion" affecting those who want to get their money out.

Following this news, Coinbase's share price fell $23.44 per share, nearly 10%, over two consecutive trading sessions, to close at $224.80 per share on May 19, 2021. By the time the complaint was filed, Coinbase stock traded as low as $208.00 per share, a decline from its April 14, 2021 opening price of $381.00 per share.

The complaint alleges that the Offering Materials were false and misleading and omitted to state that, at the time of the Offering: (1) Coinbase required a sizeable cash injection; (2) Coinbase's platform was susceptible to service-level disruptions, which were increasingly likely to occur as Coinbase scaled its services to a larger user base; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, the defendants' positive statements about Coinbase's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Coinbase investors may, no later than September 20, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member's claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Communicating with any counsel is not necessary to participate or share in any recovery achieved in this case. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500 (toll free)
info@ktmc.com

SOURCE: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659218/COIN-INVESTOR-REMINDER-Kessler-Topaz-Meltzer-Check-LLP-Announces-Deadline-in-Securities-Fraud-Class-Action-Lawsuit-Filed-Against-Coinbase-Global-Inc

Recommended Stories

  • Is Coinbase Stock A Buy Right Now After Reporting Earnings?

    Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase debuted on April 14, but is sharply off its post-IPO highs. Is Coinbase stock a buy or sell in the current stock market rally?

  • Coinbase Earnings Crushed Estimates. Why the Stock Is Falling.

    Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase beat second-quarter forecasts, but a tepid outlook may be weighing on the shares.

  • Coinbase Earnings Beat, But Cryptocurrency Exchange Warns On Lower Volumes

    Coinbase earnings beat views, but the cryptocurrency exchange warned of lower trading volume and users. COIN stock rose overnight.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Coinbase reports Q2 financials, beats on revenue

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports Coinbase's Q2 financial report

  • Coinbase trading volume shifts from BTC to ETH

    Decrypt writer Scott Chipolina joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Coinbase earnings and the latest in cryptocurrency hacking concerns.&nbsp;

  • Why Tesla, Nio, and Nikola Stocks Dropped Today

    Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) is trying to do in its home country what market-leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) did in the U.S. Nio reports its second-quarter financial update tomorrow just two days after the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) revealed what Tesla produced from its Shanghai plant in July. The EV stocks are both lower in today's market session as investors look toward Nio's report tomorrow. As of 11:45 a.m. EDT, Tesla and Nio shares were both down less than 2%.

  • 10 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Jim Cramer is recommending. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending. Jim Cramer, the host of Mad Money on news platform CNBC, has made a name for himself in the finance world over […]

  • Why Nanox Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of medical-imaging company Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ: NNOX), commonly referred to as Nanox, plunged on Tuesday following the release of financial results for the second quarter of 2021. Rather, the company also announced a shuffling with the management team which tends to make investors jumpy. As of 12:15 p.m. EDT, Nanox stock was down 10% but it had been down almost 17% earlier in the session.

  • Why 3D Systems Stock Soared Today

    Shares of 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) soared 21% on Tuesday after the 3D printing company delivered strong second-quarter financial results. 3D Systems' revenue jumped 44% year over year to $162.6 million, fueled by robust growth in its healthcare segment and a rebound in its industrial business from its lows during the early stages of the pandemic. "We believe this performance is the result of our exclusive focus on additive manufacturing, bringing together our printers, materials, and software technologies to solve specific key customer applications that drive market adoption in both healthcare and specific industrial markets, such as semiconductors, space systems, and advanced transportation systems," CEO Jeffrey Graves said in a press release.

  • Steel stocks hit records, Wall Street responds to COVID, Pfizer stock smashes 22-year record

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • When the Delta Surge Could End, and What Comes Next

    In the U.K., where the highly contagious Delta variant struck first, the number of new cases has dropped sharply from the late July peak.

  • Planning to retire? Here’s a list of at least 14 things to account for first

    Retirement requires an enormous amount of planning, affecting not only how much money to put aside for old age but how to spend and maintain it. Retirement Tip of the Week: When planning for retirement, especially if you plan to retire soon, make a list of expenses you expect to have — as well as any other variables that will affect your financial picture. Anything can happen in retirement, especially since for many of us this chapter of life could span decades.

  • Why SmileDirectClub Tanked by 24% on Tuesday

    SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) was anything but happy on Tuesday. A disappointing earnings report wiped the grins off investor faces, with the stock price cratering by slightly over 24% on the day. For its second quarter, the results of which were published Monday after market hours, SmileDirectClub booked $174 million in revenue, which was nearly 63% higher compared with the same period last year.

  • Why Albertsons Stock Surged Today

    What happened Shares of Albertsons (NYSE: ACI) jumped 17% on Tuesday after the grocer announced a key hiring.  So what Sharon McCollam will become Albertsons' president and chief financial officer on Sep.

  • Why Livent Stock Soared 11% Today

    Shares of Livent (NYSE: LTHM), which reported beats on both sales and earnings last week, are on the rise again Tuesday, up a solid 11% as of 12:30 p.m. EDT. In a flurry of news developments, first Livent saw its stock upgraded from sell to hold by Vertical Research Partners yesterday. Then Citigroup raised its price target on the stock from $22 to $25, reports TheFly.com.

  • How Do Mega Backdoor Roths Work?

    A mega backdoor Roth is a unique 401(k) rollover strategy that’s designed for people whose incomes would ordinarily keep them from saving in a Roth Individual Retirement Account. The advantage of using a Roth IRA to save for retirement is … Continue reading → The post How Do Mega Backdoor Roths Work? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • What to Expect When Nio Reports Earnings

    Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) will report its second-quarter earnings results after the U.S. markets close on Wednesday, Aug. 11. Wall Street analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect Nio to report a loss of $0.11 per American depositary share, on average, on revenue of $1.28 billion. In what was a better-than-expected result at the time, Nio lost $0.16 per share on revenue of $526.4 million in the second quarter of 2020.

  • Why Nucor Stock Popped 10% to All-Time High

    Nucor is a cyclical and predictable stock, so a rally this big in one day's time is a pretty rare feat and can only be triggered by some really big news. Today, indeed, was one such day for Nucor as not one, but two massive developments sent the stock flying through the roof. As early as June, I picked Nucor as one of the best stocks to buy under President Joe Biden in anticipation of a bipartisan agreement on his ambitious infrastructure bill.

  • Pfizer shares hit record high with COVID-19 vaccine stocks on a tear

    Shares of Pfizer Inc hit a record high on Tuesday for the first time in more than 20 years as shares of COVID-19 vaccine makers have surged amid rising coronavirus cases in the United States. Pfizer shares were last up 4.9% at $48.25, climbing as high as $48.57 during the session. The percentage gain was the stock's biggest one-day rise since Nov. 9, when Pfizer released positive data for its COVID-19 vaccine.